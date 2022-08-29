ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSHSAA football: Southwest Missouri statistical leaders through Week 1

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago

Here are the top football statistical leaders from the Springfield area following Week 1 of the season.

Statistics are provided by what has been submitted on MaxPreps. If your deserving athlete or team is not listed, encourage your coaches to submit weekly and season stats on MaxPreps or email their team's stats to sports reporter Wyatt Wheeler at wwheeler@news-leader.com before Monday morning following Friday night's games.

Passing

Name School Comp     Att     Yds        TDs

Quenton Hughes      Neosho                         41          48      478           7

Cole Feuerbacher    Glendale                        20          45      338          5

Tyson Elliott             Mountain Grove             12          15      302          4

Hobbs Gooch           Joplin                             15          19      292          4

Dexter Merrell          Carl Junction                  7            10      186         1

Wyatt Woods            Republic                        8            11      177          3

Brady Dodd              Ozark                             8            14      156         1

Bear Shore               Camdenton                   18           25      155         3

Connor Knactal         Nixa                              11           16       116         1

Rushing

Name School Att Yds      Avg        TDs

Tae'Sean McShane  Central                         18         280      15.6         3

Jared Siler                Neosho                        40         266       6.7           3

Ramone Green        Nixa                              30         251       8.4          2

Landon Murray         El Dorado Springs       34         218       6.4           3

Rylin Dickson           Ava                               10         191       9.1           3

Cooper Jadwin         Carthage                      13         166      12.8          1

Cade Muscia            Lebanon                       15         163      10.9          3

Omari Jackson         Webb City                     18         155     8.6            1

Jackson Marrs         Seneca                          18         148     8.2            4

Luke Gall                  Carthage                      14         128      9.1            5

Antonio Starks-Fewell     Central                   3          118      39.3           2

Cole Feuerbacher     Glendale                      15         109      7.3            1

Receiving

Name School Rec        Yds      Avg        TDs

Wyatt Andrews         Glendale                        11          258      23.5         5

Isaiah Green             Neosho                         19          217      11.4         3

Hollen Glenn             Mountain Grove            4           137       34.6        2

Brock Franklin          Neosho                           7           135      19.3         2

Davin Thomas          Joplin                              5           127      25.4         2

James Rexroat         Republic                         5           107       21.4        1

Zachary Roughton   Diamond                         6           106       17.7        1

Drew Vaughan         Mountain Grove             5            100       20           2

Daunte Floyd           Aurora                            6             95        15.8        1

Kam Durnin             Camdenton                    5             76        15.2        2

Gunner Ellison         Republic                        2             64         32          2

Austin Hendrix         Lebanon                         3             51        17           3

Tackles

Name School Total        Solo      Assists

Aiden Howell            Neosho                          22            16             6

Bryant Booker          Glendale                        19            10             6

Draven VanGilder     Joplin                            16             6             10

Spencer Ward           Nixa                              12             9              3

Blake Farmer            Joplin                            12             5              7

Zak Goff                    Neosho                         11             7              4

Carter Mahen            Ava                               11             8              3

Lucas Ott                  Webb City                     11             5              6

Kellen Lindstrom       Glendale                       11             6              5

Sacks

Name School Sacks

Nicholas Stephens   Seneca                  2.0

Blake Farmer           Joplin                      1.0

Jayden Antonelli      Nixa                         1.0

Aiden Engle             Neosho                    1.0

Lane Scribner          Seneca                    1.0

Carter Mahen          Ava                           1.0

Christopher Alexander   Seneca              1.0

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: MSHSAA football: Southwest Missouri statistical leaders through Week 1

CJ Coombs

The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations

Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KVOE

Emporia High girls tennis, volleyball in action Thursday

Two Emporia High athletic teams are in action on Thursday. The Emporia High girls tennis team kicks off its season with a home tournament Thursday. Among those playing for EHS include freshman Kali Keough, who will be playing at No. 1 singles. Also playing for the Spartans Thursday include Darian...
EMPORIA, KS
