Pawtucket, RI

Turnto10.com

Rhode Island closes four beaches to swimming due to high bacteria levels

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended closing four beaches to swimming due to high bacterial levels. The beaches closed to swimming include Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick, and the Surfer's Rock Area only at Second Beach in Middletown.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts woman's death in Maine ruled a homicide

(WJAR) — The Maine State Police Department has ruled a Massachusetts woman’s death a homicide after receiving toxicology results. On February 24, 2022, Lovell Police Officers found 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts dead at a home on Pleasant Point Road. Her two young children were also home...
DIGHTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Drought brings more customers into some Southern New England businesses

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — This summer has been hot and not just in terms of temperatures after some businesses say the absence of rain brings the customers in. Bari Freeman is the executive director of Bike Newport in Newport which provides rentals and repairs. "Just yesterday I said I’m...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Work on closed Boston subway line about halfway complete

(WJAR) — Half of the maintenance work scheduled to take place during a monthlong shutdown of one of the Boston public transit system's subway lines has been completed. Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager Steve Poftak said Friday that he's "cautiously confident" the work on the system's Orange Line will be completed on time.
BOSTON, MA
Pawtucket, RI
Traffic
City
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

New Division Street Bridge will fully reopen to traffic

(WJAR) — The new Division Street Bridge will fully reopen to traffic on Friday morning, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. The department partially reopened the bridge to eastbound traffic last month. The bridge goes over Route 4 in East Greenwich, and RIPTA says 14,000 vehicles use...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

August 2022 becomes hottest on record for Rhode Island

Summer 2022 has broken a number of records when it comes to heat and dry conditions. Now that the summer months have come to an end, we are getting a clear picture as to just how hot it was. First off, this August was the hottest on record for Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence to activate license plate reading cameras

(WJAR) — License plate reading cameras will be activated in Providence on Thursday. Providence leaders say the Flock Safety cameras are being used to help solve crimes, but some are calling it an invasion of privacy. In July, officials said the city would roll out 25 of these license...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Heavy fire at Pawtucket house displaces several adults, children

(WJAR) — A fire in Pawtucket forced three families out of their home Thursday afternoon. According to Red Cross, six adults and five children lived in the multifamily home on Mavis St. Firefighters responded to the scene for a report of a porch fire around 2:52 p.m. in the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Man struck by train in Cumberland

(WJAR) — A freight train struck a man in Cumberland early Friday morning. The collision happened near Mendon Road. Officials say the man may have been sleeping on the tracks when he was struck by the train. The Cumberland Police Department told NBC 10 that the man may have...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Car crash into house causes gas leak in West Warwick

(WJAR) — Phenix Ave. in West Warwick is back open after a gas leak on Thursday. Police said it happened after a car crashed into a house and hit a gas line. The road was closed on Thursday afternoon while Rhode Island Energy gas division was called in. Fire...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Health Check Kids: Childhood obesity rates are up in Rhode Island

(WJAR) — The rate of childhood obesity and the rate of children being overweight are on the rise in Rhode Island, according to a Tuesday report from the Rhode Island Kids Count. The report is the first to show updated data from 2020, the first year of the COVID-19...
HEALTH
Turnto10.com

On Your Dime: Vanity plate pause stifling cash flow at DMV

(WJAR) — Applications for vanity plates are still on pause in Rhode Island and it’s taking a bite out of the DMV’s budget. The proof is in the personalized plate data obtained by the NBC 10 I-Team. Between 2018 and 2021, the DMV made $2.3 million off...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Turnto10.com

Ernie Boch Jr. is proud new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts' own Ernie Boch Jr. is now the proud owner of Pleasure Island. The billionaire businessman gave NBC 10 News a tour of the island on Tuesday. While its name may not stick around, Boch said he hopes to use the space to give back...
SWANSEA, MA
Turnto10.com

Critical report mandates improved safety on MBTA

(AP) — Federal transportation officials say in a highly critical report that the Boston-area's aging subway system has for years neglected safety and maintenance while it focused on long-term capital projects. The Federal Transit Administration's 90-page report on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority released Wednesday was based on a...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Town of Seekonk confirms fire chief put on paid administrative leave

(WJAR) — Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery was put on paid administrative leave on Aug. 4, according to a letter from the town obtained by NBC 10 through a records request. The NBC 10 I-Team reached out to town leaders, who previously refused to say if and why she has been off the job.
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence honors firefighter for saving man from house fire

(WJAR) — City of Providence officials honored a firefighter credited with saving a man from a house fire on Thursday. The fire took place at a home on Rhodes Street on July 24, 2022. The city says firefighter Stanley Carmichael rescued a man from the blaze and will receive...
PROVIDENCE, RI

