Georgia, Ohio State And the Other College Football Matchups to Watch in Week 1
Despite the sport’s best attempts to distract us with a summer of talk about transfer portal, realignment, NIL and governance we have made it to the college football season. It can be difficult at times to remember why we love the sport, but a fun Thursday night to whet the palate should have quickly jogged the memory. Yes, actual football is back and not a moment too soon. In this semi-live blog we’ll be keeping track of the stats, oddities and general wackiness week by week throughout the season. For now, here are three games to keep an eye on on the second screen while you watch your team on the big TV. Welcome back, football; we’ve missed you.
Score Prediction: Georgia to Handle Oregon in Atlanta
The college football season is finally upon us. After a long but enjoyable offseason for Georgia fans, they will see their Georgia Bulldogs in action Saturday at 3:30 PM (EST) in their season-opening contest against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. A "neutral site game" is being held in downtown Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Resurfacing of Hampton Locus Grove Road in Henry County complete
McDONOUGH — Henry County officials announced Tuesday the completion of Hampton Locust Grove Road’s resurfacing. The road connects Ga. Highways 20 and 155. County officials called the project the “cornerstone” of the planned 96 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V road resurfacing projects to be completed this year.
