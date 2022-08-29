ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Comments / 1

Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Visitors invited to dig in at free, hands-on TinkerGarden on Sept. 10

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Tinkerfest, the annual hands-on tinkering event at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), is heading outside this year. The theme for the 2022 event is gardening, with a slate of horticulture-related activities planned. This year’s event, named TinkerGarden, is set for 1-3...
PINE BLUFF, AR
beckersasc.com

Arkansas endoscopy center property sold for $4M

The property housing Little Rock-based Endoscopy Center of Arkansas was sold for $4.02 million, Arkansas Business reported Aug. 29. The 9,969-square-foot ASC property was previously purchased in August 2020 for $3.2 million by Stage Equity Partners, the report said. Real estate investor Ryan Properties is the new owner. The deal...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Registration opens for the Fall Walk Across Arkansas

Registration for the Fall Walk Across Arkansas is open now. Alta Lockley, Arkansas County extension agent for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said the free exercise program gives residents a reason to engage in movement. “It is for Arkansans to help them improve their health,” Lockley said....
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce News: September 2, 2022

NETWORKING AT NOON | RNT YOUTH DUCK CALLING CLINIC | SPORTSMAN’S GUIDE DEADLINE APPROACHING | CASINO BOWLING | LAST CHANCE TO PURCHASE LEGACY BRICKS IN 2022 | AUGUST YARD OF THE MONTH WINNERS | WELCOME NEW MEMBER | SIGN UP FOR SMS ALERTS | CITY SALES TAX REVENUES. Networking...
STUTTGART, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Pine Bluff, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Registration open for Master Gardeners training

Registration is open for the 2022 Master Gardeners training class. Pat Kizzire, president of the Arkansas County Master Gardeners, said completing the 40 hours of training is the first step that participants take to become Master Gardeners. “Arkansas County has a force of about 35 active members. We started our...
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
CLINTON, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agatha Christie
THV11

CADC to distribute USDA commodities in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Development Council will be distributing USDA commodities across Pulaski County on Thursday, September 15 at 9 a.m. All individuals must present identification prior to receiving commodities— a photo ID is preferred. Individuals must meet income requirements to qualify. Food items available...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
monticellolive.com

Monticello's Daily News

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
MONTICELLO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Art Works#Visual Arts#Performing#The Arts Science Center#Asc#Ltd#Christie S Murder#Asc701 Org#The Orient Express#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
THV11

Updates on student loan debt relief plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A week after President Biden made the big announcement of a student loan debt relief plan, many questions have been left unanswered. No matter who you ask, everyone has been impacted by the Biden administration's plan to cancel student loan debt in some way. Derrick...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Jamarco Christopher Jones of Fort Smith, Arkansas

Jamarco Christopher Jones was born on July 7, 2001, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Chris Jones and Wyakiety Williams. He departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Fort Smith. He attended Stuttgart Public Schools in Stuttgart, Arkansas, then transferred to Vian High School in Vian, Oklahoma.
FORT SMITH, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy