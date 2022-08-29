ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Fresno councilmember calls for audit of Community Medical Centers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council member Miguel Arias is calling for a state audit after an investigation by the Fresno Bee alleged that Community Medical Centers used state and federal money intended to serve low-income patients to fund the expansion of their Clovis hospital.  He’s calling for an audit following a two-year-long investigation by […]
GV Wire

UNFILTERED – Fresno Area High School Gives Students A Choice On Cellphones

In this week’s episode of Unfiltered, the panel discusses the different ways local schools manage cellphones in the classroom. Manuel Bonilla, Fresno Teachers Association President. Tune in for “Unfiltered” every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. live on gvwire.com and Facebook. Download the Unfiltered Podcast here or on...
fresnoalliance.com

One Fresno. Not.

Fresno’s mayor and City Council have coined the term One Fresno even though, according to a 2019 Urban Institute report, Fresno ranks No. 59 of 59 cities in California for economic inclusion and racial inclusion, making it a very divided city. Across the United States, Fresno ranks 253rd out...
GV Wire

Community Health Defends Quality of Care at CRMC After Arias Calls for Investigations

A Fresno City Councilman is calling for state and federal investigations into how a private nonprofit Fresno-based hospital system spends its government healthcare funding. Miguel Arias said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference at City Hall that he wants to hold Community Health System accountable while also demanding more transparency in the way the organization conducts business.
mercedcountytimes.com

Former Merced cop grows firm that offers crisis training

It happened this same week in late August back in 2006. Paul Llanez was an undercover cop in Merced when he was involved in a shootout with a suspect that left one officer injured. Afterward, Llanez realized a crucial truth about his job: In a high-stress situation, a person always defaults to their lowest level of training, which could mean the difference between life and death.
GV Wire

Kings County Has California’s Highest Incarceration Rate

Shasta County in rural northern California has some of the state’s highest incarceration rates. Ask Robert Bowman what’s going on, and he takes a long, deep sigh. “It’s a perfect storm of bad,” he said. Bowman, director of the county’s program that helps formerly incarcerated people...
GV Wire

Fresno City College Basketball Player Critically Hurt in Fatal DUI

Erica Hayden, a freshman at Fresno City College who is a member of the women’s basketball team, was critically injured in a crash Saturday evening on Interstate 5 that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Bakersfield man. Hayden, 18, of Bakersfield, is being treated at Kern Medical Center. She...
GV Wire

Foodies Rejoice! Fresno Food Show Returns Today and Thursday

Fresno foodies rejoice. The annual food show at the Convention Center is back. Now called MADE Central California, the two-day event starts today with a new product competition called the “Pressure Cooker.” Ten inventors will present products to a panel of judges in a locally televised event. Vegan...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Mount Whitney Avenue in Fresno County

Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal motorcycle collision on Elm Avenue on Friday, August 26, 2022. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on Mount Whitney Avenue and Elm Avenue near Laton in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Elm Avenue. CHP...
thesungazette.com

Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October

TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
YourCentralValley.com

Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
GV Wire

Fresno Developer Lashes Out After Council Kills Major Downtown Project

Mehmet Noyan was in shock. A $32 million housing and retail project he’s spent 13 years planning vanished with a Fresno City Council vote. Council supporters could not muster the votes needed to keep the 99-unit South Stadium project in downtown Fresno alive. Needing five votes to extend escrow...
GV Wire

Feds Arrest Mom in Family Dispute Spanning Fresno to Missouri

Federal agents have arrested the mother of a local youth, as well as a former Missouri boarding school dean, for allegedly teaming up to take the teenager out of state against his will. A federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday in Fresno charged Shana Gaviola, 35, formerly of Clovis, and Julio...
fox29.com

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
