MSHSAA football: Southwest Missouri statistical leaders through Week 1

Here are the top football statistical leaders from the Springfield area following Week 1 of the season.

Statistics are provided by what has been submitted on MaxPreps. If your deserving athlete or team is not listed, encourage your coaches to submit weekly and season stats on MaxPreps or email their team's stats to sports reporter Wyatt Wheeler at wwheeler@news-leader.com before Monday morning following Friday night's games.

Passing

Name School Comp Att Yds TDs

Quenton Hughes Neosho 41 48 478 7

Cole Feuerbacher Glendale 20 45 338 5

Tyson Elliott Mountain Grove 12 15 302 4

Hobbs Gooch Joplin 15 19 292 4

Dexter Merrell Carl Junction 7 10 186 1

Wyatt Woods Republic 8 11 177 3

Brady Dodd Ozark 8 14 156 1

Bear Shore Camdenton 18 25 155 3

Connor Knactal Nixa 11 16 116 1

Rushing

Name School Att Yds Avg TDs

Tae'Sean McShane Central 18 280 15.6 3

Jared Siler Neosho 40 266 6.7 3

Ramone Green Nixa 30 251 8.4 2

Landon Murray El Dorado Springs 34 218 6.4 3

Rylin Dickson Ava 10 191 9.1 3

Cooper Jadwin Carthage 13 166 12.8 1

Cade Muscia Lebanon 15 163 10.9 3

Omari Jackson Webb City 18 155 8.6 1

Jackson Marrs Seneca 18 148 8.2 4

Luke Gall Carthage 14 128 9.1 5

Antonio Starks-Fewell Central 3 118 39.3 2

Cole Feuerbacher Glendale 15 109 7.3 1

Receiving

Name School Rec Yds Avg TDs

Wyatt Andrews Glendale 11 258 23.5 5

Isaiah Green Neosho 19 217 11.4 3

Hollen Glenn Mountain Grove 4 137 34.6 2

Brock Franklin Neosho 7 135 19.3 2

Davin Thomas Joplin 5 127 25.4 2

James Rexroat Republic 5 107 21.4 1

Zachary Roughton Diamond 6 106 17.7 1

Drew Vaughan Mountain Grove 5 100 20 2

Daunte Floyd Aurora 6 95 15.8 1

Kam Durnin Camdenton 5 76 15.2 2

Gunner Ellison Republic 2 64 32 2

Austin Hendrix Lebanon 3 51 17 3

Tackles

Name School Total Solo Assists

Aiden Howell Neosho 22 16 6

Bryant Booker Glendale 19 10 6

Draven VanGilder Joplin 16 6 10

Spencer Ward Nixa 12 9 3

Blake Farmer Joplin 12 5 7

Zak Goff Neosho 11 7 4

Carter Mahen Ava 11 8 3

Lucas Ott Webb City 11 5 6

Kellen Lindstrom Glendale 11 6 5

Sacks

Name School Sacks

Nicholas Stephens Seneca 2.0

Blake Farmer Joplin 1.0

Jayden Antonelli Nixa 1.0

Aiden Engle Neosho 1.0

Lane Scribner Seneca 1.0

Carter Mahen Ava 1.0

Christopher Alexander Seneca 1.0

