knowtechie.com
Meta is exploring paid Facebook and Instagram features
After years of operating its businesses with little to no monetization features, Meta is creating an organization to develop new “paid features” for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Recently, an internal memo was sent to Meta employees and obtained by The Verge. The memo outlined plans for this new...
Are the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 water and dust-resistant?
Samsung recently revealed its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. These foldables feature several improvements over their predecessors, but are they water and dust-resistant?. The previous model foldables, the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, both featured IPX8 water resistance. That means...
Instagram is adding more ways to control your Feed
You’ll soon be able to gain more control over what kind of content appears on your Instagram Feed. According to a Meta blog post, Instagram is already testing these new settings. This includes the ability to manage your Explore tab by selecting and hiding posts you’re not interested in...
Facebook is killing off its Gaming app this year
Facebook is killing the Facebook Gaming app on iOS and Android later this year. The company recently shared a notice letting users know that the app will no longer work or be available for download starting on October 28. The Facebook Gaming app came to mobile back in 2020, just...
Truth Social has been banned from the Google Play Store
Truth Social, the social media site created by the Trump Media and Technology Group after the former President was removed from Twitter, has been banned from the Google Play Store. The reason? Google has worries about the “insufficient content moderation” on the platform. Those concerns stem from the...
Chrome users: Delete these extensions, they’re stealing data
McAfee’s security researchers have found five Google Chrome extensions that are siphoning off browsing data. Some of these extensions are incredibly popular, with one having over 800,000 downloads. They’re all set up to secretly create money for the developer or whoever added the malicious code. They do this...
Twitter is officially testing its edit button
Twitter is finally starting real, actual tests for its highly-anticipated edit button. Currently in internal testing, Twitter has shared a new blog post detailing the feature. Unlike other social networks, Twitter users have been unable to edit a tweet once it is sent. For years, this has been a major feature request. That said, not everyone loves the idea of an edit button on the platform.
Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV sees its first discount of the year
Samsung’s latest OLED TVs are here, and they’re seeing their first significant discount of the year in Samsung’s Labor Day sale. The Samsung S95B OLED TV comes in two sizes. There’s the 65-inch for $2,999.99 and the 55-inch for $2,199.99, respectfully. The good news is that...
Samsung TV Plus gets more free content and channels
If you use Samsung TV Plus, you’ll now be able to watch more shows and movies. This is because Samsung is adding even more free content to the service. Samsung TV Plus is a free ad-supported streaming service. It’s available on Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices (Android 8.0 or later), select Family Hub refrigerators (US and Korea), and on the web.
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 is a $300 5G phone with four cameras
Samsung released the Galaxy A23 5G to the US market today. The midrange device brings a 120Hz full HD display and has a micro SD slot. Released earlier this year in other markets, Samsung is now bringing it to the US. The version being released here only comes in one color, black. The Taiwanese market also has blue and peach colorways, however.
Twitter Circle is rolling out for everyone – here’s how it works
The new Twitter Circle feature has finally started rolling out to all users on Android, iOS, and the web. Twitter Circle lets you choose up to 150 followers to add to your ‘Circle’ so you can tweet only to them. With Twitter Circle, you can handpick the followers...
How to edit a tweet on Twitter
After years of requests and teases, Twitter is finally bringing an edit button for tweets to its platform. Users have been asking for an edit button for a long time now, and it looks like the platform is finally on board. The company casually announced that it was testing its new edit button in a tweet on September 1.
Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X1 Fold features a 16″ folding screen
Lenovo is giving foldable-screen laptops another go with the reveal of the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2. The company revealed its latest foldable-screen device ahead of Berlin’s IFA 2022 tech show. The original ThinkPad X1 Fold was launched back in 2020, and many had high hopes for...
Philips Hue now has RGB lighting strips for your monitor
Philips Hue just launched a lineup of Hue gradient lightstrips for your PC. They’re shorter versions of the existing TV-sized ones, created to go behind your monitor. That way, you can add bias lighting in diffused, addressable RGBW lighting. The new gradient lightstrips don’t need the Hue Play Sync box to work, they now work from the Hue Sync desktop app.
11 great crowdfunding campaigns to check out in September
Crowdfunding is a cool way for innovative products to see the light of day without the restrictions placed on in-house development at large companies. It’s also a great place to check out video games from small studios, movies, and campaigns for social good. With all those campaigns competing for...
How to switch from a Facebook to Meta account on Quest
For the last few years, Meta has required all of its Quest users to link their Quest headsets to a Facebook account. Fortunately, that’s no longer the case and the company will now let you switch to a Meta account for your Quest headset. After requiring a link to...
Best Buy is blowing out the Meta Portal for just $50
We hate to say it, but Meta finally made something useful with Meta Portal. And if you’re looking to add one to your home, Best Buy has it down to just $50. It previously sold for $179. For those who don’t know, Meta Portal is a smart video calling...
This 40V cordless lawn mower is down from its usual $190 to $133
Fall is almost upon us, which means there’s still plenty of yard work to finish before summer is over. And if you’re looking to make the job easier, a cordless lawn mower is the way to go. Want to score one on the cheap? Amazon currently has this...
Get the Google Pixel 6a right now at Amazon for just $370 (updated)
UPDATE 8/31/2022 6:30 AM ET: The deal has expired, but now the Pixel 6a is down to $399 instead of the previous $370. And if you need more options, there’s always this offer from Best Buy. Google’s Pixel 6a isn’t even a month old yet, but that isn’t stopping...
JBL’s newest earbuds have a touchscreen on the charging case
JBL just announced its Tour Pro 2 true wireless earbuds. The coolest thing? The 1.45-inch touchscreen on the charging case lets you control some of your phone’s features. That means you can leave your phone in your pocket more. The touchscreen has multiple screens to flick through, from managing your music to adjusting the earbuds’ settings and calls, messages, and social media notifications.
