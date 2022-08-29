ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

2 teens on motorcycle injured, 1 critically, after colliding with car in Brooklyn

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — One teen was left critically injured when he and another teen were thrown off a motorcycle that collided with a car in Brooklyn, police said Monday.

The 16-year-old boy and the 15-year-old passenger were riding a 2021 Jiajue JJ150T-40 motorcycle northbound on Coney Island Avenue in Sheepshead Bay when they collided with a Nissan Altima headed east on Avenue W at about 6 p.m. Sunday and were thrown to the pavement.

According to police, both were transported by EMS to Lutheran Medical Center, where the 16-year-old is listed in stable condition with minor injuries and the passenger is listed in critical condition with severe head trauma.

The 23-year-old Nissan Altima driver remained at the scene after the crash. He was transported by EMS to the same hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad .

queenoftheclick.com

Wheels Taken Near Park in In Brooklyn

Amani shared these two photos of SUV’s with their wheels missing. These cars were parked on Bay Parkway and 74th Street near Seth Low Playground. Similarly, we have seen cars lose there wheels when parked near Owls Head Park as well (there have been other non-park thefts as well).
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man, woman killed in separate East Village shootings

NEW YORK -- Gun violence was a major concern on Thursday in the East Village.That's after the NYPD responded to two shootings just blocks from each other.In both cases, the victim was shot in the head, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.During the afternoon, police say a 26-year-old man was shot in a courtyard. He was on a Citi Bike that ended up on the ground, with a pool of blood next to it."I was sitting at my window, I heard three shots. First, I thought it was firecrackers. Then, I thought it was strange, a pop every 10 seconds," one person...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
