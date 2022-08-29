Read full article on original website
Bubba Wallace Goes Ballistic and Rips NASCAR With F-Bombs for Driving a ‘Joke’ of a Car
Bubba Wallace didn't sugarcoat his anger on Sunday at Daytona after being involved in the big crash near the end of the race. The post Bubba Wallace Goes Ballistic and Rips NASCAR With F-Bombs for Driving a ‘Joke’ of a Car appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Jimmie Johnson Makes Opinion On Dale Earnhardt Jr. Very Clear
Dale Earnhardt Jr's races have been few and far between as he enjoys his semi-retirement in stock car racing. But last night was a big one for him as he competed in a late model stock car race for the first time in decades. Earnhardt came in third at the...
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs
NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Bubba Wallace News
Just last week, the NASCAR world learned that Kurt Busch wouldn't be competing in the playoffs after a lingering injury. While the news is tough for Busch, it opened a unique opportunity for Bubba Wallace. According to a report from NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Wallace will be taking the seat in the No. 45 car for the owners playoffs.
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Sister Reacts To His Big Night
On Wednesday night, Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in a late model stock car race for the first time in nearly 25 years. Not only did the legendary driver go back to his roots, he also notched a solid third-place finish in the CARS Tour's Window World 125 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Brutal Penalty News
Earlier this week, NASCAR handed out a tough penalty for Jeremy Clements after his car was found to be in violation of federation rules. The No. 51 NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevrolet of Jeremy Clements Racing was levied an L2-level penalty by NASCAR officials, according to a report from NASCAR.com. "Brutal...
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Tonight
Welcome back, Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary NASCAR driver was back behind the wheel on Wednesday night, racing in a late model stock car race at North Wilkesboro. Dale Jr. finished in third place, getting a huge response from the crowd. "Earnhardt Jr. made his first start in a late...
NASCAR: Richard Childress discusses Tyler Reddick’s departure, big praise for Kyle Busch
Richard Childress talks about Tyler Reddick's departure to NASCAR's 23XI Racing and how he handles the process. Plus, Childress has major praise for Kyle Busch.
Disturbing Audio From Denny Hamlin’s Violent Impact at Daytona Is Just Another Black Mark on the Next Gen Car
Denny Hamlin endured his first big impact of the year at Daytona on Sunday. His disturbing in-car audio and comments after the race confirmed that the Next Gen car has some serious issues. The post Disturbing Audio From Denny Hamlin’s Violent Impact at Daytona Is Just Another Black Mark on the Next Gen Car appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin’s Decision Signals a New Concern for Joe Gibbs Racing and NASCAR
Denny Hamlin heads to the demanding Darlington track for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs one week after the hardest crash he can recall. The post Denny Hamlin’s Decision Signals a New Concern for Joe Gibbs Racing and NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubba Wallace's Sponsors Make Decision On Car Change
On Wednesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Bubba Wallace will be given a unique opportunity. According to a report from NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Wallace will be taking the seat in the No. 45 car for the owners playoffs. "With 23XI No. 45 car in the owners playoffs, Bubba...
Darlington Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Darlington, South Carolina. The famed 1.366-mile oval of Darlington Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Darlington qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. discusses return to racing
Earlier this month, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced he will drive a JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the CARS Tour Late Model Stock race at the new and improved North Wilkesboro Speedway on August 31. Now a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports, Earnhardt Jr. is thrilled at how the North...
23XI Racing Announces Big Decision On Bubba Wallace
YellaWood 500 winner Bubba Wallace will reportedly be driving a different car for the 23XI team. Per FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, the driver of the No. 23 Toyota will be taking over the 45 for the rest of the year:. "With 23XI No. 45 car in the owners playoffs, Bubba...
Kyle Busch still searching for 2023 Cup Series ride as NASCAR playoffs begin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch seems to think he might soon have a home for 2023. If anything has come from his uncertain future, it’s that he has been living with an unsettled gut the past few months, with the NASCAR playoffs set to begin. "The stress of...
NASCAR World Reacts To Big Policy Change News
With the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs set to begin very soon, an important announcement was made regarding the damaged vehicle policy. NASCAR is increasing the damaged vehicle policy clock from six minutes to 10 minutes for the playoffs. According to Bob Pockrass, teams felt like they needed the extra...
Bubba Wallace curses out NASCAR over lack of safety
The turning point of this past Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 came on Lap 138 when a sudden rainstorm in Turn 1 caused almost the entire field to crash. NASCAR received a lot of criticism from fans and drivers about not stopping the race earlier but Bubba Wallace was more vocal about the seemingly innocuous hit he took during that wreck.
