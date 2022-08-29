Read full article on original website
dac
4d ago
There are too many jobs in Michigan to be getting unemployment. Everywhere you look they say now hiring….. The entertainment and restaurants could not get any help this summer so some places had to close their doors because the kids did not wanna work because they were getting free money
Reply
3
Related
GOP committee chair nixes additional surplus spending this year despite $7B in state revenues
One of two Republicans responsible for the state’s purse strings is saying no to any supplemental spending for the rest of this term, believing Michigan is heading toward a possible economic recession. House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, made the announcement early Thursday, Sept. 1. He said...
wgvunews.org
Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency wins federal equity grant
The grant funding will help pay for translation services, new community partnerships, and analysis to track progress in closing equity gaps. Julia Dale directs Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency. She says there will also be seminars to help new claimants understand how the system works. “We know that U-I’s spectrum from...
Carhartt supports women in trades with $175K donation to Michigan nonprofits
Carhartt is investing in women in trades this Labor Day with its For the Labor of Love grant. The Dearborn-based apparel company is launching the grant program with a $175,000 donation split between four Michigan nonprofits dedicated to diversifying the trades workforce. The grant program is open to community-based nonprofit...
Thousands of Michigan third graders could have to repeat a grade, new data shows
Following learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report detailing the results of the state’s 2022 standardized testing scores shows that thousands of Michigan’s third graders remain in serious need of additional support. Roughly 5,650 Michigan third grade students received scores so low in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Mott Community College to tout Michigan Reconnect program expansion
FLINT, MI -- Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist today visited Mott Community College to highlight how the $55 million expansion of the Michigan Reconnect program can help adult residents earn college degrees and skills certificates. The lieutenant governor held a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Mott Community College’s...
Bank of America launches zero down mortgages in select cities. One is in Michigan.
First-time homebuyers have a new lending option to help them get into the market. Bank of America announced a new zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgage solution for first-time homebuyers. The new loan will be available in designated markets, with an emphasis on serving Black/African American and/or Hispanic-Latino neighborhoods.
Campaign finance filings show Tudor Dixon’s campaign at ‘critical juncture’
The differences on paper are stark. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign held 26 fundraisers in 35 days, has 49 people on its payroll and $14 million in the bank as of Aug. 22. Republican nominee Tudor Dixon’s is reporting two paid staff, held no fundraisers and has about $524,000 in cash as of late August.
New Michigan law bans fake urine to pass drug tests
Legal marijuana consumption in Michigan continues to increase as products designed to help pass drug tests disappears from shelves. Signed into law in July by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the passage of Senate Bill 134 means it is now a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine for someone to “distribute, deliver, sell, or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, or sell a drug masking product.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Christian health care provider sues over LGBTQ protections in Michigan civil rights law
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Christian health care group claims Michigan civil rights law now violates its religious convictions after a state court ruled discrimination based on sexual orientation is illegal. Christian Healthcare Centers filed a federal lawsuit Monday, about a month after the Michigan Supreme Court decided the law...
Promote the Vote asks Michigan Supreme Court to approve ballot proposal
Promote the Vote 2022, a proposed constitutional amendment to expand Michigan voting rights and access, is asking the state Supreme Court to overrule the state panel that voted to keep it off the November ballot. Lawyers for PTV, which would be known as Proposal 2 if approved, argued in a...
Powerball results for 08/31/22; 7 players bring home at least $1 million
LANSING, MI – Several players brought home at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $134 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Aug. 31. That means the drawing on Saturday, Sept. 3 will be worth $148 million with a cash option of $83.1 million.
Governor Whitmer launches statewide effort to curb gun violence
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new effort to combat gun violence Thursday. Operation: Safe Neighborhoods hopes to remove illegal firearms from streets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Police investigating alleged attempt to sell Northern Michigan voting equipment
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating an alleged attempt to sell voting equipment from a Northern Michigan county, although the equipment is not used for ballot tabulations. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, in a Thursday, Sept. 1 post on her Twitter account, said the “voter assist terminal” was...
See how much retirements spiked in Michigan schools during COVID
Retirements didn’t spike for teachers and other public school employees when COVID first hit in March 2020. Even that summer, there weren’t an abnormal number of retirements. But when school restarted in the fall of 2020 – and it was clear the world was still far from being...
Michigan board blocks certification of abortion rights ballot measure, throwing it to the courts
The panel’s vote comes after abortion-rights activists spent several months gathering more than 750,000 signatures from all 83 counties in the state.
U.S. government will stop taking orders for free, at-home COVID-19 tests starting Friday
This is the last week to get free at-home COVID-19 tests from the U.S. government. Ordering will be suspended Friday, Sept. 2, because Congress has not provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s test stockpile, reads the government COVID website. Every home in the country is eligible to order...
Workers at Michigan’s largest cannabis company voted to form a union
A Lume Cannabis Co. dispensary in Monroe elected to form a union on Aug. 26
8 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As Labor Day weekend approaches, there are eight Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading...
Conventions, campaigns and court fights: Michigan November election preview
Michigan’s general election season officially kicked off this week, with the conclusion of the Republican convention and a look forward to November’s marquee races. The Michigan GOP escaped the drama of a delegate dispute from Macomb County, as well as a planned challenge to governor candidate Tudor Dixon’s running mate. When the dust settled, the Republican ticket was set, ready to fight Democrats for the state’s top offices: Governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 7