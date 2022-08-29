Roman reigns wouldn't have been champion for a week if his cousins don't interfere in his matches and his cousins wouldn't be champions if he didn't interfere in their their matches it's not that hard to see it's hard to beat three or four on one especially when they're backstabbing piece of craps all they're doing is teaching the younger kids it's it's all fair the running gangs and gang up on one person and beat the crap out of them that's not public relations in my opinion teaching kids it's okay to bully other kids and gang up on them and call them champions isn't that funny
about time for real how is Roman supposed to go back to losing when he put in a position that he beat everyone the gimmick is old congrats wwe on making him cena 2.0 but even cena lost that's why he's 16 time champ
tell me one person at this time that can bring a soul that crowd to a sold out House show nobody comes to mind you have to sit and think Roman Reigns is a money drawer ratings equal cash that's the name of the game there's nobody maybe except you McIntyre that can bring that big of a crowd I don't think so the only one is Brock Lesnar nobody else or Smackdown or WWE Raw has a ability as Roman Reigns to draw in people TV pay-per-view or House shows
Comments / 36