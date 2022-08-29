Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Related
WDSU
Shooting in Algiers left two people injured on Monday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left two people injured on Monday. According to police, two people sustained gunshot wounds around 4:32 p.m. at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital to...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after woman shot, killed in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Monday in Algiers. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues around 9:09 p.m. NOPD said a woman was taken to an area hospital and later died from her...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating shooting on I-10 service road
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in New Orleans East. The shooting happened in the 12000 block of the North I-10 Service Road around 6 a.m. According to police, a man with a gunshot wound was taken to an...
NOLA.com
Bicyclist falls in traffic on Elysian Fields, is struck, killed, New Orleans police say
A bicyclist was killed Monday afternoon when he fell into traffic on Elysian Fields Avenue near Interstate 610. The victim, a man, was riding on a sidewalk when he inexplicably lost control and fell into the southbound traffic lanes, where a vehicle struck him at about 3:45 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department said He died at a hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Labor Day night murder in Algiers leaves woman dead
Cops are looking for a killer after a shooting on the Westbank. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred this evening (September 5, 2022) at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues that left one person dead..
WWL-TV
New Orleans dad shot, carjacked by Bridge City escapee still critical
NEW ORLEANS — In July, six juvenile inmates escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth. Police said one of them shot and carjacked a man in Uptown that day, before he was found and detained. The victim is still hospitalized and in critical condition a month and a half later.
Shooting on I-10 East Saturday night leaves man hospitalized
The New Orleans Police Department says officers were originally responding to the scene as an accident.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating shooting in Bridge City
BRIDGE CITY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Bridge City that left a person injured on Monday. According to reports, a person was shot in the 1800 block of Plaza Street. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
St. James standoff ends, person surrenders
SAINT JAMES, La. — The St. James Sheriff's Office announced that a standoff situation ended Tuesday morning in Vacherie. According to the sheriff's office, an incident on Champion Drive involved a person in a standoff with deputies near a school. The standoff ended with the person surrendering to deputies....
Shooting in Lower 9th Ward Sunday leaves man dead
Officers say they responded to the 800 block of Tricou St. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WDSU
State police investigating shooting with Houma police officer
HOUMA, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Polk Street with a Houma police officer. The shooting happened near LA Highway 24 South, also known as West Main Street. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, one person was taken to an area hospital...
gentillymessenger.com
Police blotter: Stabbing, shooting, carjacking in Gentilly over the weekend
The New Orleans Police Department reported a stabbing, a shooting and an attempted carjacking on Gentilly streets during the holiday weekend. A stabbing occurred mid-day on Sunday (Sept. 3) at Hamburg and LaFreniere streets. At about 1:50 p.m., the victim was stabbed multiple times by a stranger, police said. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Two shot in Behrman section of Algiers, New Orleans police say
Two people were shot Monday afternoon in the Behrman section of Algiers, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers learned of the violence at 4:32 p.m. at the intersection of Wall and Elizardi boulevards. Emergency Medical Services took both victims to a hospital. The Police Department did not immediately release...
Woman hospitalized after Bywater shooting Sunday: NOPD
She was taken to the hospital by EMS but her condition has not been released.
WDSU
Man shot and killed in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Tricou Street around 11:55 a.m. EMS declared the victim dead on the scene. No...
NOPD: Bicyclist loses control, struck by car on Elysian Fields Ave.
According to an alert by the NOPD, officers were actively working a traffic fatality on Elysian Fields Ave. near the I-610 overpass. It is unclear how the crash happened and how many people were involved.
Double shooting in Algiers on Labor Day
Violence didn’t take a holiday for Labor Day in New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards,” according to a news release.
WDSU
Man shot on I-10 East Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a highway shooting after a man was shot on Saturday night. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of I-10 East and exit 236B around 10:17 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
WDSU
Bicyclist killed in St. Roch on Monday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating an incident that involved a traffic fatality near I-10 at Elysian Fields and Treasures Street in St. Roch on Monday. According to police, a bicyclist was heading up Elysian Fields when they lost control and fell into the southbound lane onto oncoming traffic.
Man shot, killed in Algiers Saturday, near Magellan street
Just after 2:30, the NOPD responded to the scene where they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound.
Comments / 4