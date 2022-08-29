ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credora, dAMM Form Credit Evaluation Partnership to Support Digital Asset Lending

DAMM Finance is building a decentralized borrowing and lending protocol for crypto assets that is “highly capital efficient” and accessible for many token projects. Credora is partnering with dAMM “to conduct privacy-preserving credit evaluations and real-time risk monitoring on eligible dAMM borrowers.” The partnership will “enhance capital access for creditworthy institutions and secure capital allocation across a diverse selection of borrowers.”
crowdfundinsider.com

LevelField Financial Acquires Netshares to “Unite traditional banking and digital asset products”

LevelField Financial has acquired Netshares Financial Services, pending regulatory approval. Details on the acquisition were not provided. Netshares is a registered broker dealer. LevelField is a financial services firm that aims to “unite traditional banking and digital asset products and services” on a single platform. Netshares has long...
crowdfundinsider.com

NASAA Issues Warning About Investing in the Metaverse, Including NFTs, Virtual Real Estate and More

The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) has issued a warning to investors regarding “investment scams and frauds offered in the unregulated metaverse.”. The NASAA advisory states that the metaverse may offer investment opportunities, including virtual real estate, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and other businesses. But it is buyer beware...
crowdfundinsider.com

Ethereum (ETH) Merge Could Lead to Development of Scalable Applications: Report

Ethereum’s Merge is due to happen soon, and it might “impact both Ether and the larger crypto market in a big way,” the Okcoin team noted. Ethereum’s proof-of-work chain will merge with its proof-of-stake chain soon, the update from Okcoin noted while adding that the Merge could “reduce Ethereum’s energy consumption by 99% and Ether’s supply by 95%.”
crowdfundinsider.com

iNFTspace Integrates Alchemy Pay Ramp for Seamless Fiat Purchases

Users of the NFT marketplace, iNFTSpace, can now enjoy more direct purchases of digital artworks via Alchemy Pay’s fiat-to-crypto gateway plugin. This on/off ramp is now being “integrated across all areas of blockchain.” For up and coming projects, such as iNFTspace, this is “the first time they have been able to offer their users access with fiat currency in such a direct manner.”
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Exchange Bybit Supports Fiat Deposits Across Europe with Fintech TrueLayer

TrueLayer, which claims to be one of Europe’s leading open banking platforms, announces its collaboration with Bybit, the “third-most visited” cryptocurrency exchange in the world. Bybit was established in 2018 as a crypto derivatives trading platform “where retail investors and traders could benefit from an ultra-fast matching...
crowdfundinsider.com

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Reports Financial Results For Q2 2022

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG), owner of Netcoins, the online cryptocurrency brokerage that claims to make it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group, a developer of blockchain technology solutions, is reporting Q2 2022 financial results. All figures “are in Canadian Dollars (CAD)...
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Reports Solid Performance with 3x YoY Customer Growth

Digital Asset, a software provider that helps enterprises build economic value through interconnected networks, announced another solid quarter of growth in Q2 2022. The firm continues “to expand its footprint among financial institutions and market infrastructures exploring and investing in next generation blockchain technology.” The company has also “made a number of key hires in sales, engineering and marketing to support its rapid growth.”
crowdfundinsider.com

House Committee on Financial Services Announces September Hearings, Stablecoins Markup on Deck

Maxine Waters, Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, has posted the calendar for September hearings with several topics of note on the list. On Tuesday, September 20 at 10 a.m. ET, the Subcommittee on National Security, International Development, and Monetary Policy will meet for a hearing entitled, “Under the Radar: Alternative Payment Systems and the National Security Impacts of Their Growth.”
