ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

By The Associated Press
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TuBkq_0hZdpetj00

NEW YORK (AP) — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office.

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios. In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 for every showing, in every format.

Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters. This year, the August lull has been especially acute for exhibitors. Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, cited the scant supply of major new releases in its recent plans to fill for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

But, if successful, National Cinema Day could flood theaters with moviegoers and potentially prompt them to return in the fall. Before each showing, ticket buyers will be shown a sizzle reel of upcoming films from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal, and Warner Bros.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Jackie Brenneman, Cinema Foundation president, in a statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

After more than two years of pandemic, movie theaters rebounded significantly over the summer, seeing business return to nearly pre-pandemic levels. Films like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Minions: Rise of Gru,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Jurassic World Dominion” pushed the domestic summer box office to $3.3 billion in ticket sales as of Aug. 21, according to data firm Comscore. That trails 2019 totals by about 20% but exhibitors have had about 30% fewer wide releases this year.

Organizers of National Cinema Day described the event as a trial that could become an annual fixture. While some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, the initiative is the first of its kind on such a large scale in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

State police discover loaded firearm during traffic stop in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State police charged a Massachusetts man after discovering a loaded firearm during a traffic stop on I-91 in Windsor early Friday morning. A state trooper conducting routine patrol operations observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling at an excess speed of 85 mph on I-91 North just before midnight, police said. The officer […]
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Man accused of exposing himself to walkers on Southington trail

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to people on the Rails to Trails walking trail. Police said over several days in July, the department received complaints from people walking the trail that a man on a skateboard was exposing himself to walkers. Several witnesses also reported the man […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Tickets#Ticket Sales#Movie Theaters#Linus Business#Business Industry#American#The Cinema Foundation#Amc#Regal Cinemas#Amazon Studios#Focus Features#Lionsgate#Paramount#Sony Pictures Classics#Warner Bros
WTNH

‘It needs to stop’: Vigil held for victim of Thompson Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As loved ones mourned the death of 26-year-old Michael Judkins, they asked for peace and no more violence in the Newhallville neighborhood.  A vigil was held Wednesday night on Thompson Street. Friends, family, and community members showed up to support Judkins’ family and to honor his memory. Nicknamed Mango, Judkins was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police identify man who died in Middletown fire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died in a house fire on Pine Street in Middletown on Thursday, police said. Middletown Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy flames erupting from the first floor of the building, which spread to the second floor and attic. Two […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
WTNH

State police arrest Meriden man for driving 110 mph in Union

UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man was arrested for reckless driving after he was caught speeding around 110 mph in Union in July, Connecticut State Police said. Massachusetts State Police advised CSP that they had attempted to stop a grey Nissan Altima with Connecticut license plates in the town of Charlton, Mass. after the […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

1 seriously injured after Stonington motorcycle crash: Police

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Stonington on Monday. A male rider crashed on Lantern Road in Stonington just before the Ledyard town line just before 5 p.m., according to the police. The operator was transported from the scene in serious condition, police […]
STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for wrong-way, DUI driving in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a wrong-way driver who caused an accident on Route 15 in Milford Thursday morning. Troopers said that at approximately 2 a.m., they received multiple 911 calls reporting that a car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 15, near exit 55. Shortly after receiving these reports, […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Bristol police issue silver alert for missing 13-year-old

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old boy after he did not show up for school on Monday. The child was identified as Ryleigh Henry of Bristol. Police believe he may be staying with his father at a hotel in Southington. There was no clothing description available. Police […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Deer Lake sold to nonprofit for $5 million

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Deer Lake, a beloved summer camp in Killingworth, has officially been saved. On Thursday, the Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council finalized a deal with a non-profit called Pathfinders for them to buy the land for nearly $5 million. Pathfinders will continue to operate the Deer Lake Camp and Wilderness School, which […]
KILLINGWORTH, CT
WTNH

Foxwoods announces $85 million casino expansion

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Big things are in the works at Foxwoods! The casino in southeastern Connecticut is planning a massive expansion – its biggest since 2008! The 85-million dollar project will transform the grand ballroom inside the Grand Pequot Area of the resort. It will feature a 50-thousand square foot gaming space, a luxurious […]
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

North Haven police arrest residential burglar

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Trooper rescues dog found wandering on I-84 in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for the owner of a dog that was found on a highway on Friday morning. State police received 911 calls about a dog found on I-84 in Cheshire between exits 26 and 27. Trooper Stella from Troop A arrived on the scene and was able to […]
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH

WTNH

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy