Dale Lorah
4d ago
Wolf grabbing at straws and trying to buy votes just before the midterms. Pa can't take another Dem adninistration. Vote Republican to restore sanity to Pa.
Shawn Silliman
4d ago
oh they will give it too you then turn around and tax the hell out of you for it ,typical democrat lies ,tell you it's to help you but in the end it really helps them.
Joyce Starr
4d ago
He’s trying to buy more votes for the party. It’s not about Pennsylvanians.
Wolf administration highlights programs that feed Pennsylvanians
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – To kick off hunger action month, Governor Wolf’s administration highlighted programs that help feed Pennsylvanians. The Departments of Agriculture and Human Services were joined today by Minority Chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee Senator Judy Schwank and charitable food organizations at the Capitol Hunger Garden. They gather to raise […]
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: New $2,000 one-time payments could be sent out in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania's leadership is pressuring the state's General Assembly to approve a program that would send $2,000 checks directly to the state's residents. The program, titled the PA Opportunity Program, will be eligible for household owners with an income of $80,000 or less, and it has already received support from Democratic members in the House and Senate. On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf (D-PA), who has stated the program will offer "a life-changing difference for families," called on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to support the program, according to a Monday press release.
NBC Philadelphia
Pa. ‘a Backward State', Philly Mayor Says in Criticism of State Gun Laws
Criticizing the state’s gun laws, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Wednesday called Pennsylvania a “backward state” and said its Legislature for the most part doesn’t care about its citizens. Kenney made the comments in response to an NBC10/Telemundo 62 question about his support of stricter gun...
Pennsylvania lawmakers considering ’90 days or free’ law for PennDOT
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a law that would require PennDOT to process paperwork in 90 days or else the “job is free.” On September 1 a public hearing will be held for House Bill 2638, which was referred to the House Transportation Committee on June 1. According to the cosponsor memo, […]
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Pitched His Plan to Send $2,000 Checks to Families Again
Pennsylvania State Republicans said the money should be kept for a recession instead of helping families in need. On Monday, Governor Wolf pitched his plan to provide a $2,000 check to a quarter million Pennsylvania families. The governor said, “he's not giving up on calling on Republican lawmakers to pass his Pennsylvania Opportunity Program.”
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania election rules changes considered
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to discuss...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman issues statement in response to Dr. Mehmet Oz
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released a statement in response to his opponent in the senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz. “I've been traveling the commonwealth talking to voters about my vision and ideas for nearly a decade. I'm proud of my record as mayor and as Lieutenant Governor and I'm eager to put my record and my values up against Dr. Oz's any day of the week.
Gov. Wolf pushes once again for $2,000 direct payments
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program. The program would send $2,000 checks directly to […]
MSNBC
Democrat Shapiro gets boost from GOP officials in Pennsylvania Governor’s Race
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) is running in what MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell calls “the single most important governor’s race in the country.” Josh Shapiro joins Lawrence to discuss his campaign against a Trump-endorsed election denier.Sept. 1, 2022.
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
Governor Wolf revives proposal for $2,000 stimulus checks
Governor Tom Wolf was in Sharpsburg today as he continues to push for $2000 payments to Pennsylvanians. The governor’s proposal, called the PA opportunity program, would send the money to families making $80,000 or less.
Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman announce new program to pardon PA residents with non-violent, marijuana-related convictions
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman on Thursday announced a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system
Update (9/1/22): Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alan Hertzberg issued an order setting the Common Level Ratio at 63.53%, and ordering the county to “immediately” submit supporting data to the State Tax Equalization Board. Many Allegheny County property owners will get the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By […] The post Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Free Narcan is Available To Pennsylvanians
With overdose deaths continuously increasing, Pennsylvania is providing the life-saving medication naloxone free to qualifying residents. According to the Pennsylvania departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), Department of Health (DOH), and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), Pennsylvania has officially filled 10,000 requests for naloxone through Pennsylvania's mail-based naloxone program.
Shapiro breaks with Democrats on COVID-19 policies in Pennsylvania gubernatorial race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns. Now, as he's running to succeed Wolf as governor, Shapiro says he is against some of the same COVID-19 containment measures that his fellow Democrat used to help manage the nation's worst pandemic in over a century. On the campaign trail in the presidential battleground state, Shapiro's Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, makes Wolf's COVID-19 policies - and Shapiro's defense of them in court - a source of derision. But disavowing Wolf's...
The Inflation Reduction Act is good for Pennsylvania | Opinion
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) - the most significant climate legislation in our nation’s history - will be a game changer for American industries, workers, and future generations. It is also especially good news for Pennsylvania.
Governor Requests $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Eligible Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf has asked the General Assembly to pass legislation that would send checks up to $2,000 directly to Pennsylvanians making less than $80,000 a year. The one-time payments will be funded by a $500 million PA Opportunity Program.
Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks in Hermitage
Pennsylvania US senate democrat candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Hermitage Sunday afternoon.
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets
PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
wskg.org
New poll shows Pennsylvania voters are confident in the 2020 election outcome
(WITF) – A new poll shows a majority of Pennsylvania voters surveyed are confident in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. More than 500 registered voters answered the survey, and nearly 70% say they believe votes from the 2020 election were counted correctly. But just over half of...
