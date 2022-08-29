Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
CNET
iPhone 14 Timeline: Announcement, Preorder and Release Date Rumors
You'll want to hold off buying a new iPhone, because Apple's iPhone 14 is on the way. At the company's Sept. 7 launch event, the new iPhone lineup is expected to make its debut with an upgraded design and new features. We're even expecting a new larger, non-Pro model, called the iPhone 14 Max. But, when exactly will the iPhone 14 series be released?
Apple iPhone 14's redesign and new colors revealed in leak
In a nutshell: As anticipation grows for the new iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak may have revealed the final design ahead of Apple's launch event. The leak shows the iPhone 14 Pro's dual punched-hole design and a new shimmering purple finish that changes color tones when viewed from different angles.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 OLED display: Samsung dominates the screen supply as Apple reportedly readies more than 34 million units for the launch
Apple iPhone 14 is almost upon us with Cupertino set to announce the new phones at its “Far Out” event on September 17. According to widespread reports, Apple has prepared a total of four iPhone 14 models this time around; the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Per Ross Young of market research firm DSCC, Samsung is producing the bulk of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 series, followed by LG display in the distant second place and BOE, a Chinese display maker, in the third.
CNET
Apple Watch Pro 2022: All the Rumors About Apple's Rugged Sports Watch
Apple may launch an Apple Watch Pro for the first time, according to reports from Bloomberg. It would be the first time Apple has launched an Apple Watch that caters to a specific audience. Apple is holding an event on Sept. 7 where it's expected to announce new Apple Watches...
itechpost.com
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
Is Your iPhone Being Tracked? Here’s How To Know, According To Security Experts
Is there anything more anxiety-causing than thinking about your phone being tracked? Unfortunately, that’s the reality of having an iPhone these days. Hackers have become more sophisticated in their abilities to infiltrate devices and you could go weeks or even months before you realize it’s happening. In the meantime, someone can gain access to your data and files. But you can fight back. The more you know about the signs that your phone is being tracked, the better equipped you’ll be to combat the problem, take action, and keep hackers out of your personal business. Tech Expert Calvin Willis here at the software site moosoft.com, tells SHEFinds.com how to tell if your iPhone is being tracked — and what to do if you suspect it is.
Digital Trends
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro again rumored to feature new 30W charger, most likely USB-C to Lightning connector
A week before the announcement of the iPhone 14 Pro, a rumor suggests this smartphone will feature a new 30W charger – doubling down on a previous report on a 30W GaN charger coming to Apple iPhones. This time, Twitter user DuanRui, which has a mixed tracking record on...
Digital Trends
Digital Trends
CNET
iPhone 14 Release Date: Here's When It Could Hit Shelves
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Four new iPhone models are expected to arrive soon. Said to be called the iPhone 14, Pro, Max and Pro Max, Apple's upcoming lineup will likely launch at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. Since the lineup's expected debut is just a week away, you'll want to wait a little longer before buying a new iPhone. But when exactly would the iPhone 14 series be released?
T-Mobile tempts Apple iPhone owners to switch using an app
You may think switching your phone to a new carrier is a huge hassle. Do you need to visit a store to change your account? Will you need to deal with tiny SIM cards? How will your old carrier react?. T-Mobile has come up with a devilish plot (opens in...
Digital Trends
Digital Trends
Digital Trends
iPad 10th Gen: Everything we know about Apple’s 2022 iPad
Apple has been on quite a hot streak when it comes to its tablet offerings, so it should come as no surprise that the 10th-generation iPad is one of the most anticipated upcoming tablet releases. The baseline iPad is never the most technically stunning or impressive, but it’s usually the one most people buy. And we’re expecting the iPad 10th Gen to be no different.
The Verge
How to quickly record voice notes on your iPhone
Whether you’re trying to quickly record ideas, an interview, or even a song idea, a voice recording app on your iPhone can come in useful. While Apple’s App Store is filled with third-party apps that can do that for you, Apple’s built-in Voice Memos app is particularly easy to use, given there’s no need to download anything — and it’s totally free. Plus, once you’re finished recording your voice note, you can also easily share it — and even edit the recording if need be. Below, we’ll guide you through just how to do so.
Motley Fool
