ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston’s connections to the voter fraud movement (Sept. 2, 2022)

On Friday’s show: What are we to make of this summer's drought and the ongoing flooding occurring across the country? Are these weather events isolated or are they connected? We discuss with Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas. Also this hour: Texas Monthly's Mimi Swartz tells us about...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County could sue Texas and comptroller over defunding the police accusations

Harris County could sue the state of Texas and state Comptroller Glenn Hegar over accusations that the county is cutting funding for law enforcement. A decision about a lawsuit could be made as early as Wednesday. The county disputed Hegar's interpretation, as the county budget can't be approved until the dispute is settled. Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider talked with Craig Cohen on Houston Matters Wednesday morning to break down the issue.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County says it will continue to provide free COVID-19 testing

The federal government is giving people until Friday to order free at-home COVID-19 testing kits. “Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests,” the COVID.gov site states. But Harris County officials...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
State
Georgia State
Harris County, TX
Government
Harris County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
houstonpublicmedia.org

TxDOT keeps controversial I-45 expansion on long-term slate of projects

A busload of Houston residents traveled Tuesday to Austin, where they demonstrated outside of Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) headquarters and spoke out against its Interstate 45 expansion project, asking to have more of a say in its design and execution and in some cases asking for it to be removed from the state agency's long-term transportation plan.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Politics from the pulpit, and lessons from a career in Texas politics (Sept. 1, 2022)

On Thursday’s show: Ed Young, the longtime pastor of Houston’s Second Baptist Church, is under fire for making political statements during a sermon last Sunday. Some have even called for the removal of the church's tax-exempt status. But is that likely? And what role does religion play in modern-day politics — and what role should it?
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Election Day#Politics Local#Election Local#Houston Public Media
houstonpublicmedia.org

Second Baptist Church receives blowback over politically charged sermon

A sermon delivered Sunday by Rev. Ed Young of Houston's Second Baptist Church, in which he criticized the crime-related policies of "left-wing progressives" and urged congregates to "throw those bums out of office," has raised questions about whether the church could be within the crosshairs of the Internal Revenue Service. Nonprofit organizations like the church are prohibited from lobbying or campaigning on behalf of or against a candidate for elected office, otherwise they could lose their federal tax exemption.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Seabrook man sentenced to prison for role in U.S. Capitol insurrection

A Seabrook man was sentenced to four months in federal prison earlier this week for his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Cortez, 28, pleaded guilty in May to a felony charge of civil disorder for obstructing and accosting police officers as they tried to secure the Capitol building and control a crowd of Donald Trump supporters who disrupted a joint session of Congress and attempted to prevent lawmakers from certifying the 2020 presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden.
SEABROOK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
houstonpublicmedia.org

Battleship Texas set for journey to Galveston Bay for $35 million in hull repairs

The Battleship Texas will journey from its San Jacinto Battleground site in La Porte to Galveston Bay Wednesday morning for $35 million dollars in hull repairs. The vessel will be towed to Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation's shipyard in Galveston to undergo extensive hull repairs, which should take between nine to 12 months to complete, according to Tony Gregory, president and CEO of the Battleship Texas Foundation.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deputies searching for woman who assaulted nail salon employee after refusing to pay $280 bill, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Deputies need help finding a woman accused of assaulting a nail salon employee after skipping out on a more than $200 bill in west Harris County. On Thursday, Aug. 7, deputies said the woman asked a salon employee located at 1103 S Mason Road to apply a specific nail application. When the employee finished the woman’s nails, deputies said the employee gave her the $280 bill, but the woman refused to pay and said she had no money.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
People

Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large

Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Missouri City to offer new police officers $10,000 sign-on bonuses

A $10,000 sign-on bonus is set to be approved by the Missouri City Council for its police officers. The Missouri City Police Department is experiencing a shortage because officers are leaving for other police departments that pay more, according to Missouri City Police Sgt. Jay McClellan. The Missouri City Police Officers Association is advocating for more funding to be competitive.
MISSOURI CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy