Atlantic City, NJ

Man arrested in fatal Atlantic City stabbing

An Atlantic City man wanted in a deadly robbery from June was arrested in Philadelphia. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson in June. Police were called to the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. June 5 for an unresponsive male. Hutchinson, 65,...
Man, 25, Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police

A 25-year-old Atlantic City man was wounded in a city shooting, authorities said. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 1:47 p.m., Atlantic City police near the 1300 block of Arctic Avenue heard what they believed to be gunshots coming from the vicinity of South Carolina and Baltic Avenues. Moments later, a...
Eight Charged In Southern New Jersey Weapon And Drug Investigation

The New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects for various weapons and drug offenses during a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons including a “ghost gun” in Cumberland County officials said. A ghost gun is a firearm that...
Atlantic City teen missing again

An Atlantic City teen has been reported missing for the second time in three months. Fahaja Williams, 15, was last seen Monday evening in the 900 block of Mediterranean Avenue, police said. She is described as 5-foot-5 weighing about 170 pounds. The teen was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt,...
Man stabbed 65-year-old, left him lying dead in the street, investigators say

A nearly three-month long investigation of a fatal stabbing in Atlantic City resulted Wednesday in the arrest of a 32-year-old city resident, authorities said. The investigation began on June 5 when 65-year-old Dwight Hutchinson was found lying dead on the ground on North Kentucky Avenue at 2:20 p.m., according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
