houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County leaders vote to sue Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar over budget threat
Harris County is preparing to strike back at Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar over his move to possibly block the county's budget. County leaders voted along partisan lines to pursue legal action against the comptroller. All three Democrats on the court – Judge Lina Hidalgo and Commissioners Rodney Ellis and Adrian...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s connections to the voter fraud movement (Sept. 2, 2022)
On Friday’s show: What are we to make of this summer's drought and the ongoing flooding occurring across the country? Are these weather events isolated or are they connected? We discuss with Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas. Also this hour: Texas Monthly's Mimi Swartz tells us about...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County could sue Texas and comptroller over defunding the police accusations
Harris County could sue the state of Texas and state Comptroller Glenn Hegar over accusations that the county is cutting funding for law enforcement. A decision about a lawsuit could be made as early as Wednesday. The county disputed Hegar's interpretation, as the county budget can't be approved until the dispute is settled. Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider talked with Craig Cohen on Houston Matters Wednesday morning to break down the issue.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County says it will continue to provide free COVID-19 testing
The federal government is giving people until Friday to order free at-home COVID-19 testing kits. “Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests,” the COVID.gov site states. But Harris County officials...
'Factually, what he said was wrong' | Mayor Turner fires back at pastor's sermon calling out Houston leaders
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner fired back at a prominent pastor after comments he made during one of his sermons this past weekend. Houston's Second Baptist Church pastor Dr. Ed Young called out those in office and said the bond issue in Harris County makes the area vulnerable to crime.
Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott: Houston's Three Brothers Bakery kicks off Texas gubernatorial poll
HOUSTON — Election Day in Texas is quickly approaching and most recent polling shows Gov. Greg Abbott hanging on to a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. At Houston's iconic Three Brother's Bakery, they're conducting a poll of their own through cookie sales. "It's a lot of fun...
houstonpublicmedia.org
TxDOT keeps controversial I-45 expansion on long-term slate of projects
A busload of Houston residents traveled Tuesday to Austin, where they demonstrated outside of Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) headquarters and spoke out against its Interstate 45 expansion project, asking to have more of a say in its design and execution and in some cases asking for it to be removed from the state agency's long-term transportation plan.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Politics from the pulpit, and lessons from a career in Texas politics (Sept. 1, 2022)
On Thursday’s show: Ed Young, the longtime pastor of Houston’s Second Baptist Church, is under fire for making political statements during a sermon last Sunday. Some have even called for the removal of the church's tax-exempt status. But is that likely? And what role does religion play in modern-day politics — and what role should it?
Man shot and killed by US Marshals in SW Houston was wanted in South Carolina, police say
The suspect was wanted on multiple violent charges out of South Carolina, including weapons charges, U.S. Marshals said. He reportedly displayed a firearm before shots were fired.
Houston's Second Baptist Church pastor facing criticism after comments made during sermon
HOUSTON, Texas — A prominent Houston pastor is getting some backlash after comments he made during one of his sermons this weekend. Dr. Ed Young with Houston's Second Baptist Church called the bond issue in Harris County a possible result of “left-wing progressives in office," and that’s not sitting well with the Democratic Party.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Second Baptist Church receives blowback over politically charged sermon
A sermon delivered Sunday by Rev. Ed Young of Houston's Second Baptist Church, in which he criticized the crime-related policies of "left-wing progressives" and urged congregates to "throw those bums out of office," has raised questions about whether the church could be within the crosshairs of the Internal Revenue Service. Nonprofit organizations like the church are prohibited from lobbying or campaigning on behalf of or against a candidate for elected office, otherwise they could lose their federal tax exemption.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Seabrook man sentenced to prison for role in U.S. Capitol insurrection
A Seabrook man was sentenced to four months in federal prison earlier this week for his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Cortez, 28, pleaded guilty in May to a felony charge of civil disorder for obstructing and accosting police officers as they tried to secure the Capitol building and control a crowd of Donald Trump supporters who disrupted a joint session of Congress and attempted to prevent lawmakers from certifying the 2020 presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Battleship Texas set for journey to Galveston Bay for $35 million in hull repairs
The Battleship Texas will journey from its San Jacinto Battleground site in La Porte to Galveston Bay Wednesday morning for $35 million dollars in hull repairs. The vessel will be towed to Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation's shipyard in Galveston to undergo extensive hull repairs, which should take between nine to 12 months to complete, according to Tony Gregory, president and CEO of the Battleship Texas Foundation.
Click2Houston.com
Deputies searching for woman who assaulted nail salon employee after refusing to pay $280 bill, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies need help finding a woman accused of assaulting a nail salon employee after skipping out on a more than $200 bill in west Harris County. On Thursday, Aug. 7, deputies said the woman asked a salon employee located at 1103 S Mason Road to apply a specific nail application. When the employee finished the woman’s nails, deputies said the employee gave her the $280 bill, but the woman refused to pay and said she had no money.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Constable deputy's family speaks out after he was gunned down on Sunday
HOUSTON - A Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable’s parents are speaking out to honor their son and in hopes of catching his killer. Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin was shot and killed while off duty in northeast Harris County near West Lake Houston Parkway. Deputy Ursin was in...
Experts weigh in on what needs to happen to keep the Texas governor's race close
Election experts say that the race may hinge on if Republicans switch sides and young voter turnout.
People
Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large
Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Missouri City to offer new police officers $10,000 sign-on bonuses
A $10,000 sign-on bonus is set to be approved by the Missouri City Council for its police officers. The Missouri City Police Department is experiencing a shortage because officers are leaving for other police departments that pay more, according to Missouri City Police Sgt. Jay McClellan. The Missouri City Police Officers Association is advocating for more funding to be competitive.
fox26houston.com
Meteorologists urge Houstonians to stay prepared for hurricane season after slow August
HOUSTON - Has hurricane season been unusually quiet this month? Compared to years past…the answer is Yes. In fact, if no systems are named a tropical storm by midnight Wednesday, this would be the third August in the last 70 years without any tropical storms. Since 1950, 1961, and...
HCSO deputy involved in head-on crash with wrong-way driver in NW Harris County
Investigators said the woman missed her turn into a gas station and started driving the wrong way. They do not believe she was intoxicated.
