OnMilwaukee Weekend Preview September 1-4, 2022
Don't miss out on the action. Get the OnMilwaukee Weekend Preview in your inbox every Thursday. Subscribe now!. September is here and so is a holiday weekend, which means a jam-packed weekend of fun is a must. This won’t be hard to do with all that’s going on this weekend in MKE. We’ve got the Hometown Rally making its return. Oktoberfest kicks off at the Bavarian Bierhaus this weekend. Shrekfest will be taking over Humboldt Park. Art vendors will fill the Third Ward for its annual festival. The Renaissance Faire is wrapping its last weekend of the season. You can check out competitions at the Highland Games. See a movie at a discounted price for National Cinema Day. We will stop there because now it’s time for you to dive into the rest of the guide and start making your plans.
Clock Shadow Creamery marks 10th anniversary with Squeak Fest on Sept. 25
It’s tough to believe that it’s already been 10 years since Clock Shadow Creamery opened its doors at 138 Bruce St., making history as Milwaukee’s first (and only) urban creamery. To celebrate the cheese-filled occasion, the Creamery is pulling out all the stops and throwing Squeak Fest,...
It's always spooky season at Omen in South Milwaukee
We're about to tumble like leaves right into the season of creepy, but for Natalie Gajewski, it's a year-round state of being. Gajewski opened Omen, 1310 Milwaukee Ave., last spring and since then has brought alternative items and subculture to South Milwaukee. Omen sells Gothy, coven-ready, on-your-way-to-a-basement-punk-show clothing that for...
Those darn delightful scooters are officially back in Milwaukee
Wonder no more when those loved/hated motorized scooters will return, Brew City. They're now back on the City of Milwaukee's streets. As a part of yet another pilot program dedicated to the pesky/handy transportation devices, motorized scooters have returned to City streets with Lime recently deploying a small fleet of the scooters (with more to come) and the app's map pinpointing service locations once more.
Bottomless mimosas, epic bloodies & delicious brunch dishes await at Eldr+Rime
If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to head over to Eldr+Rime, 2300 N. Mayfair Rd. in Wauwatosa, consider it a perfect spot for a leisurely Labor Day weekend brunch. The Scandinavian-inspired restaurant has relaunched its delectable weekend brunch service, offering up a slate of tasty new dishes and brunch drinks (including bottomless mimosas) on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A peek at at The Bridgewater, which opens on the KK River this October
Benson’s Restaurant Group is gearing up for the October opening of The Bridgewater Modern Grill, which will be located along the Kinnickinnic River at 2011 South 1st Street in the Harbor District. It still takes a bit of imagination to envision the new R1VER Campus restaurant, which will seat...
