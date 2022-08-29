Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Related
Double hit-and-run victims identified, police still looking for suspect
MARRERO, La. — A father and son died in a hit-and-run accident on the Westbank Expressway last Friday, and they have now been identified. According to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, Carl January, Sr., 58, of Roswell, Georgia and Carl January, Jr., 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed when the motorized scooter they were traveling on was rear-ended by a pickup truck.
New Orleans Police investigating fatal traffic crash in Elysian Fields
NEW ORLEANS — A bicyclist died after he lost control of his bike and fell onto Elysian Fields Avenue where he was struck by traffic Monday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. The NOPD said that the man was riding his bike on the northbound sidewalk near the...
Man shot and killed in Algiers, Police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Algiers that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a press release, the NOPD was notified around 2:30 p.m. and arrived at the intersection of Murl and Magellan Street to discover a man with a gunshot wound.
“In this instance the police got it wrong" - community calls for justice
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Family members, attorneys, and the community stood behind Reginald Hamilton and Kody Blanchard and rallied outside the Plaquemine Parish Sheriff's Office, calling for answers. The two young men were accused of driving ATVs with one of them allegedly getting into a crash involving a deputy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New consulting team comes to NOPD armed with an 88-page plan
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson have been hammered for months to come up with a plan to address the city’s spike in crime and shrinking police department. They reached out to two former New York City top cops for help.
City hires consulting team of ex-NYPD chiefs to help struggling NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — In a move straight out of the soaring crime rates and deflated NOPD of the mid-1990s, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is bringing in a team of consultants to help right he ship of the NOPD, which is dealing with a 50-year low in manpower amid a spike in violent crime and soaring response times.
Carjacking victims speak before City Council
NEW ORLEANS — Roxanne Davila wiped away tears as she listened to New Orleans City Council members speak. "I do not understand why the mayor has not apologized yet," Councilmember-At-Large J.P. Morrell said. "Because, let's be clear, the mayor has not apologized to the victims in this case for what you went through."
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette injured in car crash
NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette is expected to be back at work on Tuesday after she was injured in a car crash over the weekend when another driver ran a stop sign. Police say Perrette was riding in a car with two friends on Sunday around 1...
RELATED PEOPLE
Harvey man guilty in killing of N.O. man trying to sell dirt bike through social marketplace
GRETNA, La. — A Harvey man was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of a man who was attempting to sell a dirt bike over a social media platform in March 2021. Jalen Harvey was found guilty by a Jefferson Parish jury after only about 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday night.
I-10 Eastbound in Kenner experiencing delays due to accidents
KENNER, La. — The I-10 Eastbound in Kenner was experiencing additional congestion and two right lanes near the Williams exit were blocked after it was closed earlier Saturday due to an overturned vehicle, according to Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley. Conley said that the I-10 Eastbound at Loyola in...
20-year-old man killed in fatal Lafourche crash
RACELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Raceland Sunday morning. Police say 20-year-old Bailey Berrios was was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 and trailer south on Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street shortly after 3 a.m.. While on a right curve, Berrios crossed the center line and ran off the roadway where he hit a tree head-on.
Police arrest janitor at St. John Parish school for locker room cameras
RESERVE, La. — A school janitor in St. John Parish was arrested on Tuesday for installing hidden cameras in the girl's locker room and bathroom. Two students at Riverside Academy in Reserve noticed the device and let school administration know. that 35-year-old janitor Blake Krueger drilled holes into the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former New Orleans Mayor, Patriarch of Louisiana political dynasty, Moon Landrieu dies
NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu, the two-term mayor of New Orleans who ushered in an era of integration and revitalization of city government in the 1970s and fathered a political dynasty that includes a mayor and U.S. Senator, died Monday morning, his family told WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos. He was 92.
City announces traffic and parking information related to Decadence Fest
NEW ORLEANS — City officials have announced parking and traffic impacts resulting from Southern Decadence Fest this weekend. Southern Decadence Fest will run through Sunday night. Due to the expectation of large crowds, the New Orleans Police Department will restrict traffic to ensure pedestrian safety. The NOPD has said...
Embattled ex-director of juvenile jail gets big payday as consultant for Orleans sheriff
NEW ORLEANS — The beginning of the end of Kyshun Webster’s tenure as the director of city’s juvenile jail was marked by accusations that he was rarely at the lockup, heavy-handed leadership when he was there, and numerous instances of violence, including the escape of four juveniles, who immediately carjacked a woman. The day after that escape, the city drafted a letter stating that he was fired.
Kidnapped New Orleans nun alive, in US Custody
NEW ORLEANS — A Marianite nun and Kenner native who was kidnapped from a west African mission site in April has been found alive, according to the Marianites of the Holy Cross. Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, had served as a missionary in Burkina Faso since 2014. From an early...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial vehicles must use tarps in Jefferson Parish per new rule
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish announced on Thursday that they will enforce tarps on top of commercial vehicle loads. This rule applies to all cargo trucks that pass through the parish when traveling to local landfills. Parish officials said drivers that do not cover their cargo will be...
Mom furious as teen convicted of killing son will only serve 5 years
NEW ORLEANS — “This is my favorite picture of my son. I wear it every day,” Nekisha McGlothen said as she held up a necklace with her son’s photo on it. That necklace was ordered about two weeks after her son, Khyron Nellon, 15, was killed last August. He was shot on Iberville Street, not far from the French Quarter in New Orleans. Three other people were shot and injured.
Parent's nightmare: Dad waited for teen daughter to come home from party: She never made it
NEW ORLEANS — A high school senior celebrated her 17th birthday and was killed two days later. Now, her family is pleading with whoever fired the fatal shot to come forward. According to NOPD, the teen was leaving a party Saturday night when someone started shooting. Haven Lodge was hit and she died at the hospital.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 1