ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Shooting in Algiers left two people injured on Monday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left two people injured on Monday. According to police, two people sustained gunshot wounds around 4:32 p.m. at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate after woman shot, killed in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Monday in Algiers. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues around 9:09 p.m. NOPD said a woman was taken to an area hospital and later died from her...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigating shooting on I-10 service road

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in New Orleans East. The shooting happened in the 12000 block of the North I-10 Service Road around 6 a.m. According to police, a man with a gunshot wound was taken to an...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal Street#Violent Crime
WDSU

St. James standoff ends, person surrenders

SAINT JAMES, La. — The St. James Sheriff's Office announced that a standoff situation ended Tuesday morning in Vacherie. According to the sheriff's office, an incident on Champion Drive involved a person in a standoff with deputies near a school. The standoff ended with the person surrendering to deputies....
VACHERIE, LA
WDSU

State police investigating shooting with Houma police officer

HOUMA, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Polk Street with a Houma police officer. The shooting happened near LA Highway 24 South, also known as West Main Street. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, one person was taken to an area hospital...
HOUMA, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Police blotter: Stabbing, shooting, carjacking in Gentilly over the weekend

The New Orleans Police Department reported a stabbing, a shooting and an attempted carjacking on Gentilly streets during the holiday weekend. A stabbing occurred mid-day on Sunday (Sept. 3) at Hamburg and LaFreniere streets. At about 1:50 p.m., the victim was stabbed multiple times by a stranger, police said. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Two shot in Behrman section of Algiers, New Orleans police say

Two people were shot Monday afternoon in the Behrman section of Algiers, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers learned of the violence at 4:32 p.m. at the intersection of Wall and Elizardi boulevards. Emergency Medical Services took both victims to a hospital. The Police Department did not immediately release...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Tricou Street around 11:55 a.m. EMS declared the victim dead on the scene. No...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot on I-10 East Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a highway shooting after a man was shot on Saturday night. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of I-10 East and exit 236B around 10:17 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bicyclist killed in St. Roch on Monday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating an incident that involved a traffic fatality near I-10 at Elysian Fields and Treasures Street in St. Roch on Monday. According to police, a bicyclist was heading up Elysian Fields when they lost control and fell into the southbound lane onto oncoming traffic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy