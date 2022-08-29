NEW ORLEANS — The beginning of the end of Kyshun Webster’s tenure as the director of city’s juvenile jail was marked by accusations that he was rarely at the lockup, heavy-handed leadership when he was there, and numerous instances of violence, including the escape of four juveniles, who immediately carjacked a woman. The day after that escape, the city drafted a letter stating that he was fired.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO