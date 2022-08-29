SPRING, TX -- On Thursday September 1, 2022 at around11:15 pm law enforcement responded to a shooting call in the 31200 block of North Head Drive in Spring, TX. Upon arrival deputies discovered one white male deceased in the front yard. It was determined that the decedent had come to the residence of a childhood friend and the decedent and the homeowner engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation in the yard. The homeowner discharged his firearm striking the decedent. Deputies detained the homeowner and he is being interviewed at this time.

