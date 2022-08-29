ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Phoenix police officer dies after battling medical diagnosis

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer died Wednesday morning in the hospital after battling a medical diagnosis since last year, authorities said. Officer Matthew Litman joined the Phoenix Police Department in May 2019 after serving in the Flagstaff Police Department, according to a statement. He was battling a tumor...
PHOENIX, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Phoenix Gunman in Tactical Gear Kills Two People During Deranged ‘Shooting Spree’

A gunman clad in tactical gear went on a terrifying “shooting spree” in Phoenix, Arizona, killing two people in a motel parking lot and injuring five others, including two cops, authorities say.Police said the rampage ended only after the suspected gunman appeared to kill himself in a nearby parking lot. Authorities had not identified him by Monday morning.The rampage started near a Days Inn motel around 8:30 p.m., cops said. Security footage showed the gunman exit a room wearing tactical gear and a helmet, then open fire into the building.Moments later, cops say the gunman fired shots toward a car...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Cnn
AZFamily

ATF responding after 3 dead, 2 police officers injured in north Phoenix shoot-out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix police officers are injured and three people, including the alleged gunman, were killed during a shooting in north Phoenix Sunday night. Phoenix police say that the shooting happened near 26th Ave and Deer Valley after officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Days Inn around 8:45 p.m., just west of Interstate 17. Officers say the situation started when the suspect, wearing full tactical gear, including a vest and a helmet, walked out of a hotel and began firing his semi-automatic rifle randomly. At one point, investigators say, he tried to throw a Molotov cocktail at a business but it did not catch fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Motorcyclist hits and kills donkey on Loop 303 in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after hitting a donkey with his motorcycle Monday morning on Loop 303. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 303 just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. His name has not been released.
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Glendale police on the prowl for alleged alligator

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Residents in the Arrowhead Lakes community could be waking up to a new neighbor Sunday morning. Glendale Police are currently investigating reports that someone was seen putting what appeared to be an alligator into the neighborhood's artificial lake. Arrowhead Lake, which sits just north of Loop...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy