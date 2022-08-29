LI meatpacker employee arrested for tampering with product set for distribution

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (WCBS 880 ) -- Police arrested a meatpacker employee on Long Island for tampering with the product about to go out to consumers, authorities said.

Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, was arrested for an incident that occurred at 10:05 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, in Hicksville.

According to detectives, while working as a meatpacker for The Ava Companies, Palacios Gutierrez allegedly removed a money coin from her pocket and placed it into a meat package that was set to go out for retail consumption.

The bin of meat products that were set to be distributed for retail consumption were discarded, causing a loss of $400.00 dollars, officials said.

On Friday, August 26, at 4:24 p.m., police responded to The Ava food packing company and placed Palacios Gutierrez under arrest without further incident.

Gutierrez is charged with criminal mischief, tampering with consumer product and criminal nuisance.