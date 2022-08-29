ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canonsburg, PA

Canonsburg parents charged with homicide after 3-month-old girl dies from fentanyl toxicity

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gStdH_0hZdtfvI00

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A mother and father from Canonsburg have both been charged with homicide after their 3-month-old baby died from fentanyl toxicity, the Washington County District Attorney announced Monday.

James May, 31, and Shannon McKnight, 23, were arrested on Aug. 19 after officers found the couple in the rafters of an attic.

On Aug. 11, police were called for reports of a 3-month-old girl not breathing at a home on First Street.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The district attorney said toxicology results showed positive results for fentanyl.

The couple’s other child, a 16-month-old boy, was taken to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where cocaine and fentanyl were found in his system.

Police said they found fentanyl and cocaine, along with other drug paraphernalia, in the house.

A preliminary hearing date has not yet been set.

Both May and McKnight were already facing charges of felony child endangerment and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Comments / 11

Jenn Galat
4d ago

If they were already facing charges of child endangerment WHY THE HELL did they still have custody of these innocent babies!!! 😡😡 CYS SUCKS AND ARE WORTHLESS! And this system needs to change!

Reply(4)
14
kcrose
4d ago

Poor precious baby girl never had a chance. So many people can’t have children and she would have been so loved. Rest In Peace little angel 👼🏻 💗

Reply
7
Godandcountry
3d ago

Parents who do drugs should never be able to have a child again. Time for Sterilization for all who does this evil. PS goes for abusing a child also

Reply
4
 

PITTSBURGH, PA
