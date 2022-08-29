ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale Lorah
4d ago

Wolf grabbing at straws and trying to buy votes just before the midterms. Pa can't take another Dem adninistration. Vote Republican to restore sanity to Pa.

Shawn Silliman
4d ago

oh they will give it too you then turn around and tax the hell out of you for it ,typical democrat lies ,tell you it's to help you but in the end it really helps them.

Joyce Starr
4d ago

He’s trying to buy more votes for the party. It’s not about Pennsylvanians.

WTAJ

Wolf administration highlights programs that feed Pennsylvanians

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – To kick off hunger action month, Governor Wolf’s administration highlighted programs that help feed Pennsylvanians. The Departments of Agriculture and Human Services were joined today by Minority Chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee Senator Judy Schwank and charitable food organizations at the Capitol Hunger Garden. They gather to raise […]
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: New $2,000 one-time payments could be sent out in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania's leadership is pressuring the state's General Assembly to approve a program that would send $2,000 checks directly to the state's residents. The program, titled the PA Opportunity Program, will be eligible for household owners with an income of $80,000 or less, and it has already received support from Democratic members in the House and Senate. On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf (D-PA), who has stated the program will offer "a life-changing difference for families," called on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to support the program, according to a Monday press release.
Veronica Charnell Media

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Pitched His Plan to Send $2,000 Checks to Families Again

Pennsylvania State Republicans said the money should be kept for a recession instead of helping families in need. On Monday, Governor Wolf pitched his plan to provide a $2,000 check to a quarter million Pennsylvania families. The governor said, “he's not giving up on calling on Republican lawmakers to pass his Pennsylvania Opportunity Program.”
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania election rules changes considered

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to discuss...
WGAL

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman issues statement in response to Dr. Mehmet Oz

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released a statement in response to his opponent in the senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz. “I've been traveling the commonwealth talking to voters about my vision and ideas for nearly a decade. I'm proud of my record as mayor and as Lieutenant Governor and I'm eager to put my record and my values up against Dr. Oz's any day of the week.
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf pushes once again for $2,000 direct payments

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program. The program would send $2,000 checks directly to […]
Person
Tom Wolf
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia

As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
FOX 43

Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman announce new program to pardon PA residents with non-violent, marijuana-related convictions

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman on Thursday announced a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
PublicSource

Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system

Update (9/1/22): Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alan Hertzberg issued an order setting the Common Level Ratio at 63.53%, and ordering the county to “immediately” submit supporting data to the State Tax Equalization Board. Many Allegheny County property owners will get the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By […] The post Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Pocono Update

Free Narcan is Available To Pennsylvanians

With overdose deaths continuously increasing, Pennsylvania is providing the life-saving medication naloxone free to qualifying residents. According to the Pennsylvania departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), Department of Health (DOH), and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), Pennsylvania has officially filled 10,000 requests for naloxone through Pennsylvania's mail-based naloxone program.
CBS Philly

Shapiro breaks with Democrats on COVID-19 policies in Pennsylvania gubernatorial race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns. Now, as he's running to succeed Wolf as governor, Shapiro says he is against some of the same COVID-19 containment measures that his fellow Democrat used to help manage the nation's worst pandemic in over a century. On the campaign trail in the presidential battleground state, Shapiro's Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, makes Wolf's COVID-19 policies - and Shapiro's defense of them in court - a source of derision. But disavowing Wolf's...
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets

PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
