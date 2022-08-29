ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

No arrests made in Lynchburg apartment shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for the shooters involved in wounding a man Thursday night. Police were called to the Maple Ridge Apartments on Reusens Road about 9:30 p.m. about shots being fired. Officers were told by witnesses that someone had been shot by three people wearing masks; the shooters drove off in a dark colored vehicle and the victim got to a hospital; police say he is expected to recover.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say Friday night at the intersection of Williamson and Hershberger Road, a citizen stopped to help a police officer who was being attacked. Tony Peters said he was just going to the store for an energy drink, when he saw a shirtless man in the middle of the road.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

79-year-old endangered woman missing in Lynchburg found safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. The Lynchburg Police Department says Frances Carter has been found safe. The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking public help in locating a 79-year-old woman believed to be in danger. We’re told Frances Carter, 79, was last seen at her home on Thursday at about 8...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Suspect in custody following Charlottesville cafe robbery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is in custody after police say he had robbed the Market Street Cafe at around 2:30 P.M. Police were dispatched to 1111 Rio Road East and found that the store clerk had been assaulted during the robbery. The store clerk told police...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
WSET

Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

New Lynchburg police report shows a local drug overdose increase

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new report published by the Lynchburg Police Department shows that drug overdoses are increasing in the Hill City. The report analyzed data from 2010 to 2022, with the highest number of overdoses in 2021 at 155. So far, there have been 107 overdoses in 2022.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested in Roanoke Friday night after he allegedly assaulted a Roanoke City Police officer, according to the Roanoke Police Department. 42-year-old Terry Yerkey of Roanoke was charged with assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and felony hit-and-run. Police say...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Death upgraded to homicide in Campbell County

A Rustburg man has been identified as a suspect for a homicide in Campbell County, but has not been formally charged with the crime. Matthew McNeil, 54, was charged Sept. 1 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny of a motor vehicle, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Sheriff’s K9 escapes in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9. The dog escaped his kennel in the Boxwood Farm area, according to the sheriff’s office, which says, “He is not aggressive, but please don’t attempt to catch him.”
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
smithmountainlake.com

Bedford man gets year in jail for attack that led to friend's death

A Bedford man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the July 2021 beating death of his friend and roommate was sentenced Aug. 30 to one year in jail. Tyler Lee Booth, 22, initially was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Braeden Michael Bailey, 18. A grand jury later indicted Booth on the lesser charge. The two were close friends, and Bailey lived with Booth on Pinecrest Avenue in Bedford for a short time, Bedford County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Stickney has said.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

'Stay Alert:' RPD, VSP issue 300+ summons in first 4 days of school

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department partnered with Virginia State Police for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones during the first week of school. "We'd like to thank Virginia State Police for their assistance and partnership on the roads last week," the department wrote. "Thank you to the City of Roanoke E-911 Center for your help and support during the enforcement period as well."
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police Department moves all operations into new headquarters

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is now completely operating out of its new headquarters. The new headquarters is on Memorial Drive, which will provide a more centralized location for the police department. The new department has higher security and a workout room for police officers to relieve...
DANVILLE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Citizen alerts Dublin Police of sighting of wanted man, leading to capture

On Tuesday, Aug. 30 a Town of Dublin citizen contacted the Dublin Police Department and stated that based upon photos from the local news, he observed someone that appeared to be Shawn Michael Tolbert, a wanted fugitive of Craig and Montgomery counties. Local agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, Pulaski...
DUBLIN, VA
WSLS

Missing 82-year-old Halifax County woman found safe

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. A missing 82-year-old woman has been found safe, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 82-year-old woman. Authorities said that Linda Tuck has been reported missing and that they are currently searching...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke man arrested in connection with assault, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with an assault over the weekend in Roanoke, according to police. Na’im Chapman-Bey, 48, of Roanoke was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Police said they responded to a hospital on Aug. 21 regarding a woman with serious...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Octavius Z. Cooke, 25 of Rocky Mount, was identified as the victim of a shooting in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police. He was found in the parking lot of a business in the area. As this call...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Amherst Co. deputies looking for suspects captured on camera

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying some individuals caught on camera. On Tuesday, they said they are looking for the people pictured below:. The Sheriff's Office did not share what the individuals are involved in. If you know anything or recognize...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA

