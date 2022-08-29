Read full article on original website
Rhode Island closes four beaches to swimming due to high bacteria levels
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended closing four beaches to swimming due to high bacterial levels. The beaches closed to swimming include Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick, and the Surfer's Rock Area only at Second Beach in Middletown.
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine ruled a homicide
(WJAR) — The Maine State Police Department has ruled a Massachusetts woman’s death a homicide after receiving toxicology results. On February 24, 2022, Lovell Police Officers found 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts dead at a home on Pleasant Point Road. Her two young children were also home...
Drought brings more customers into some Southern New England businesses
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — This summer has been hot and not just in terms of temperatures after some businesses say the absence of rain brings the customers in. Bari Freeman is the executive director of Bike Newport in Newport which provides rentals and repairs. "Just yesterday I said I’m...
Work on closed Boston subway line about halfway complete
(WJAR) — Half of the maintenance work scheduled to take place during a monthlong shutdown of one of the Boston public transit system's subway lines has been completed. Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager Steve Poftak said Friday that he's "cautiously confident" the work on the system's Orange Line will be completed on time.
New Division Street Bridge will fully reopen to traffic
(WJAR) — The new Division Street Bridge will fully reopen to traffic on Friday morning, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. The department partially reopened the bridge to eastbound traffic last month. The bridge goes over Route 4 in East Greenwich, and RIPTA says 14,000 vehicles use...
August 2022 becomes hottest on record for Rhode Island
Summer 2022 has broken a number of records when it comes to heat and dry conditions. Now that the summer months have come to an end, we are getting a clear picture as to just how hot it was. First off, this August was the hottest on record for Providence.
Providence to activate license plate reading cameras
(WJAR) — License plate reading cameras will be activated in Providence on Thursday. Providence leaders say the Flock Safety cameras are being used to help solve crimes, but some are calling it an invasion of privacy. In July, officials said the city would roll out 25 of these license...
Heavy fire at Pawtucket house displaces several adults, children
(WJAR) — A fire in Pawtucket forced three families out of their home Thursday afternoon. According to Red Cross, six adults and five children lived in the multifamily home on Mavis St. Firefighters responded to the scene for a report of a porch fire around 2:52 p.m. in the...
Man struck by train in Cumberland
(WJAR) — A freight train struck a man in Cumberland early Friday morning. The collision happened near Mendon Road. Officials say the man may have been sleeping on the tracks when he was struck by the train. The Cumberland Police Department told NBC 10 that the man may have...
Car crash into house causes gas leak in West Warwick
(WJAR) — Phenix Ave. in West Warwick is back open after a gas leak on Thursday. Police said it happened after a car crashed into a house and hit a gas line. The road was closed on Thursday afternoon while Rhode Island Energy gas division was called in. Fire...
Health Check Kids: Childhood obesity rates are up in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — The rate of childhood obesity and the rate of children being overweight are on the rise in Rhode Island, according to a Tuesday report from the Rhode Island Kids Count. The report is the first to show updated data from 2020, the first year of the COVID-19...
On Your Dime: Vanity plate pause stifling cash flow at DMV
(WJAR) — Applications for vanity plates are still on pause in Rhode Island and it’s taking a bite out of the DMV’s budget. The proof is in the personalized plate data obtained by the NBC 10 I-Team. Between 2018 and 2021, the DMV made $2.3 million off...
Health department to hold hearing regarding a Cumberland chiropractor's suspended license
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health will hold a hearing on Friday to discuss the suspended licensee of a Cumberland chiropractor accused of sexual assault. Last week, RIDOH suspended the license of Thomas Sowa after receiving a notice that he allegedly touched a patient inappropriately on three separate occasions in June.
Ernie Boch Jr. is proud new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts' own Ernie Boch Jr. is now the proud owner of Pleasure Island. The billionaire businessman gave NBC 10 News a tour of the island on Tuesday. While its name may not stick around, Boch said he hopes to use the space to give back...
Critical report mandates improved safety on MBTA
(AP) — Federal transportation officials say in a highly critical report that the Boston-area's aging subway system has for years neglected safety and maintenance while it focused on long-term capital projects. The Federal Transit Administration's 90-page report on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority released Wednesday was based on a...
Pawtucket school leaders hold emergency meeting for delayed opening of Winters Elementary
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Pawtucket School Committee called an emergency meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the delay of Winters Elementary School. Pawtucket officials alerted families on Tuesday night that the scheduled first day of school for Winters Elementary School would be delayed in light of safety and health issues.
NBC 10 I-Team: Fall River's John Doe identified 17 years after his death
(WJAR) — A break in a cold case in Bristol County leads to the identification of a man found dead nearly two decades ago. “The victim has recently been identified as Leon Brown, age 41 from Boston,” Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn said. In exclusive interview with...
Some Providence teachers who resigned scheduled to be paid for training
(WJAR) — Dozens of Providence teachers, many of them veteran educators, resigned for jobs in other school districts just as students were heading back to school. But did some of those teachers wait to give their notice just so they could get paid for five days of professional development and orientation?
Town of Seekonk confirms fire chief put on paid administrative leave
(WJAR) — Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery was put on paid administrative leave on Aug. 4, according to a letter from the town obtained by NBC 10 through a records request. The NBC 10 I-Team reached out to town leaders, who previously refused to say if and why she has been off the job.
Providence honors firefighter for saving man from house fire
(WJAR) — City of Providence officials honored a firefighter credited with saving a man from a house fire on Thursday. The fire took place at a home on Rhodes Street on July 24, 2022. The city says firefighter Stanley Carmichael rescued a man from the blaze and will receive...
