ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Caney, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Man fatally shot by childhood friend during argument in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by his childhood friend in front of the friend’s home in Spring Thursday, deputies said. Deputies with the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3′s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting in the 31200 block of North Head in the Imperial Oaks Subdivision around 11:15 p.m.
SPRING, TX
KHOU

MCSO: Man dies after being shot by childhood friend in Spring area

SPRING, Texas — A man died after being shot by his childhood friend in the Spring area late Thursday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just after 11 p.m. on North Head Drive in the Imperial Oaks subdivision. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

Possible aircraft crash reported in Tomball, deputies responding to scene

TOMBALL, Texas - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are responding to a possible aircraft crash in Tomball. Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred on the 8500 block of Monterrey Pine Place, near FM 2920, just after 5 p.m.
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County Friday, deputies said. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stalled vehicle in the moving lanes of traffic on Eastex and Little York around 1 a.m.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
New Caney, TX
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
New Caney, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Imperial Oaks Shooting

SPRING, TX -- On Thursday September 1, 2022 at around11:15 pm law enforcement responded to a shooting call in the 31200 block of North Head Drive in Spring, TX. Upon arrival deputies discovered one white male deceased in the front yard. It was determined that the decedent had come to the residence of a childhood friend and the decedent and the homeowner engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation in the yard. The homeowner discharged his firearm striking the decedent. Deputies detained the homeowner and he is being interviewed at this time.
SPRING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Creekwood Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bluebonnetnews.com

Houston SPCA, LCSO deputies seize animals from Dayton area home

Houston SPCA and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 1, rescued dozens of animals from a home on CR 401 in the Old River area of south Liberty County. The decaying remains of a donkey in the driveway of the home was only part of the impetus for the seizure.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bond set at $75K for suspect charged in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, authorities say

HOUSTON – A suspect tied to a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Aug. 20 has been arrested and charged, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Alejandro P. Monsibais, 19, was charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death. His bond was set at $75,000 and his mugshot has not been released at this time.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police searching for man accused of repeatedly punching clerk after stealing 6-pack of beer from SE Houston convenience store

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after stealing a pack of beer in southeast Houston. On Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 12:30 a.m., Houston police said an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 7400 block of Cullen, removed a six-pack of beer from the cooler, and walked out of the store without paying.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy