Glendale wide receiver Wyatt Andrews voted Week 1's high school football player of the week

Glendale wide receiver Wyatt Andrews' performance against Waynesville earned him the News-Leader's Week 1 high school football player of the week.

As voted by readers, Andrews earned the recognition after going off for 11 catches, 258 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-32 win over Waynesville. To add to that, Andrews also had an interception on the defensive side of the ball.

Andrews was recognized as one of the News-Leader's wide receivers to watch heading into the season. West Plains will try to slow him down when the Zizzers come to Springfield for a big Ozark Conference Week 2 showdown on Friday night.

Here were the other nominees:

Tae'Sean McShane, Central

McShane broke the Central High School record with 280 rushing yards on 18 attempts with three touchdowns in a 32-6 win over Clever. His 280 rushing yards are the 27th-most in a single game in MSHSAA history.

Luke Gall, Carthage

Gall had 128 rushing yards on 14 carries with five touchdowns. He also had a 94-yard touchdown reception with all six of his touchdowns coming in the first half in a 56-26 win over Republic.

Ramone Green, Nixa

Green rushed for 251 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for a touchdown in a 42-19 win at Webb City.

Jared Siler, Neosho

Siler had 40 rushes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 54 yards and a score in the Wildcats' 79-72 win over Willard.

Draven VanGilder, Joplin

VanGilder had 16 total tackles (six solo, 10 assisted) in a 34-3 win over Branson. He also forced one fumble.

Cade Muscia, Lebanon

Muscia rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Parkview.

Jackson Marrs, Seneca

Marrs rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-8 win over Aurora.

