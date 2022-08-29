Read full article on original website
Salina man just out of jail arrested after unmarked pursuit
SALINE COUNTY —Two people from Salina were jailed after a pursuit on Interstate 135 Wednesday. Just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol contacted Salina police that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
Police arrest 2 after shots fired at Hutchinson apartment complex
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent incident in Hutchinson. Just after 3p.m. Thursday police responded to the Porter Commons apartment complex 1417 Katie Drive in Hutchinson. Police found a woman with facial injuries and apparent broken bones. There was evidence that her apartment door...
🎥 Police release video of vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left 34-year-old Corey Addis dead are asking the public to help identify a vehicle. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead...
Police ID 81-year-old Kan. woman killed by her great-grandson
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marlyn Valeta Harvey of Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences, 420 Lioba Drive. EMS transported Harvey...
Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
Sheriff: Suspect charged for rural Kan. woman's murder
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have identified the victim as 51-year-old Christina Bingham. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
Another student in custody after gun found at Kansas high school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259-Wichita authorities are investigating after another gun was found at a school in the district on Tuesday. Police took a student into custody at Wichita Heights High school, 5301 North Hillside, according to communication to parents from the principal Eric Filippi. "Today we...
Police determine no threat after McPherson school briefly locked down
MCPHERSON — Law enforcement took a report of a possible armed subject Tuesday at McPherson High School, according to a media release. Just after 1:15 p.m., the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun/firearm.
KHP IDs driver who died after semi rolled, struck utility pole
SUMNER COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Kansas crash that occurred just before 5p.m. Tuesday have identified the victim as 61-year-old Carl David Oldridge, 61 of Enid Oklahoma. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kenworth semi driven by Oldridge was southbound in the 1200 Block of South Caldwell Road. The...
Voters in Hesston narrowly approve $33M school bond
HESSTON, Kan. — Residents in Hesston USD 460 appeared to have narrowly passed the vote on a $33.4 million bond issue that would combine the high school and middle school under one roof and make significant improvements to the 50-year-old high school. According to the Harvey County Elections Office,...
McPherson High School honored by KSHSAA
TOPEKA – McPherson High School has been selected as the KSHSAA Performing Arts School of Excellence award winner. A total of 17 Kansas high schools will receive recognition by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) for outstanding performing arts programs. A selection committee was formed from the...
Health Department: No COVID boosters until new vaccine arrives
RENO COUNTY — The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine was updated on August 31, by the FDA, so that means no boosters can be given to ages 12 or over in Kansas for a little while. "The CDC has recently approved the administration of...
AIRFest amateur rocket festival this weekend
ARGONIA, Kan. — It's not NASA or Space-X, but if you want to see some of the best amateur rocketry in the nation, Argonia is the place to be this Labor Day weekend. The 28th annual AIRFest will bring flyers from all over the nation to test their rocket-building skills. These are not your typical Estes rockets. Some of these rockets are 15-feet tall or more and fly to 50,000 feet. The Argonia launch facility has been host to LDRS, which is the largest amateur rocket event in the country, and has been featured on the Discovery Channel.
Wind Surge drops opener in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Wichita Wind Surge dropped the series opener in Springfield 7-6 as the Cardinals came from behind for the win. The Springfield Cardinals sent eleven batters to the plate in the seventh and scored six runs. Alex Isola took Cardinals starter, Michael McGreevy deep in the...
T-Bird teams finish 6th, 9th at Masterson Twilight Invitational
HUTCHINSON - Under the lights to open their 2022 campaign, the Cloud County Community College women's cross country would finish sixth alongside a ninth-place finish from the Cloud County men at the 2022 Terry Masterson Twilight Invitational hosted by Hutchinson Community College at Fun Valley Sports Complex in Hutchinson on Thursday.
