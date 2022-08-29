Read full article on original website
Two Atlantic City, NJ men charged in connection to recent murders in the community
Two Atlantic City men have been charged for their connection to two recent and unrelated murders that occurred within this Atlantic County community. In both cases, the murder charges and investigative information was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Lester Robinson, 26, of Atlantic City has been charged for...
Man Shot in Broad Daylight in Atlantic City Expected to Survive
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police are investigating another shooting in Atlantic City after a man...
Man arrested in fatal Atlantic City stabbing
An Atlantic City man wanted in a deadly robbery from June was arrested in Philadelphia. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson in June. Police were called to the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. June 5 for an unresponsive male. Hutchinson, 65,...
Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
Philadelphia Man Sentenced for Carjacking in Atlantic City, NJ
A man from Philadelphia has been sentenced for a carjacking last year in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says last week, 61-year-old Kevin Wade was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree carjacking. The charges stemmed from a carjacking...
Atlantic City Man, 28, Charged In Shooting Death: Prosecutor
A 28-year-old Atlantic City man has been charged in the shooting death of a woman, authorities said. Lester Robinson was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and several weapons offenses in the alleged slaying of Malikah McLaughlin, 26, of Atlantic City. Robinson was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 31 without incident...
Lodi, NJ schools superintendent arrested after Jersey Shore fight
The superintendent of Lodi public schools has been accused of punching a woman in the head during an argument at the Jersey Shore last weekend. Douglas Petty, 46, of the Cedar Knolls section of Hanover Township, was arrested by Seaside Heights police very early Sunday, Aug. 28, in the area of Sumner Avenue and the Boulevard.
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced for Killing His Girlfriend’s Puppy in Atlantic City
A man from Camden has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend's puppy in Atlantic City. Authorities say following a guilty plea last month to a third-degree animal cruelty charge, 39-year-old Gary Moore has been sentenced to three years in state prison. In court, Moore admitted that when he was angry...
Man, 25, Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police
A 25-year-old Atlantic City man was wounded in a city shooting, authorities said. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 1:47 p.m., Atlantic City police near the 1300 block of Arctic Avenue heard what they believed to be gunshots coming from the vicinity of South Carolina and Baltic Avenues. Moments later, a...
N.J. school superintendent charged with assault after Jersey Shore street brawl
The superintendent of a school district in Bergen County was arrested early Sunday in Ocean County and charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought with a man on the street, according to court documents. Douglas J. Petty, superintendent of Lodi Public Schools, was arrested in Seaside...
Man gets 10 years in Atlantic City carjacking that ended in Linwood
A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a carjacking that started in Atlantic City and ended with a crash in Linwood. Kevin Wade, now 61, fled in the stolen vehicle just before 2 p.m. April 17, 2021. The victim, a Deptford woman, was behind the wheel...
Victims Identified In Fatal Toms River Shooting
TOMS RIVER – Authorities have announced the names of the victims involved in the fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday. The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at a shopping center on Hooper Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found three people had been shot. The victim who was...
Police seek hit-and-run driver after motorcyclist killed in Camden, New Jersey
Police say the driver of a gold Nissan quickly left the scene after impact.
firststateupdate.com
Eight Charged In Southern New Jersey Weapon And Drug Investigation
The New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects for various weapons and drug offenses during a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons including a “ghost gun” in Cumberland County officials said. A ghost gun is a firearm that...
Council Member Confirms Atlantic City Shooting Near City Hall
UPDATE 8/31/22 - 6:30 p.m. We have now confirmed some additional important and specific information. Shot spotter alert came-in at 1:48 p.m. today, Wednesday, August 31, 2022. We have confirmed that the shooting took place at South Carolina and Baltic Avenues. Two 38 caliber casings were found at the scene....
Atlantic City teen missing again
An Atlantic City teen has been reported missing for the second time in three months. Fahaja Williams, 15, was last seen Monday evening in the 900 block of Mediterranean Avenue, police said. She is described as 5-foot-5 weighing about 170 pounds. The teen was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt,...
Northfield, NJ police officer killed while working on his car
The Northfield police department is mourning the sudden death of a rookie patrolman. Johnathan Scull, a lifelong resident of Northfield, was working under his car when the jack gave way, Police Chief Paul Newman told New Jersey 101.5. Scull joined the department in 2020 and became a full-time officer this...
Man stabbed 65-year-old, left him lying dead in the street, investigators say
A nearly three-month long investigation of a fatal stabbing in Atlantic City resulted Wednesday in the arrest of a 32-year-old city resident, authorities said. The investigation began on June 5 when 65-year-old Dwight Hutchinson was found lying dead on the ground on North Kentucky Avenue at 2:20 p.m., according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Hookah lounge where man was shot and killed is shut down by N.J. town
Officials in Toms River have shuttered the hookah lounge where a man was killed and two other injured in a shooting early Saturday. Top Tier Hookah on Hooper Avenue has had its certificate of occupancy revoked and has been ordered to close due to zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill said.
43-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Sunday Afternoon
Officials in Atlantic City say a man was not seriously hurt when he was shot Sunday afternoon. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue just before 1 PM for a report of a possible shot fired in the area. At...
