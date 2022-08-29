Read full article on original website
WLUC
September starts Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Sept. 1 marks the first day of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This September, organization like Great Lakes Recovery Centers want you to look for warning signs in yourself and others. If someone is expressing feelings of hopelessness, planning a will or withdrawing from the things that...
Iron Mountain VA promotes National Suicide Awareness Prevention Month
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will conduct programs throughout the month to promote education and raise awareness. One program being conducted for the second year, and on a grander scale than last, is the origami crane...
North Star Montessori Academy welcomes its students with event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County academy hosted an event to help students and families get ready for the new school year. North Star Montessori Academy students and parents got the chance to meet teachers and possible classmates Thursday evening. School clubs were there to talk to prospective student...
Northern Michigan University Theater & Dance announce schedule
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Northern Michigan University are once again ready for the spotlight. The show kicking off the semester will be the “Spotlight Variety Show” on September 8 and September 9. For more information regarding shows, visit the NMU Theater and Dance Facebook page here.
Great Lakes Recovery Center, Marquette County Cares Coalition recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. To recognize the occasion, the Great Lakes Recovery Center teamed up with the Marquette County Cares Coalition (MC2) to distribute drug safety items and information. Participants could drive to GLRC to pick up free Narcan, prescription disposal kits, fentanyl testing strips, medication lockboxes and gun safety locks.
‘A princess mom’: Students talk about their big dreams
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Area Public Schools started this Monday and students are already thinking about their goals. “Senior year is obviously, I think, the best year of high school so I’m honestly just looking forward to everything that senior year has to offer,” said Carney Salo, the Senior Class VP at Escanaba Area Public High School.
Northern Discovery Preschool & Childcare to serve UP families
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Child care is hard to come by right now, all across the country and even in the U.P., so Emmie Rotter decided to open a child care business in Dickinson County to provide a solution. Rotter explained this had been a life-long dream of hers....
New Michigan law bans fake urine to pass drug tests
Legal marijuana consumption in Michigan continues to increase as products designed to help pass drug tests disappears from shelves. Signed into law in July by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the passage of Senate Bill 134 means it is now a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine for someone to “distribute, deliver, sell, or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, or sell a drug masking product.”
Thousands of Michigan third graders could have to repeat a grade, new data shows
Following learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report detailing the results of the state’s 2022 standardized testing scores shows that thousands of Michigan’s third graders remain in serious need of additional support. Roughly 5,650 Michigan third grade students received scores so low in...
Bay College West Campus welcomes students back, adds two classes for fall semester
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College West Campus welcomed students back to school this week with two new classes. Drawing 1 and Introduction to Corrections are both returning to the Iron Mountain campus after several years. Bay College West Campus said it is looking to return to pre-pandemic operations, which includes expanding course offerings.
2022 UP State Fair sets attendance record with 100k+ people
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Attendance at the Upper Peninsula State Fair topped 100,000 fairgoers for the first time in its 94-year history, according to a Friday news release. The event brought several records as Michigan’s only state fair continues to grow. The milestone was reached by noon on Sunday,...
Negaunee Public Schools start classes with pre-pandemic enrollment
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools started classes Tuesday. Teachers sipped coffee and prepared for the day as students flooded the halls Tuesday morning. The district is starting this year with an experienced staff. No Negaunee Public School teachers quit or retired last year. NPS’s superintendent says the district’s...
Feeding America to make a stop in Ishpeming Thursday
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be holding a distribution event Thursday in Ishpeming. The pantry will be located at North Iron Church located at 910 Palms Avenue and U.S. 41. Distribution of items is set to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30. Only three boxes of food will be available per vehicle. Those who do not have a vehicle can go to the VFW parking lot in Ishpeming at 310 Bank Street from 9:00 a.m. until 10.
DNR encourages use of local firewood to prevent spread of invasive species
Mich. (WLUC) - As fall is quickly approaching, you might be excited about bonfires, but the DNR wants to make people aware of the importance of using local firewood. DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin says using wood that comes from outside the area you’re staying in could contribute to the spread of invasive species.
Governor Whitmer launches statewide effort to curb gun violence
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new effort to combat gun violence Thursday. Operation: Safe Neighborhoods hopes to remove illegal firearms from streets.
Upper Michigan Today hits the Marquette Blues Fest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... a missing boater was found safe in Marquette and UMT checks out preparations for the Marquette Area Blues Fest. Marquette Area Blues Society’s Mark Stonerock and Mark Hamari join to talk about the lineup. Stonerock says this year’s festival will see its biggest headliners.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan nurse charged after she didn’t report errors in elderly person’s medication, AG says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan nurse is facing criminal charges after she didn’t report errors she noticed in an elderly person’s medication, officials said. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was working at a Grand Rapids home for veterans in December 2020 when she realized two incorrect medication doses had been administered to someone in the home, state officials said.
awesomemitten.com
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
Peter White Public Library looking for donations for Halloween costume swap
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Peter White Public Library is looking to save families some money this Halloween. The library is currently accepting donations of gently used costumes and dress-up items for a costume swap. Donations can be dropped off in the lower level of the library now through...
Superiorland Pickleball Club welcoming new players
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation. In Marquette, Superiorland Pickleball Club president John Sutton shares how his club is adjusting to the rise in members. Because of that growth, there are limitations to how often and where the club can play. Senior Services...
