ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Double hit-and-run victims identified, police still looking for suspect

MARRERO, La. — A father and son died in a hit-and-run accident on the Westbank Expressway last Friday, and they have now been identified. According to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, Carl January, Sr., 58, of Roswell, Georgia and Carl January, Jr., 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed when the motorized scooter they were traveling on was rear-ended by a pickup truck.
ROSWELL, GA
WWL

Man shot and killed in Algiers, Police say

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Algiers that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a press release, the NOPD was notified around 2:30 p.m. and arrived at the intersection of Murl and Magellan Street to discover a man with a gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL

Carjacking victims speak before City Council

NEW ORLEANS — Roxanne Davila wiped away tears as she listened to New Orleans City Council members speak. "I do not understand why the mayor has not apologized yet," Councilmember-At-Large J.P. Morrell said. "Because, let's be clear, the mayor has not apologized to the victims in this case for what you went through."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette injured in car crash

NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette is expected to be back at work on Tuesday after she was injured in a car crash over the weekend when another driver ran a stop sign. Police say Perrette was riding in a car with two friends on Sunday around 1...
BOGALUSA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helena Moreno
WWL

I-10 Eastbound in Kenner experiencing delays due to accidents

KENNER, La. — The I-10 Eastbound in Kenner was experiencing additional congestion and two right lanes near the Williams exit were blocked after it was closed earlier Saturday due to an overturned vehicle, according to Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley. Conley said that the I-10 Eastbound at Loyola in...
KENNER, LA
WWL

20-year-old man killed in fatal Lafourche crash

RACELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Raceland Sunday morning. Police say 20-year-old Bailey Berrios was was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 and trailer south on Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street shortly after 3 a.m.. While on a right curve, Berrios crossed the center line and ran off the roadway where he hit a tree head-on.
RACELAND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Crimes#New Orleans City Council#Violent Crime#Nopd
WWL

Embattled ex-director of juvenile jail gets big payday as consultant for Orleans sheriff

NEW ORLEANS — The beginning of the end of Kyshun Webster’s tenure as the director of city’s juvenile jail was marked by accusations that he was rarely at the lockup, heavy-handed leadership when he was there, and numerous instances of violence, including the escape of four juveniles, who immediately carjacked a woman. The day after that escape, the city drafted a letter stating that he was fired.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Kidnapped New Orleans nun alive, in US Custody

NEW ORLEANS — A Marianite nun and Kenner native who was kidnapped from a west African mission site in April has been found alive, according to the Marianites of the Holy Cross. Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, had served as a missionary in Burkina Faso since 2014. From an early...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
WWL

Mom furious as teen convicted of killing son will only serve 5 years

NEW ORLEANS — “This is my favorite picture of my son. I wear it every day,” Nekisha McGlothen said as she held up a necklace with her son’s photo on it. That necklace was ordered about two weeks after her son, Khyron Nellon, 15, was killed last August. He was shot on Iberville Street, not far from the French Quarter in New Orleans. Three other people were shot and injured.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy