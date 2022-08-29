Read full article on original website
Missouri One Of Several States Considering Tax Breaks
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State governments flush with money are returning billions of dollars to their residents. Already this year, at least 31 states have enacted some form of tax cut or rebate. That’s likely to grow when Missouri and Idaho convene special sessions in September to consider...
Missouri Lawmakers Delay Special Session
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are delaying coming back to the state Capitol for work on a proposed income tax cut. Leaders in the Republican-led Legislature on Wednesday said they’ll officially return to work Sept. 14. They had planned on coming back to Jefferson City next...
Lawsuit Filed Over Violent Arrest In Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man who was beaten and held down by Arkansas law enforcement officers during an arrest outside a convenience store has filed a lawsuit over the encounter. Attorneys for Randal Worcester filed the lawsuit on Monday over the 27-year-old’s arrest on August 21 that’s...
Teen Arrested For Threat At Osceola Schools
(KTTS News) — A teenager has been arrested for making a verbal threat to the Osceola School District. St. Clair County deputies were on scene when the 18-year-old made the threat. The sheriff says the suspect was not a student. A warrant was later issued for making a terroristic...
