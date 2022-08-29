Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
Telehealth startup 98point6 raises $20M, inks deal with health system to license tech
Seattle-based 98point6 announced that it is licensing its virtual care delivery platform in a deal with Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System. This is the company’s first foray as a third-party software provider, and it raised more than $20 million in a convertible note offering to fund its expansion. The...
geekwire.com
Seattle startup Falkon, which uses AI to drive sales and marketing decisions, raises $16M
The news: Falkon, a Seattle-based sales and marketing analytics startup, has raised $16 million. The tech: Falkon uses API connections to pull data from all major go-to-market data sources including Salesforce, Outreach and Google Analytics, among others. Co-founder and CEO Mona Akmal told GeekWire that it can also connect to customer data warehouses like Amazon Redshift and Microsoft’s Azure. It then uses this data to create data-driven recommendations for sales and marketing teams using AI.
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — First $1,657 September payment to drop soon – experts predict $167 increase
SOCIAL Security benefits might increase by as much as $167, according to the most recent estimates for the cost of living adjustment (COLA). The range of adjustments predicted by experts is 9.3 percent to 10.1 percent. The payment would increase by slightly over $167 if inflation is strong and the...
geekwire.com
T-Mobile makes layoffs in network operations and engineering group as part of ‘organizational shift’
T-Mobile has laid off an undisclosed number of employees in its network operations and engineering group, the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier has confirmed. The company, which said in a statement that it is continuing to hire across the country, with over 3,000 posted positions, said it has been making organizational shifts for the past few months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why ChargePoint Shares Dropped Friday
ChargePoint exceeded expectations with revenue that jumped 93% versus the prior-year period.
geekwire.com
Tech CEO rappels 40 stories off Seattle office tower to call attention to giving — and channel his fears
York Baur has already reached the top as CEO of MoxiWorks, a Seattle-based startup that operates a platform for real estate brokers. Last week he returned to the bottom — in unique fashion. In a stunt aimed at celebrating his company’s charitable giving efforts, Baur paid up on a...
geekwire.com
Seattle child care enrollment startup LegUp gets scooped up by Kinside
Pasadena, Calif.-based child care matching startup Kinside is acquiring LegUp, a Seattle-based child care enrollment startup. The two companies are not releasing financial details about the deal. LegUp’s three-person team will join the 25-person workforce at Kinside. “By bringing our two companies together, we accelerate the speed of this...
Jessica Alba’s The Honest Co. Launches in China
Jessica Alba’s The Honest Co. has entered China. The company has teamed up with global growth partner SuperOrdinary to launch on Tmall, China’s leading e-commerce platform owned by Alibaba. “Beauty enthusiasts in China are seeking out effective, clean beauty formulations and are eager to integrate them into their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
geekwire.com
A year after going public via SPAC, Rover rings the Nasdaq bell and aims for international expansion
A group of managers, investors, employees — and of course, dogs — from Seattle-based pet care giant Rover descended on Times Square earlier this month to ring the opening bell at Nasdaq’s MarketSite in New York City, a long-awaited milestone delayed by the pandemic. On one hand,...
geekwire.com
Amazon ‘Pledge Passport’ trademark filing hints at plans for new online climate community
Amazon has applied for a trademark on the phrase “Pledge Passport,” with a description that hints at plans for a new online community, news portal, and marketing website with a charitable bent as an offshoot of its Climate Pledge. The Aug. 19 filing with the U.S. Patent and...
geekwire.com
Amazon tag-teams with WWE in legal bouts over bogus belts
That age-old question for professional wrestling is taking a different turn in a series of lawsuits filed this week by Amazon and World Wrestling Entertainment over the alleged listing of counterfeit replica WWE wrestling belts by third-party sellers on the e-commerce giant’s online marketplace. Amazon and WWE filed nine...
WWE・
Comments / 0