Driver flees after hitting, killing man near New Castle on Sunday night: Police

By Isabel Hughes, Delaware News Journal
 4 days ago

A 30-year-old Baltimore man who fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian near New Castle on Sunday night was later found, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers were called to Boulden Boulevard at Southgate Boulevard around 8:15 p.m. for reports of the crash. There, they found 54-year-old Jonathan Macey from New Castle dead.

Through their investigation, troopers determined the Baltimore man was driving a Toyota Highlander west on Boulden Boulevard when Macey stepped into the lane in front of the car. After hitting Macey, the driver fled.

Not long after the crash, New Castle County police found the car and pulled it over. Both the driver and passenger were "taken into custody without incident," state police said, though no charges have been filed.

Police have not given a reason as to why the driver fled, but said the road was dark at the time and Macey was not carrying a light.

Got a story tip or idea? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on Twitter at @izzihughes _

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Driver flees after hitting, killing man near New Castle on Sunday night: Police

