TAMPA — A judge on Friday set a $2.5 million bond for a Tampa father accused of shooting his two children. Hillsborough deputies on Monday arrested Jermaine Lavanda Bass, 30, on Monday, after investigators determined he fatally shot his 5-year-old daughter Jaylah Bass and critically injured his 8-year-old son Jermaine Bass, according to records and testimony.

TAMPA, FL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO