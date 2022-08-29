Read full article on original website
Fresno councilmember calls for audit of Community Medical Centers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council member Miguel Arias is calling for a state audit after an investigation by the Fresno Bee alleged that Community Medical Centers used state and federal money intended to serve low-income patients to fund the expansion of their Clovis hospital. He’s calling for an audit following a two-year-long investigation by […]
GV Wire
UNFILTERED – Fresno Area High School Gives Students A Choice On Cellphones
In this week’s episode of Unfiltered, the panel discusses the different ways local schools manage cellphones in the classroom. Manuel Bonilla, Fresno Teachers Association President. Tune in for “Unfiltered” every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. live on gvwire.com and Facebook. Download the Unfiltered Podcast here or on...
Gas at Valley Circle K stations to be 40 cents cheaper for 3 hours
40 CENTS OFF GAS? If you're looking for a way to get some cheaper gas in the Central Valley today, Circle K has you covered.
fresnoalliance.com
One Fresno. Not.
Fresno’s mayor and City Council have coined the term One Fresno even though, according to a 2019 Urban Institute report, Fresno ranks No. 59 of 59 cities in California for economic inclusion and racial inclusion, making it a very divided city. Across the United States, Fresno ranks 253rd out...
GV Wire
Community Health Defends Quality of Care at CRMC After Arias Calls for Investigations
A Fresno City Councilman is calling for state and federal investigations into how a private nonprofit Fresno-based hospital system spends its government healthcare funding. Miguel Arias said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference at City Hall that he wants to hold Community Health System accountable while also demanding more transparency in the way the organization conducts business.
mercedcountytimes.com
Former Merced cop grows firm that offers crisis training
It happened this same week in late August back in 2006. Paul Llanez was an undercover cop in Merced when he was involved in a shootout with a suspect that left one officer injured. Afterward, Llanez realized a crucial truth about his job: In a high-stress situation, a person always defaults to their lowest level of training, which could mean the difference between life and death.
GV Wire
Kings County Has California’s Highest Incarceration Rate
Shasta County in rural northern California has some of the state’s highest incarceration rates. Ask Robert Bowman what’s going on, and he takes a long, deep sigh. “It’s a perfect storm of bad,” he said. Bowman, director of the county’s program that helps formerly incarcerated people...
Dangerous heat wave coming to the Valley, highs might reach 112 degrees
A record-breaking heat wave is set to sweep Central California, just as we move out of what has been the hottest August recorded in Fresno history.
KMPH.com
Two arrested after Fresno County teen transported by force to Missouri School
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The parent of a Fresno County teen was arrested along with a former dean of a Missouri Boarding school after the teen was taken by force and driven to Missouri, says U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. 35-year-old Shana Gaviola of Clovis, and 41-year-old Julio...
GV Wire
Fresno City College Basketball Player Critically Hurt in Fatal DUI
Erica Hayden, a freshman at Fresno City College who is a member of the women’s basketball team, was critically injured in a crash Saturday evening on Interstate 5 that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Bakersfield man. Hayden, 18, of Bakersfield, is being treated at Kern Medical Center. She...
GV Wire
Foodies Rejoice! Fresno Food Show Returns Today and Thursday
Fresno foodies rejoice. The annual food show at the Convention Center is back. Now called MADE Central California, the two-day event starts today with a new product competition called the “Pressure Cooker.” Ten inventors will present products to a panel of judges in a locally televised event. Vegan...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Mount Whitney Avenue in Fresno County
Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal motorcycle collision on Elm Avenue on Friday, August 26, 2022. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on Mount Whitney Avenue and Elm Avenue near Laton in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Elm Avenue. CHP...
thesungazette.com
Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October
TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
Dine and Dish: El Premio Mayor is Fresno's go-to spot for birria tacos
Every Thursday, El Premio Mayor serves up tacos and tortas filled with slow-roasted beef dipped in melted cheese... hand-made by a Mexican grandma.
Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
GV Wire
Fresno Developer Lashes Out After Council Kills Major Downtown Project
Mehmet Noyan was in shock. A $32 million housing and retail project he’s spent 13 years planning vanished with a Fresno City Council vote. Council supporters could not muster the votes needed to keep the 99-unit South Stadium project in downtown Fresno alive. Needing five votes to extend escrow...
WATCH: Reports of multiple people shot in Fresno, police chief responds
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama is providing an update to reports of multiple people shot near Downtown Fresno early Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Effie Street and Grant Avenue. This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information. If you have any […]
Family of fearless owls finds home in Fresno photographer's backyard
A Fresno photographer made friends with a family of owls that kept visiting him in his Old Fig Garden home - and even rescued one of them from a net.
GV Wire
Feds Arrest Mom in Family Dispute Spanning Fresno to Missouri
Federal agents have arrested the mother of a local youth, as well as a former Missouri boarding school dean, for allegedly teaming up to take the teenager out of state against his will. A federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday in Fresno charged Shana Gaviola, 35, formerly of Clovis, and Julio...
fox29.com
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
