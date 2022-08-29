Read full article on original website
‘Chaotic and Violent Scene’ in Syracuse After Teen’s Arrest Ignites Crowd
A Central New York teenager is under arrest facing multiple charges, after a foot pursuit on Wednesday. Police were conducting a proactive patrol near the 200 block of Geddes Street in Syracuse at approximately 8:34pm on August 31, 2022 when police said they saw someone acting suspiciously who appeared to be armed. In a written release the Syracuse Police Department said, “The individual’s actions also violated several local law statutes.”
Disabled child was alone with bodies for 3 days after shooting: police
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police were called to a Syracuse apartment for a report of loud banging on the day prosecutors believe a man and woman there were shot dead. Three days later, a visiting nurse discovered the dead man and woman, and a disabled child alive, prosecutors said. The boy survived three days in the apartment alone with the bodies.
Utica Police Arrest Two Juveniles for Burglary
Utica, New York- police officers in Utica were dispatched last week to the 1300 block...
Fatal car crash in Marcy kills one pedestrian
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy have reported that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on State Route 49 in the town of Marcy on August 31st leaving one pedestrian dead. According to state police, around 9:28 pm on Wednesday, a 2015 Ford Focus driven...
31-year-old pedestrian hit by car on Central NY highway ramp dies
Marcy, N.Y. — A man walking on a highway ramp in Marcy died when he was hit by a car Wednesday night, according to State Police. Robert J. Grande, 31, of Rome, was struck at about 9:30 p.m. by a Ford Focus going west on the Oriskany exit ramp of Route 49, troopers said in a news release Thursday. He was walking in the westbound lane, they said.
Rome PD: Masked, Gun-Toting Man Walks into Restaurant, Arrested with Another After Foot Chase
Two Oneida County men are under arrest following a suspicious activity complaint and subsequent foot chase. Police were called to Denny Restaurant located at 200 South James Street in Rome, New York at approximately 6:21am on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. According to a written release from the Rome Police Department...
Utica man charged with criminal impersonation
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department has reported that a Utica man was charged with criminal impersonation after being caught driving a stolen U-Haul van following a traffic stop on August 31st. Around 1:55 pm on Wednesday, while patrolling Oriskany Blvd, an officer pulled over a U-Haul...
Utica Art Studio Heavily Vandalized, Police Arrest Culprits: Kids Aged 8–11
Having kids is a joy, they say. No one really warns you about the other side. Law enforcers have arrested a group of vandals who severely ravaged an artist residency in Utica, New York. Their profile? Children between the ages of eight and 11. The five culprits broke into Sculpture...
Rome PD wants to identify a robbery suspect
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the City of Rome on August 30th. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the individual shown in the images below allegedly entered the...
Air 1 helicopter spots flames shooting through roof of house on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was flying over Syracuse Thursday night when the pilot spotted flames shooting from the roof of a Near Westside house. The fire was reported at about 9:49 p.m. at 501 Tully St., according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Man shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side early Friday morning, police said. Around 2:04 a.m., police received reports of at least two shots being fired in the 1300 block of Butternut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. Shortly...
Syracuse man who sold crack to undercover deputies sentenced to 8 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who sold crack cocaine to undercover deputies was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Marquail Jones, 33, previously admitted to trafficking drugs from Syracuse to towns in the North Country, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York.
Pedestrian killed in Oneida County car crash
Town of Marcy — A 31-year-old man from Rome was killed in a car crash Wednesday evening on State Route 49 just north of Utica. According to New York State Police, 31-year-old Robert Grande was walking in the westbound lane near the Oriskany exit ramp when he was struck by a 2015 Ford Focus. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Two teens die of electrocution in Oswego County
(WSYR-TV) — Two teenagers died from touching live downed wires after a car accident in the Town of Redfield on Wednesday night. Oswego County Sheriffs responded to 6200 County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield around 10:47 p.m. for a car accident where they found a truck in a ditch.
Rome Man, 31, Killed Walking On Route 49
A 31-year-old Rome man was killed while walking along Route 49 in the town of Marcy. New York State Police have identified the man as Robert Grande, and say he was walking in the westbound land near the Oriskany exit ramp when the accident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Grande was struck by a vehicle operated by Gerald Allen Jr, 54, of Rome, trooper said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
16-year-old shot near Syracuse’s Lincoln Park
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 16-year-old was shot in the leg in Syracuse’s Lincoln Hill neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said. Around 11:49 p.m., police received a report of multiple shots fired on Robinson Street from the city’s gunshot detection system, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly...
Man leads police on long Central NY chase, car jacks 2 vehicles, crashes, injures 1 person, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase that included carjacking two cars, crashing into a car and injuring one person, police said. The chase started in Salina, moved into Syracuse and ended in the town of Manlius. It all started when state...
DA investigates double homicide after child found inside Burnet Ave home with bodies
Syracuse, NY — The Onondaga County District Attorney's office is investigating a suspicious death case, where a young child with disabilities was found with dead bodies, as a double homicide. District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirmed the investigation to CNY Central Tuesday. Prosecutors at the District Attorney's office said the...
2 teens facing charges following burglary on Bleecker Street in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Two teens are facing charges following a burglary on Bleecker Street last week. Officers responded to the 1300 block around 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 25 where they found two people inside a building. Both suspects, ages 15 and 17, were taken into custody at the scene.
Carol Ryan’s cold case: Horrific Syracuse murder remains unsolved 26 years later
One of the most cruel and disturbing crimes in Onondaga County history took place on this day, 26 years ago. When a fisherman found Carol Ryan naked and severely wounded on Sept. 1, 1996, he thought she had been shot. She was hanging on to life in the driveway of...
