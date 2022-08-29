ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

geekwire.com

Seattle startup Falkon, which uses AI to drive sales and marketing decisions, raises $16M

The news: Falkon, a Seattle-based sales and marketing analytics startup, has raised $16 million. The tech: Falkon uses API connections to pull data from all major go-to-market data sources including Salesforce, Outreach and Google Analytics, among others. Co-founder and CEO Mona Akmal told GeekWire that it can also connect to customer data warehouses like Amazon Redshift and Microsoft’s Azure. It then uses this data to create data-driven recommendations for sales and marketing teams using AI.
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

T-Mobile makes layoffs in network operations and engineering group as part of ‘organizational shift’

T-Mobile has laid off an undisclosed number of employees in its network operations and engineering group, the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier has confirmed. The company, which said in a statement that it is continuing to hire across the country, with over 3,000 posted positions, said it has been making organizational shifts for the past few months.
geekwire.com

Seattle child care enrollment startup LegUp gets scooped up by Kinside

Pasadena, Calif.-based child care matching startup Kinside is acquiring LegUp, a Seattle-based child care enrollment startup. The two companies are not releasing financial details about the deal. LegUp’s three-person team will join the 25-person workforce at Kinside. “By bringing our two companies together, we accelerate the speed of this...
SEATTLE, WA
WWD

Jessica Alba’s The Honest Co. Launches in China

Jessica Alba’s The Honest Co. has entered China. The company has teamed up with global growth partner SuperOrdinary to launch on Tmall, China’s leading e-commerce platform owned by Alibaba. “Beauty enthusiasts in China are seeking out effective, clean beauty formulations and are eager to integrate them into their...
geekwire.com

Amazon tag-teams with WWE in legal bouts over bogus belts

That age-old question for professional wrestling is taking a different turn in a series of lawsuits filed this week by Amazon and World Wrestling Entertainment over the alleged listing of counterfeit replica WWE wrestling belts by third-party sellers on the e-commerce giant’s online marketplace. Amazon and WWE filed nine...
WWE

