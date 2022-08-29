Read full article on original website
A piece of IU history facing demolition
The Poplars Building, which has served as a dorm and hotel among other spaces on Seventh Street is being demolished due to costly maintenance issues after almost 60 years. The demolition started in August 2022. The Poplars Building was originally built in 1964 to be a luxury dorm for female...
First Thursdays festival returns, welcomes IU students to explore the arts and humanities
The IU Arts and Humanities Council welcomed IU students and the Bloomington community back to the First Thursdays festival, the first one of the year. The celebration was from 5-8 p.m. in the Fine Arts Plaza. The evening featured booths from local artists and IU student organizations, performances by Bloomington...
Need plans this Labor Day weekend? Here’s what is going on in Bloomington
Art, music and sports will take center stage as the City of Bloomington celebrates the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day weekend. Browse through the listicle below to see what the city has to offer for those wanting to explore more of Bloomington. 45th Fourth Street Festival of Arts...
Indiana women’s soccer wins first game 3-0 against Indiana State on Senior Night
Indiana women’s soccer returned to Bill Armstrong Stadium for the first time in 315 days and welcomed back the home crowd with a 3-0 win Thursday night against Indiana State University. The Hoosiers scored their first goals of 2022 while honoring their three seniors with pregame festivities. “I am...
Active offense benefits Indiana women’s soccer in 3-0 win against Indiana State
Indiana women’s soccer head coach Erwin van Bennekom let out a sigh of relief in the 56th minute of play. When Indiana senior forward Paige Webber saw her shot against Indiana State University junior goalkeeper Maddie Alexander reach the back of the net, she gave the Hoosiers their first lead of the game, season and first point since Oct. 7, 2021.
Bloomington man charged with rape, furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with IU student’s death
Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with IU senior Avery McMillan’s death, according to an email from the sheriff’s office Wednesday. Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields said the toxicology report and cause of death are not yet clear, as autopsy results can take up to 6-8 weeks. McMillan’s autopsy took place Aug. 18.
ACLU lawsuit filed against Indiana’s abortion ban in Monroe County
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is challenging Indiana’s national controversial abortion ban after the organization filed a lawsuit in Monroe County against the Indiana Medical Licensing Board. On Aug. 5, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1 into law. SB 1 makes abortion illegal except when...
COLUMN: What to look for in Indiana football’s season-opener against Illinois
As you might have heard by now, Indiana football opens its season Friday evening against Big Ten opponent Illinois. With the Hoosiers entering the matchup with several question marks about their identity and Illinois already with a win under its belt in week zero, here’s what you should keep an eye out for when the game kicks off at 8 p.m. in Bloomington.
Indiana Athletics is exploring possibility of selling beer at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
Scott Dolson, Indiana’s vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, said the university is considering selling alcoholic beverages at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. In 2019, Indiana began selling alcohol at Memorial Stadium for home football games. Since then, Indiana has started selling alcohol at home baseball and softball games...
Indiana women’s soccer in search of first points of the season against Indiana State
The Indiana women’s soccer team will play Indiana State University on Thursday, marking its second home match of the 2022 season. The game will be the first played at Bill Armstrong Stadium for the women’s program, since rough field conditions at Jerry Yeagley Field led to the Hoosiers’ season opener being held on the practice field.
Man tased by security guard at Seminary Square Kroger on Sunday
Many Bloomington residents saw a video circulated on Sunday of a man being tased outside of the floral department at their local Kroger. The video, only around a minute and a half long, received hundreds of views and left many concerned. The man, Frazier Hillsman of Bloomington, was tased and...
Sessock, Wittenbrink guide balanced attack for Indiana men’s soccer in draw against Portland
Throughout the 2021 season, Nyk Sessock found himself at a crossroads. He wasn’t sure if he would return to Indiana men’s soccer for his extra, and final, year of eligibility. The Hoosiers’ loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament final last fall was the deciding factor...
Local resources for those dealing with opioid addiction, overdose
According to data from the Indiana Department of Health, there have been 667 deaths statewide due to drug overdoses in 2022 alone. 14 of those 667 deaths occurred in Monroe County. To help our community better address this issue, the Indiana Daily Student put together a list of resources for...
Indiana football players talk personal relationships, team expectations ahead of 2022 season opener
Indiana football is getting set for its season opener Friday at home against Illinois, and some of the team’s key players spoke with the media on Tuesday in preparation. Senior linebacker Cam Jones, recent graduate receiver DJ Matthews, senior offensive lineman Matthew Bedford and senior cornerback Tiawan Mullen all touched on personal information alongside team expectations for the week one matchup.
Indiana men’s soccer draws University of Portland 3-3, snaps nine-game home winning streak
Directly following Indiana men’s soccer’s 3-2 loss to No. 1 Clemson University last Friday Aug. 26, head coach Todd Yeagley spoke glowingly of his squad’s performance. On Tuesday night at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, however, there was a distinct sense of frustration that ensued the Hoosiers’ 3-3 draw to the University of Portland Pilots. The draw snapped a nine-game home winning streak for the Hoosiers.
Constellation Stage and Screen kicks off theatrical season with 'The Grown-Ups' Sept. 14
Constellation Stage and Screen will premiere its inaugural theatrical season with the immersive, outdoor theater production “The Grown-Ups” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Hundredth Hill Artist Residence & Retreat on North Fish Road. Written and directed by Nightdrive, an experimental theater company based out of North...
Water tasting weird? You’re not alone. City says tap water has harmless algae
Some residents of Bloomington have reported a taste of “dirt” or “mildew” in their drinking water. The taste comes from methylisoborneol and geosmin, two organic compounds that can affect the taste and smell of water, according to City of Bloomington Utilities. The presence of the two...
