A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The DNA Doe Project Identifies 20 Year Old RemainsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Liberty, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot by childhood friend during argument in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by his childhood friend in front of the friend’s home in Spring Thursday, deputies said. Deputies with the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3′s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting in the 31200 block of North Head in the Imperial Oaks Subdivision around 11:15 p.m.
MCSO: Man dies after being shot by childhood friend in Spring area
SPRING, Texas — A man died after being shot by his childhood friend in the Spring area late Thursday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just after 11 p.m. on North Head Drive in the Imperial Oaks subdivision. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
fox26houston.com
Possible aircraft crash reported in Tomball, deputies responding to scene
TOMBALL, Texas - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are responding to a possible aircraft crash in Tomball. Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred on the 8500 block of Monterrey Pine Place, near FM 2920, just after 5 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County Friday, deputies said. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stalled vehicle in the moving lanes of traffic on Eastex and Little York around 1 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
3rd suspect sought, 2 arrested in February’s deadly shooting of 20-year-old woman in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A third suspect is still on the run and two others were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The wanted suspect, John Marcos Araniva, 19, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. Joel...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Imperial Oaks Shooting
SPRING, TX -- On Thursday September 1, 2022 at around11:15 pm law enforcement responded to a shooting call in the 31200 block of North Head Drive in Spring, TX. Upon arrival deputies discovered one white male deceased in the front yard. It was determined that the decedent had come to the residence of a childhood friend and the decedent and the homeowner engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation in the yard. The homeowner discharged his firearm striking the decedent. Deputies detained the homeowner and he is being interviewed at this time.
Click2Houston.com
Man who fled to Mexico after deadly 2016 shooting extradited back to Harris County, charged with murder: HPD
HOUSTON – The suspect accused of fatally shooting a man back in 2016 has been arrested and charged, according to the Houston Police Department. Jose A Rios, 25, has now been charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting of 39-year-old Michael Yates. On July 10, 2016, investigators...
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after small plane crashes near mobile home in northwest Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – A person has been pronounced dead, and two others have been hospitalized after a small plane crash in northwest Harris County. Officials said the SR-22 single-engine fixed-wing plane started its travel in Tennessee, then stopped to refuel in Louisiana before heading to Hooks Airport in Spring.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect killed by US Marshals task force members in shooting at apartment complex near NRG Stadium: HPD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a suspect was killed Friday morning by U.S. Marshals task force members at an apartment complex near NRG Stadium, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 8:25 a.m. at the complex, located in the 1800 block of El...
1 man dies after plane he was on with 2 others crashed into Tomball mobile home community, DPS says
The Houston-bound flight appeared to have engine troubles right outside Hooks Airport before it went down in the mobile home community, DPS says.
Click2Houston.com
Parents arrested, charged after father admits to hitting 9-year-old with extension cord
HOUSTON – The mother and father of a 9-year-old boy have both been arrested and charged, according to Harris County Precinct 4 constables. On Aug. 31, deputies responded to reports of suspected child abuse in the 23200 block of Cimber Lane. Deputies said when they arrived, they found the...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting at apartment complex in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – One person is dead and another has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after a double shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Houston, police said. Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road at the Crystal Springs...
bluebonnetnews.com
Houston SPCA, LCSO deputies seize animals from Dayton area home
Houston SPCA and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 1, rescued dozens of animals from a home on CR 401 in the Old River area of south Liberty County. The decaying remains of a donkey in the driveway of the home was only part of the impetus for the seizure.
fox26houston.com
Houston driver charged after crash into concrete pillar leaves passenger dead, police say
HOUSTON - A driver has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter following a crash on Wednesday afternoon that left a passenger dead, Houston police say. The suspect, Ahmad R. Davis, 43, was hospitalized after the crash. The identity of the 59-year-old man who died in the crash has not been released.
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects arrested, charged in 2020 murder of man in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two suspects accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in southeast Houston in 2020 have been arrested and charged, police said. Willie Gabriel, 28, and Liquorian Robertson, 29, are charged with murder in the shooting death of Rogelio Montelongo, 23. Officers with the Houston...
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $75K for suspect charged in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, authorities say
HOUSTON – A suspect tied to a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Aug. 20 has been arrested and charged, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Alejandro P. Monsibais, 19, was charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death. His bond was set at $75,000 and his mugshot has not been released at this time.
Man accused of shooting sisters was dating one of them, made comments toward the other, sheriff says
The sisters wanted to meet up with the suspect to discuss an incident when the shooting began, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
Click2Houston.com
Injured, malnourished dogs worth thousands found in stolen U-Haul truck in The Woodlands; This is what authorities say was going on
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A woman and man were arrested in The Woodlands after authorities found multiple malnourished and injured dogs – some worth thousands of dollars – in the back of a stolen U-Haul truck on Aug. 30, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Click2Houston.com
Police searching for man accused of repeatedly punching clerk after stealing 6-pack of beer from SE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after stealing a pack of beer in southeast Houston. On Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 12:30 a.m., Houston police said an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 7400 block of Cullen, removed a six-pack of beer from the cooler, and walked out of the store without paying.
