2 teens on motorcycle injured, 1 critically, after colliding with car in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — One teen was left critically injured when he and another teen were thrown off a motorcycle that collided with a car in Brooklyn, police said Monday.

The 16-year-old boy and the 15-year-old passenger were riding a 2021 Jiajue JJ150T-40 motorcycle northbound on Coney Island Avenue in Sheepshead Bay when they collided with a Nissan Altima headed east on Avenue W at about 6 p.m. Sunday and were thrown to the pavement.

According to police, both were transported by EMS to Lutheran Medical Center, where the 16-year-old is listed in stable condition with minor injuries and the passenger is listed in critical condition with severe head trauma.

The 23-year-old Nissan Altima driver remained at the scene after the crash. He was transported by EMS to the same hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad .