Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cutsJeff KronenfeldPinal County, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Yelp reviewers chose this Phoenix restaurant as the number one spot in America for tacosEllen EastwoodPhoenix, AZ
Men Headed to Prison After Targeting Senior Citizens In $20 Million ScamTaxBuzzCalifornia State
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
kyma.com
Guest describes terrifying moments surrounding mass shooting at Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (CNN) - Three days after a heavily armed shooter opened fire at a north Phoenix hotel, killing two people and injuring five others, including two police officers, Arizona’s Family returned to the hotel to follow up with one man who was shot. Wesley Williams is back at the...
2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
Phoenix police officer dies after battling medical diagnosis
PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer died Wednesday morning in the hospital after battling a medical diagnosis since last year, authorities said. Officer Matthew Litman joined the Phoenix Police Department in May 2019 after serving in the Flagstaff Police Department, according to a statement. He was battling a tumor...
Phoenix Gunman in Tactical Gear Kills Two People During Deranged ‘Shooting Spree’
A gunman clad in tactical gear went on a terrifying “shooting spree” in Phoenix, Arizona, killing two people in a motel parking lot and injuring five others, including two cops, authorities say.Police said the rampage ended only after the suspected gunman appeared to kill himself in a nearby parking lot. Authorities had not identified him by Monday morning.The rampage started near a Days Inn motel around 8:30 p.m., cops said. Security footage showed the gunman exit a room wearing tactical gear and a helmet, then open fire into the building.Moments later, cops say the gunman fired shots toward a car...
Arizona man who exchanged gunfire with officers found dead in backyard.
PCSO SWAT members assist MPD officers with shooting in neighborhood immediately west of ButterfieldBrian Petersheim. A man who exchanged gunfire with Maricopa Police officers Monday morning from inside a home in The Villages at Rancho El Dorado was found dead in his backyard by Pinal County Regional SWAT Team officers after a 2-hour standoff.
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating murder after 18-year-old woman dies in south Phoenix
Officers responded to reports of a welfare check near Central Avenue and Roeser Road and found a woman injured. The 18-year-old died from her injuries, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said.
AZFamily
Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect takes own life after shootout in north Phoenix; 2 people killed, 2 officers hurt
A suspect wearing tactical gear and armed with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire Sunday night in north Phoenix, killing two people and injuring five others, including two officers, Phoenix Police said. The suspect was also killed in the incident by taking his own life, police say.
AZFamily
ATF responding after 3 dead, 2 police officers injured in north Phoenix shoot-out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix police officers are injured and three people, including the alleged gunman, were killed during a shooting in north Phoenix Sunday night. Phoenix police say that the shooting happened near 26th Ave and Deer Valley after officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Days Inn around 8:45 p.m., just west of Interstate 17. Officers say the situation started when the suspect, wearing full tactical gear, including a vest and a helmet, walked out of a hotel and began firing his semi-automatic rifle randomly. At one point, investigators say, he tried to throw a Molotov cocktail at a business but it did not catch fire.
AZFamily
Suspect found dead after standoff with police in Maricopa neighborhood
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Maricopa say a suspect has died after an hours-long barricade at a home in the Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa. It started when Maricopa police responded to a noise complaint on McCord Drive. A police spokesman said the suspect...
AZFamily
Three killed, 2 officers hurt in north Phoenix shoot-out, police say
Sunny and hot with a high of 108 in the Valley today. GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. GCU Havocs talks school spirit, supporting student-athletes. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Being a part...
Fox5 KVVU
Body found in trunk identified as missing Phoenix man, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed the man found in a trunk of a car on August 19th in Las Vegas was previously reported missing in Phoenix back in June. The coroner said the body of Amir Haggi was found in the trunk...
AZFamily
Shootings leave 8 dead, 11 injured in violent weekend across the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Eight people have been killed and nearly a dozen others hurt after a violent weekend in parts of the Valley. Below is a list of shootings that began Friday night. Shooting at Avondale convenience store. The first shooting of the weekend happened just after 8...
AZFamily
Police say Arizona criminals are using illegal devices to amplify firepower of guns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For many, it was a normal trip to the mall, filled with lots of walking, talking, and other shoppers eager to find the latest fashion outfits on a packed back-to-school shopping day at the Chandler Mall. Suddenly, panic and chaos ensue as 30 shots ring out...
Chandler police searching for driver involved in deadly street-racing incident
Police say the driver of a red Camaro lost control while street racing another vehicle on August 25, before crashing into a block wall. The driver, 32-year-old Mahad Zara, died from his injuries.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist hits and kills donkey on Loop 303 in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after hitting a donkey with his motorcycle Monday morning on Loop 303. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 303 just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. His name has not been released.
Arizona Police On The Lookout For Alleged Alligator Dumped In Valley Lake
Police received reports of a possible alligator in a nearby lake.
Glendale police on the prowl for alleged alligator
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Residents in the Arrowhead Lakes community could be waking up to a new neighbor Sunday morning. Glendale Police are currently investigating reports that someone was seen putting what appeared to be an alligator into the neighborhood's artificial lake. Arrowhead Lake, which sits just north of Loop...
