Stuttgart Daily Leader
Visitors invited to dig in at free, hands-on TinkerGarden on Sept. 10
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Tinkerfest, the annual hands-on tinkering event at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), is heading outside this year. The theme for the 2022 event is gardening, with a slate of horticulture-related activities planned. This year’s event, named TinkerGarden, is set for 1-3...
beckersasc.com
Arkansas endoscopy center property sold for $4M
The property housing Little Rock-based Endoscopy Center of Arkansas was sold for $4.02 million, Arkansas Business reported Aug. 29. The 9,969-square-foot ASC property was previously purchased in August 2020 for $3.2 million by Stage Equity Partners, the report said. Real estate investor Ryan Properties is the new owner. The deal...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Registration opens for the Fall Walk Across Arkansas
Registration for the Fall Walk Across Arkansas is open now. Alta Lockley, Arkansas County extension agent for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said the free exercise program gives residents a reason to engage in movement. “It is for Arkansans to help them improve their health,” Lockley said....
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce News: September 2, 2022
NETWORKING AT NOON | RNT YOUTH DUCK CALLING CLINIC | SPORTSMAN’S GUIDE DEADLINE APPROACHING | CASINO BOWLING | LAST CHANCE TO PURCHASE LEGACY BRICKS IN 2022 | AUGUST YARD OF THE MONTH WINNERS | WELCOME NEW MEMBER | SIGN UP FOR SMS ALERTS | CITY SALES TAX REVENUES. Networking...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Registration open for Master Gardeners training
Registration is open for the 2022 Master Gardeners training class. Pat Kizzire, president of the Arkansas County Master Gardeners, said completing the 40 hours of training is the first step that participants take to become Master Gardeners. “Arkansas County has a force of about 35 active members. We started our...
Free program for veterans offers opportunity to go to college
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's back-to-school season, and social media has been flooded with pictures of little ones smiling in hand-picked outfits or teens showing off decorated dorms. Harder to find are the pictures of handfuls of non-traditional students making their way onto campus. Many are these students...
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
Local youth programs aimed at keeping teens out of the street see increase in attendance
There are many youth programs in Arkansas. Two Little Rock organizations focused on engaging teens with learning to keep them off the street are seeing more kids walk through the doors
CADC to distribute USDA commodities in Pulaski County
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Development Council will be distributing USDA commodities across Pulaski County on Thursday, September 15 at 9 a.m. All individuals must present identification prior to receiving commodities— a photo ID is preferred. Individuals must meet income requirements to qualify. Food items available...
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock hospitality company continues NWA investment with Fayetteville restaurant
Little Rock company Yellow Rocket Concepts announced details Tuesday (Aug. 30) for a new restaurant in south Fayetteville. Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. will open in spring 2023 inside the $63 million South Yard Lofts development. South Yard Lofts is a 9.1-acre development at the southwest corner of Martin Luther...
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
Historic I-30 Speedway nearing finish line, city documents show
The I-30 Speedway in Little Rock has been going strong for more than six decades, but city documents show it could be nearing the finish line.
KATV
'COVID-19 is not the flu' says doctor encouraging Arkansans to get vaccinated
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Food and Drug Administration announced on Wednesday that they had approved both the Moderna and Pfizer booster shot vaccines. According to the FDA, the two vaccines offer higher protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. "The omicron variant is responsible for about 90...
North Little Rock School District announces committee to discuss school safety
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's been a lot of learning going on in the halls of North Little Rock High School— maybe even more so for Superintendent Dr. Gregory Pilewski. "Number one to know, safety and security is always gonna be our number one priority," he said.
Family, friends of Cabot bull rider injured in June holding benefit event Sept. 3
For the past few months, KARK News has been following a young Arkansas bull rider who was injured during the High School Rodeo Finals.
Local leaders attend grand opening of Maumelle Charter High School
MAUMELLE, Arkansas — An Arkansas high school has been celebrating its first days in a brand new building. Maumelle Charter High School began its first semester a couple of weeks ago, and on Monday, they were able to celebrate an official opening with Governor Hutchinson. The Governor and other...
5newsonline.com
Students in Arkansas react to Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A week after President Biden made the big announcement of a student loan debt relief plan, many questions have been left unanswered. No matter who you ask, everyone has been impacted by the Biden administration's plan to cancel student loan debt in some way. Derrick...
City brainstorms ideas for area under I-30 in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many of us have found ourselves constantly thinking about the I-30 crossing project as we get to and from where we need to go— rarely do any of us give any thought to the space underneath. Architects like James Meyer have been working to...
Updates on student loan debt relief plan
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A week after President Biden made the big announcement of a student loan debt relief plan, many questions have been left unanswered. No matter who you ask, everyone has been impacted by the Biden administration's plan to cancel student loan debt in some way. Derrick...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Jamarco Christopher Jones of Fort Smith, Arkansas
Jamarco Christopher Jones was born on July 7, 2001, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Chris Jones and Wyakiety Williams. He departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Fort Smith. He attended Stuttgart Public Schools in Stuttgart, Arkansas, then transferred to Vian High School in Vian, Oklahoma.
