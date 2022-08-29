Air France suspends 2 pilots for cockpit fight

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Air France confirmed Monday it suspended two pilots for a fight in the cockpit of a commercial passenger airliner in June.

The "inappropriate gestures" occurred on a flight from Geneva to Paris. The carrier did not name the pilots involved in the incident.

"The incident was quickly resolved without affecting the conduct or safety of the flight, which continued normally," Air France said, according to CNN.

"The pilots concerned are currently suspended from flying and are awaiting a managerial decision on the outcome/treatment of the incident. Air France reminds us that the safety of its customers and crewmembers is its absolute priority."

Air France's announcement comes after the French civil aviation agency, the Bureau d'Enquetes et d'Analyses found that Air France crews sometimes ignored safety rules.

The agency pointed to one incident in December 2020 when the captain of an Airbus A330 failed to follow standard procedure when he neglected to shut down an engine after a serious fuel leak.