Texas State

CW33

This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
CW33

$3 million winning Mega Millions Texas Lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth

DALLAS (KDAF) — Not one, not two, but three million dollars will soon land in a North Texas resident’s pockets once they claim a huge win from the Texas Lottery. The lottery reports a $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold in the North Texas city of Fort Worth. That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers, 2, 38, 55, 57, and 65 while missing out on the Mega Ball to win the jackpot.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Here are the best breweries in each state; which brewery do you think is the best in Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Oktoberfest may be a little ways away, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to drink great beer. And what better place to grab a brew than a brewery. Everyone has their go-to spot that they frequent and everyone thinks their favorite brewery is the best. So in the spirit of comparison and out of a deep love of breweries, we are looking at TripstoDiscover.com’s list of the best breweries in each state.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Beto O’Rourke announces return to campaigning after bacterial infection

LAREDO, Texas (KXAN) — Beto O’Rourke will start campaigning again after taking a few days to recover at home from a bacterial infection, his campaign announced Wednesday. The Democratic candidate for Texas governor will hold his first in-person event Friday evening with a fiesta in Laredo. His campaign shared the event will include prizes, music and free dinner for the first 200 attendees. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall 872.
LAREDO, TX
CW33

Uvalde families rally in Austin to demand raise in minimum age to buy AR-15s

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Uvalde families gathered in Austin Saturday morning for a March For Our Lives rally to demand Gov. Greg Abbott take action toward gun safety. “You have to be 21 to buy a case of beer. But an 18 year old bought a gun to kill kids. That does not make sense,” Kaitlyn Gonzales, a student in Robb Elementary School the day of the shooting, said.
UVALDE, TX
CW33

ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

