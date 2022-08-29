ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roman reigns wouldn't have been champion for a week if his cousins don't interfere in his matches and his cousins wouldn't be champions if he didn't interfere in their their matches it's not that hard to see it's hard to beat three or four on one especially when they're backstabbing piece of craps all they're doing is teaching the younger kids it's it's all fair the running gangs and gang up on one person and beat the crap out of them that's not public relations in my opinion teaching kids it's okay to bully other kids and gang up on them and call them champions isn't that funny

mr xavier
4d ago

about time for real how is Roman supposed to go back to losing when he put in a position that he beat everyone the gimmick is old congrats wwe on making him cena 2.0 but even cena lost that's why he's 16 time champ

Anthony playzzz
4d ago

tell me one person at this time that can bring a soul that crowd to a sold out House show nobody comes to mind you have to sit and think Roman Reigns is a money drawer ratings equal cash that's the name of the game there's nobody maybe except you McIntyre that can bring that big of a crowd I don't think so the only one is Brock Lesnar nobody else or Smackdown or WWE Raw has a ability as Roman Reigns to draw in people TV pay-per-view or House shows

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

He’s Back: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise AEW Return

Welcome to the team? AEW already has a huge roster and the company has all kinds of wrestlers coming and going on a fairly regular basis. There are times where wrestlers will pop in on a short term basis and that can make for some exciting moments. This week saw someone pop up after a long time away but it seems like they might be sticking around for a change.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company

It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface

At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
WWE
PWMania

Possible Spoiler on The Bloodline Getting a New Member

In recent times, there has been a lot of discussion about the possibility of WWE promoting NXT star Solo Sikoa to the main roster. According to earlier reports, it was believed that he would be pushed to the main roster in the very near future, possibly as soon as this month.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Nikki A.S.H. To Reach Milestone No Other Female WWE Star Has At Worlds Collide

As announced on the August 30, 2022, episode of "NXT," on Sunday, September 4 at "NXT" Worlds Collide, Nikki A.S.H. teams with fellow Scotswoman Doudrop as the pairing return to "NXT" in an attempt at defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. In A.S.H.'s first match in "NXT" since 2019, a time when she was under the name Nikki Cross, she will become the first woman to accomplish an impressive feat in WWE history.
WWE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Bubba Wallace News

Just last week, the NASCAR world learned that Kurt Busch wouldn't be competing in the playoffs after a lingering injury. While the news is tough for Busch, it opened a unique opportunity for Bubba Wallace. According to a report from NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Wallace will be taking the seat in the No. 45 car for the owners playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
PWMania

WWE Releases Talent While Still Recovering From Injury

Earlier this month, WWE made the decision to release a number of names from NXT UK, including Flash Morgan Webster. According to Fightful Select, Webster had not fully recovered from his injuries at the time that he was released by WWE. After signing a contract with WWE in 2018 to...
WWE
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Go Viral At U.S. Open

Serena Williams has a special guest in her player box at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. The legendary tennis star is being watched by Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday evening. Woods has been spotted at the U.S. Open a lot over...
TENNIS
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'

Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine. Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler." Kevin...
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair Says Randy Savage Wasn’t the Same After Elizabeth Left Him in WCW

During the latest “To Be the Man” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson talked about the night that he won back the WWF Championship from Macho Man Randy Savage in a match that took place at a live event in Hersey, Pennsylvania. Due to the fact that Vince McMahon was unhappy with the conclusion of the match, it was necessary to re-do the finish.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Raw Star Confronts Bron Breakker On NXT

"NXT" Champion Bron Breakker got a little pep talk from "Raw" Superstar Finn Balor during Tuesday night's episode of 'NXT 2.0." In a backstage segment, Balor told Breakker not to underestimate the moment or his opponent at Worlds Collide this Sunday, September 4. Balor also told him good luck before leaving the locker room.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reportedly Done With AEW

AEW has signed a number of former WWE stars over the last few years, but it looks like at least one name is finishing up with the company. Bobby Fish hasn’t been appearing on AEW programming in recent weeks and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish’s deal.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star to Debut on Tonight’s Impact, Opener and Main Event Revealed

The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in the opening match of tonight’s pre-recorded Impact Wrestling episode. Masha Slamovich will compete against Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of tonight’s show, which will mark Slamovich’s debut on Impact TV. The victor will challenge Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory as the new #1 contender.
WWE
Vibe

Sha’Carri Richardson Smokes The Competition In Women’s 100m Race

Sha’Carri Richardson made her return to the track and came out victorious. On Tuesday (Aug. 30), Richardson smoked her competition, winning in 11.29 seconds in Lucerne, Switzerland. According to Lets Run, circumstances seemed to work against the runners with a -2.0m/s headwind and damp conditions. Nevertheless, the runner defeated Olympic champ Elaine Thompson-Herah by .01 seconds with her latest victory. The two women went at each other during the entire race, with Richardson easing out the Olympian in the end.More from VIBE.comSha'Carri Richardson Regrets 'Today' Show Interview About Olympics BanSimone Biles Graces Wheaties' 100th Anniversary BoxDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox...
SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

AJ Styles Says Current WWE Star Will Be “One Of The Greatest”

AJ Styles has faced off against some of the biggest names in the business throughout his career, and recently he’s been clashing with Austin Theory at WWE live events. Austin Theory and AJ Styles have had their differences in the past, but recently The Phenomenal One praised Mr. Money in the Bank during an appearance on The Bump.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/2/22)

The WWE Clash at The Castle go-home episode of SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena. You can access the complete spoilers from the taping by clicking here. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have his Two-Year Championship Celebration on SmackDown,...
DETROIT, MI
digitalspy.com

WWE Clash at the Castle – Match card, predictions, rumours and start time

SummerSlam 1992 was the last PROPER WWE PPV on these shores. 30 years on, we're back back back in the UK with the first ever Clash at the Castle. Speaking of SummerSlam, the 2022 edition was the first PPV without Vince McMahon in charge of the WWE. Related: Is wrestling...
WWE

