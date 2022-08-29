ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

BBC

Woman who died in Bedford flat blast started fire deliberately

A woman who died in an explosion at a block of flats was believed to have started the fire herself, police said. More than 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July. Police...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Community invited to funeral of stabbed girl, 9

The funeral of a nine-year-old girl stabbed to death in Lincolnshire is open to the whole community, her family has announced. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July. Her family said the public funeral would take place at St Botolph’s Church on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Coventry#Fire#Birmingham#Accident#Bst
BBC

West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead

A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Green Man: Arrest made in Powys festival rape probe

A man has been arrested following an alleged rape at this year's Green Man festival, in Powys. The arrest came after an e-fit was issued on Friday by Dyfed-Powys Police officers looking for a suspect. The arrested man has since been released on bail pending further inquiries. Police said they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Dylan Price: Man arrested a year after teen found dead on road

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old on a country road last year. Dylan Price's body was found on the B4385 Brampton Road near Bishop's Castle in Shropshire last September. A post-mortem examination revealed his injuries to be consistent with a being hit by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Shoreham air crash: Inquest 'will not reinvestigate disaster'

An inquest into the deaths of 11 people who were killed when a jet crashed at an airshow will not reinvestigate the cause of the disaster. The aircraft crashed on the A27 during the 2015 Shoreham Airshow. Coroner Penelope Schofield said her remit covers the causes of death, the planning...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man, 90, stabbed wife to quieten her, Old Bailey hears

A 90-year-old man accused of trying to murder his unwell wife told a court he stabbed her to "quieten her down" after she woke him up one night. Edward Turpin allegedly lost patience with caring for Joan Turpin, also 90, at their home in Orpington, south-east London. The Old Bailey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Three Canadian police charged in toddler shooting death

Three Canadian police officers have been charged in the shooting death of an 18-month-old child in November 2020. The charges were announced following a nearly two year investigation by Ontario police watchdog, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU). The boy, Jameson Shapiro, was killed when police shot at the truck driven...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dancing Ledge coasteering death: No criminal charges sought

No criminal charges will be sought over a man's death during a coasteering trip on Dorset's Jurassic Coast. Iain Farrell, 49, of Dorney near Windsor, drowned after getting into difficulty in the sea at Dancing Ledge near Swanage in May 2019. He had been taking part in the group activity,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man jailed for attacking blind wife with meat cleaver

A man has been jailed for nine years after striking his blind wife in the head with a meat cleaver. Jonathan Eldridge, 42, from Ryde on the Isle of Wight, told police he lost control when he returned home to see his wife Victoria had knocked his Xbox and TV on the floor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cow freed by firefighters after getting head stuck in tree

A cow has been rescued by firefighters after getting its head stuck in a tree. A crew spent more than an hour freeing the stricken animal after being called to Chilbolton, near Stockbridge in Hampshire, at 19:40 BST on Wednesday. Photographs from the scene show how the cow was wedged...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ramsgate mother and daughter who targeted elderly jailed

A mother and daughter who robbed elderly people and used their stolen bank cards to pay for cigarettes and alcohol have been jailed. Dionne Clarke, 57, and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud offences which they admitted at Canterbury Crown Court. The mother was sentenced to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Three badly hurt as car crashes and bursts into flames

Three people are in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash on the Ely link-road on the outskirts of Cardiff. A grey Fiat Punto left the carriageway, collided with trees, and burst into flames. The incident happened on the A4232 between Culverhouse Cross and Leckwith at around 23:35 BST...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Lilia Valutyte: Funeral held for Boston stabbing victim

Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects to a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death. Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July. Mourners gathered near St Botolph's Church in the Lincolnshire town to watch her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mumbles Pier: Extent of fire damage seen from above

Images show significant damage caused by a blaze which ripped through a former nightclub, threatening a pier. Plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the old Cinderella's nightclub, in Swansea, after the fire took hold on Wednesday. Firefighters battled to stop the flames engulfing the nearby Mumbles Pier as the...
ACCIDENTS

