NME
‘Fortnite’ Play Your Way event rewards players with free loot
Fortnite is letting its players earn a collection of free loot with its new Play Your Way event, which is running now to the end of the week. Beginning today (September 1) and running through to September 6, Fortnite players can now log in and complete a series of Play Your Way quests in six creator-made games that will earn them free in-game rewards.
How ‘Path of Exile’ stole ‘Diablo”s crown as the king of ARPGs
System Shack is NME’s new column that explores the mechanics behind the industry’s most successful games. This week, Rick Lane vies for power in Path of Exile. When it originally launched in 2013, Path of Exile was the scruffy underdog to Diablo 3. A far rougher, more understated game compared to Blizzard‘s wildly successful action role-playing game (ARPG), it lacked Diablo‘s visual flair and slick, stylish combat. But in its rise to the ARPG throne, Diablo 3 had lost sight of what makes ARPGs so uniquely appealing. It came to believe that the genre was about loot. Amassing it, trading it, and making a fat profit out of it via its controversial real-money auction house.
‘Rust’ adds brutal hardcore mode with September update
The latest September update for Rust will introduce a game-changing hardcore mode that will strip away the base game’s features. Arriving today (September 1) in the survival game, Facepunch Studios is adding a brand new hardcore game mode that is described as a “trimmed down, raw Rust experience.”
‘The Callisto Protocol’ has cut its links with the ‘PUBG’ universe and I’m gutted about it
This Week in Games is a weekly column where Vikki Blake pulls apart the biggest stories in gaming each week. This week, she mourns the severing of the link between upcoming horror The Callisto Protocol and PUBG‘s peculiar universe. Few things have surprised me more in games than the...
Xbox Game Pass officially announces Friends & Family plan
Microsoft has officially confirmed the Xbox Game Pass Family & Friends plan, which will allow up to five people to share a subscription. Trialled earlier this year for Xbox Insiders, the Friends & Family plan is now available for all players in Ireland and Columbia. According to the FAQ page...
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ loadout pricing may change
It appears that Call Of Duty: Warzone loadout prices may be dropping, as developer Raven Software hosts a fan vote. The vote was cast on Twitter, with a post that reads: “We loved the response to Titanium Trials, and we are contemplating bringing the Loadout price reduction at every circle to Battle Royale.” The final votes ended with 70 per cent are in favour of the change, with the minority of votes opting to stick with the current system.
‘Domina’ removed from Steam after developer’s transphobic rant
Gladiator sim Domina has been delisted from Steam, after the developer used the game’s patch notes to spread transphobic vitriol. In August, Domina creator Nicholas John Leonhard Gorissen was banned from their own game’s community forum for sending abusive messages to players and flagging reviews as fraud – specifically, reviews that Valve already said were legitimate.
‘Call Of Duty’ will continue same-day launches for PlayStation and Xbox
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that future Call Of Duty titles will launch on PlayStation the same day they are released on Xbox, addressing concerns that Microsoft will use its ownership of Activision Blizzard games to harm competition within the games industry. Today (September 1) Spencer released a new...
Ubisoft confirms ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ is the next ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game
Ubisoft has confirmed the title of the next Assassin’s Creed game, with more details on Assassin’s Creed Mirage due next week. Yesterday (September 1) an image shared unofficially made rounds on social media that seemingly confirmed Assassin’s Creed Mirage. At 5pm BST, Ubisoft then confirmed the news, promising a full reveal at next week’s Ubisoft Forward.
Square Enix won’t show ‘Final Fantasy 16’ at Tokyo Game Show
Square Enix has confirmed what titles will be showcased during the Tokyo Game Show, with Final Fantasy 16 missing from the list of confirmed games. Tokyo Game Show has released a list of exhibitors and what people can expect to be showcased, with Square Enix set to give players updates on a variety of Final Fantasy titles – but Final Fantasy 16 isn’t mentioned anywhere.
‘Scorn’ doesn’t demo well, but that’s a good thing
The Serbian development team behind first-person biopunk odyssey Scorn say that they designed the game around the concept of “being thrown into the world”. That is certainly the impression I received when entering a dark, questionably misty booth to preview the game at this year’s Gamescom. Hidden within the modular, septic halls of the Koelnmesse was an experience so oppositional and claustrophobic that, even after a few short minutes, it quickly made me feel like I was trapped inside a nightmare.
‘Evil West’ is a shooter that’ll take you to hell and back
In Evil West, developer Flying Wild Hog presents an enticing premise. Imagine an action-adventure game set in the old American frontier, add a vampiric twist with over-the-top combat, and you’ve got the idea. Evil West is a classic Gothic Western gunslinger, taking the reins that Darkwatch left behind two decades ago with a suitably absurd premise. Going hands-on with a 30-minute demo at Gamescom 2022, it didn’t take long to become one of our most anticipated games this year.
‘Destiny 2’ players are turning gold for childhood cancer awareness month
Destiny 2 players are banding together and applying gold shaders to their armour sets in support of childhood cancer awareness month. The showing of support started when one player posted on Dadstiny, a Facebook group for Dads who play Destiny. “May 2, 2020 my family and I lost my oldest...
Pokimane to step back from the “rat race” of Twitch streaming
Pokimane has confirmed she will be using Twitch less, and focusing her attention on other platforms like TikTok and Instagram. In her Why I Took A Break + What’s Next For Me video, Imane “Pokimane” Anys said she initially took the month-long break because she was “feeling burnt out and tired of reading the same annoying comments.”
