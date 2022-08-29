ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Joe Biden
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
#Democrats#Student Loans#Handout#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Varney Co#Second Amendment#Fourth Amendment#Republicans
FOXBusiness

Donald Trump and the Justice Department are attacking each other with ‘hammer and tongs': Former DOJ attorney

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Wednesday, former deputy assistant attorney general John Yoo weighed in on the Department of Justice's decision to release pictures of the documents seized during the FBI's unprecedented raid of former President Trump's home, arguing that this decision could negatively impact the remainder of the investigation.
FOXBusiness

House Republicans tell Facebook to preserve any FBI communications on Hunter Biden laptop story

House Republicans are demanding social media juggernaut Facebook preserve all communications with the FBI leading up to the 2020 presidential election. GOP members of the House oversight and judiciary committees announced Thursday via an open letter that Facebook has failed to provide "complete responses" to concerns over their handling of the infamous Hunter Biden laptop.
FOXBusiness

How forced unionism hurt states during COVID

With the worst of COVID-19 behind us, it is worth looking at why some states have bounced back more quickly from the consequences of the pandemic and resulting policies. One factor that might initially be overlooked is state labor policy, even though the facts are quite clear that states that embrace coercive unionism fared far worse than those that didn’t.
FOXBusiness

COVID at-home tests: White House reports surge in demand as federal distribution stops

The White House said Thursday that requests for at-home COVID-19 tests have increased. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the administration is "going to do everything we can to get people their tests." However, this comes as the federal program offering free at-home COVID-19 tests to U.S....
