Wanted: 9 smart people to help Arizona use less water, find new sources of it

By Joanna Allhands, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

It’s tough enough to find a unicorn.

Now try finding nine of them.

That’s basically the task before Gov. Doug Ducey and legislative leadership as they search for applicants to serve on a reworked Water Infrastructure Finance Authority (WIFA) board.

Arizona must use less water, find new sources

Lawmakers earmarked a billion dollars this session to help fund much-needed water conservation and augmentation projects.

And not a moment too soon, given that the state’s two largest water supplies – groundwater and the Colorado River – are under serious threat . We need to find ways to use less water, and we need to find additional sources of it, like, yesterday.

It remains to be seen whether we’ll see the full billion, considering that this investment is to be made over three years. It will be up to a future Legislature to follow through on the final two-thirds, presuming it has enough cash available to make those allocations.

But even if it doesn’t, the state already has about $800 million in hand for water projects, when this year’s infusion is combined with previous allocations and money in other funds.

About $480 million of that is available for in-state conservation and augmentation projects; the rest (and a major chunk of future allocations) is reserved to import water from out of state.

WIFA will play a huge role in that effort

WIFA will act as the gatekeeper to all of these funds, in addition to the loans it had previously offered for water and wastewater projects.

That’s a huge job – and a hugely important one for our water future. In a best-case scenario, the board will serve as a catalyst for the best, most promising long-term solutions to our water challenges.

But it also could become a bureaucratic nightmare that stifles good ideas – or, the converse, it could hand out money like candy to anyone with a half-baked plan.

How much we get out of this investment comes down to how much creativity, good judgment and big-picture thinking winds up on that board.

Many of the usual suspects can't apply

A lengthy state law that was passed with the billion dollars made major changes to WIFA, adding additional powers and revising some of the qualifications for board members.

According to the legislation, the nine members that fill these seats must have “substantial” knowledge and experience in water or public finance. Four must hail from urban counties and four from rural ones, with the ninth member sort of an “at large” person who could break ties.

Members or their spouses also cannot work for an organization that receives cash from the board. Or be a registered lobbyist . Or someone who works for or consults with a water users’ or trade association.

There are good reasons for these stipulations.

But given how insular the water world can be, finding folks with the necessary skills to evaluate proposals but without connections to organizations that might vie for the money could almost be like, you know, finding a unicorn.

Good thing we're starting early

Luckily, the governor, the House speaker, the Senate president and both minority leaders are keenly aware of this challenge – and that’s why they’ve started the search now, more than a month before the law expanding WIFA goes into effect.

They’re smart to get an early jump on this, with everything that’s going on with water. Getting a revised board up and running is not something that can wait until the next governor and Legislature takes office.

We need qualified people rearing to go as soon as the law takes effect, so they can start prioritizing the ideas that come to them – or, even better, actively seeking them out.

Applicants must have lived in Arizona for at least two years. Apply until Sept. 15 at https://azgovernor.gov/applywifa .

Reach Allhands at joanna.allhands@arizonarepublic.com . On Twitter: @joannaallhands .

If you love this content (or love to hate it – hey, I won't judge), why not subscribe to get more?

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Wanted: 9 smart people to help Arizona use less water, find new sources of it

Comments / 4

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

