DALLAS (KDAF) — Oktoberfest may be a little ways away, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to drink great beer. And what better place to grab a brew than a brewery. Everyone has their go-to spot that they frequent and everyone thinks their favorite brewery is the best. So in the spirit of comparison and out of a deep love of breweries, we are looking at TripstoDiscover.com’s list of the best breweries in each state.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO