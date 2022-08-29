ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 3

Related
Racing News

Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs

NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Ty Dillon
Person
Joey Logano
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Bubba Wallace News

Just last week, the NASCAR world learned that Kurt Busch wouldn't be competing in the playoffs after a lingering injury. While the news is tough for Busch, it opened a unique opportunity for Bubba Wallace. According to a report from NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Wallace will be taking the seat in the No. 45 car for the owners playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Brutal Penalty News

Earlier this week, NASCAR handed out a tough penalty for Jeremy Clements after his car was found to be in violation of federation rules. The No. 51 NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevrolet of Jeremy Clements Racing was levied an L2-level penalty by NASCAR officials, according to a report from NASCAR.com. "Brutal...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#The Bill France Cup
Sportscasting

Disturbing Audio From Denny Hamlin’s Violent Impact at Daytona Is Just Another Black Mark on the Next Gen Car

Denny Hamlin endured his first big impact of the year at Daytona on Sunday. His disturbing in-car audio and comments after the race confirmed that the Next Gen car has some serious issues. The post Disturbing Audio From Denny Hamlin’s Violent Impact at Daytona Is Just Another Black Mark on the Next Gen Car appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Motorsports
The Spun

Bubba Wallace's Sponsors Make Decision On Car Change

On Wednesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Bubba Wallace will be given a unique opportunity. According to a report from NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Wallace will be taking the seat in the No. 45 car for the owners playoffs. "With 23XI No. 45 car in the owners playoffs, Bubba...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Darlington Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Darlington, South Carolina. The famed 1.366-mile oval of Darlington Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Darlington qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
DARLINGTON, SC
thecomeback.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. discusses return to racing

Earlier this month, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced he will drive a JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the CARS Tour Late Model Stock race at the new and improved North Wilkesboro Speedway on August 31. Now a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports, Earnhardt Jr. is thrilled at how the North...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
The Spun

23XI Racing Announces Big Decision On Bubba Wallace

YellaWood 500 winner Bubba Wallace will reportedly be driving a different car for the 23XI team. Per FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, the driver of the No. 23 Toyota will be taking over the 45 for the rest of the year:. "With 23XI No. 45 car in the owners playoffs, Bubba...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Big Policy Change News

With the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs set to begin very soon, an important announcement was made regarding the damaged vehicle policy. NASCAR is increasing the damaged vehicle policy clock from six minutes to 10 minutes for the playoffs. According to Bob Pockrass, teams felt like they needed the extra...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Bubba Wallace curses out NASCAR over lack of safety

The turning point of this past Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 came on Lap 138 when a sudden rainstorm in Turn 1 caused almost the entire field to crash. NASCAR received a lot of criticism from fans and drivers about not stopping the race earlier but Bubba Wallace was more vocal about the seemingly innocuous hit he took during that wreck.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy