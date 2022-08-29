PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix police officers are injured and three people, including the alleged gunman, were killed during a shooting in north Phoenix Sunday night. Phoenix police say that the shooting happened near 26th Ave and Deer Valley after officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Days Inn around 8:45 p.m., just west of Interstate 17. Officers say the situation started when the suspect, wearing full tactical gear, including a vest and a helmet, walked out of a hotel and began firing his semi-automatic rifle randomly. At one point, investigators say, he tried to throw a Molotov cocktail at a business but it did not catch fire.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO