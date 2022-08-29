ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

AOL Corp

Housing expert: ‘This might be the worst time you could buy’

Buyer beware: You may want to think carefully about that home purchase now, according to one expert. “From an affordability perspective, this might be the worst time you could buy because mortgage rates have spiked quite a bit,” Chistopher Mayer, co-director of the Paul Milstein Center for Real Estate and professor at Columbia University, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).
FOXBusiness

Older homeowners unlikely to use home equity loan ahead of retirement, survey says

Older homeowners are much less likely than younger generations to pull equity out of their homes, according to a recent survey from Finance of America Reverse (FAR). A large majority of the Silent Generation (94%) and Baby Boomers (89%) responded that they were unlikely to use home equity line of credit products. Many of them also noted a lack of knowledge around product benefits.
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates climb to 5.66% after Fed pledges 'forceful' action on inflation

U.S. mortgage rates rose to their highest level in two months this week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell promised to deliver "forceful" action on inflation that he warned would cause economic "pain." Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan this week rose...
The Hill

Mortgage applications sunk as interest rates spiked to end August

Mortgage applications dropped last week as interest rates on home loans spiked higher, according to data released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). The MBA’s market composite index, which measures mortgage lending among the trade group’s members, fell 3.7 percent last week after seasonal adjustments. The drop came as the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 5.8 percent, the highest level since mid-July.
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
FOXBusiness

Capital One, other lenders tap the brakes on auto loans

Capital One Financial and other lenders have announced plans to curtail their auto financing business, citing a more challenging market environment. Capital One CEO Richard Fairbanks said during the bank's latest quarterly earnings call that the move is in response to pricing dynamics created by some competing lenders, which has contributed to profit margins tightening in the bank's auto lending business.
Fortune

The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs

The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
FOXBusiness

Homebuyers are taking back their bargaining power, survey shows

Home buyers are regaining some buying power as the market shifts from "predominantly" favoring sellers over the past two years, according to an industry expert. In a recent survey conducted by Realtor.com, 92% of homeowners who sold their home within the past year said they "accepted some buyer-friendly terms." About 41% accepted some contract contingencies relating to appraisals, home inspections, home sales and financing.
Motley Fool

Why I'm Not Worried About a Housing Market Crash

Will the housing market crash like it did in 2008?. An increasing number of economists believe the probability of a "severe downturn" in the U.S. housing market is on the rise. Unlike the 2008 crash however, the surge in prices is primarily due to limited supply of houses coupled with...
POLITICO

‘We’re in a housing recession’

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to ratchet up interest rates have spurred concerns that the U.S. economy is heading toward a recession. But one pivotal industry may already be there. The housing market has cooled so much as the Fed withdraws its support for the economy that some analysts...
FOXBusiness

Market expert warns the Fed stuck ‘between a rock and a hard place’ as hiring 'frenzy' slows

MacroMavens president Stephanie Pomboy responded to the latest jobs report with a warning that the "hiring frenzy" is likely to slow due to ripple effects caused by the Fed rate hikes trying to "offset" inflationary spending. On "Mornings with Maria" Friday, Pomboy looked to the housing sector as an indicator of the slow-down expected to hit the rest of the economy.
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond to cut jobs, close underperforming stores as part of turnaround plan

Bed Bath and Beyond said that it will lay off employees and close underperforming stores as part of a turnaround plan that was announced on Wednesday. The struggling home goods retailer said it will cut about 20% of its workforce across corporate and supply chain, close 150 lower-producing stores and announced that it secured $500 million in new financing.
CNBC

Steve Hanke says we're going to have one 'whopper' of a recession in 2023

The U.S. economy is going to fall into a recession next year, according to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, and that's not necessarily because of higher interest rates. "We will have a recession because we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply...
