Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

A piece of IU history facing demolition

The Poplars Building, which has served as a dorm and hotel among other spaces on Seventh Street is being demolished due to costly maintenance issues after almost 60 years. The demolition started in August 2022. The Poplars Building was originally built in 1964 to be a luxury dorm for female...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bloomington, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
Traffic
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
Indiana Daily Student

Active offense benefits Indiana women’s soccer in 3-0 win against Indiana State

Indiana women’s soccer head coach Erwin van Bennekom let out a sigh of relief in the 56th minute of play. When Indiana senior forward Paige Webber saw her shot against Indiana State University junior goalkeeper Maddie Alexander reach the back of the net, she gave the Hoosiers their first lead of the game, season and first point since Oct. 7, 2021.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man charged with rape, furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with IU student’s death

Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with IU senior Avery McMillan’s death, according to an email from the sheriff’s office Wednesday. Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields said the toxicology report and cause of death are not yet clear, as autopsy results can take up to 6-8 weeks. McMillan’s autopsy took place Aug. 18.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

ACLU lawsuit filed against Indiana’s abortion ban in Monroe County

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is challenging Indiana’s national controversial abortion ban after the organization filed a lawsuit in Monroe County against the Indiana Medical Licensing Board. On Aug. 5, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1 into law. SB 1 makes abortion illegal except when...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: What to look for in Indiana football’s season-opener against Illinois

As you might have heard by now, Indiana football opens its season Friday evening against Big Ten opponent Illinois. With the Hoosiers entering the matchup with several question marks about their identity and Illinois already with a win under its belt in week zero, here’s what you should keep an eye out for when the game kicks off at 8 p.m. in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
#College
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Athletics is exploring possibility of selling beer at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Scott Dolson, Indiana’s vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, said the university is considering selling alcoholic beverages at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. In 2019, Indiana began selling alcohol at Memorial Stadium for home football games. Since then, Indiana has started selling alcohol at home baseball and softball games...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Man tased by security guard at Seminary Square Kroger on Sunday

Many Bloomington residents saw a video circulated on Sunday of a man being tased outside of the floral department at their local Kroger. The video, only around a minute and a half long, received hundreds of views and left many concerned. The man, Frazier Hillsman of Bloomington, was tased and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
Indiana Daily Student

Local resources for those dealing with opioid addiction, overdose

According to data from the Indiana Department of Health, there have been 667 deaths statewide due to drug overdoses in 2022 alone. 14 of those 667 deaths occurred in Monroe County. To help our community better address this issue, the Indiana Daily Student put together a list of resources for...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football players talk personal relationships, team expectations ahead of 2022 season opener

Indiana football is getting set for its season opener Friday at home against Illinois, and some of the team’s key players spoke with the media on Tuesday in preparation. Senior linebacker Cam Jones, recent graduate receiver DJ Matthews, senior offensive lineman Matthew Bedford and senior cornerback Tiawan Mullen all touched on personal information alongside team expectations for the week one matchup.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s soccer draws University of Portland 3-3, snaps nine-game home winning streak

Directly following Indiana men’s soccer’s 3-2 loss to No. 1 Clemson University last Friday Aug. 26, head coach Todd Yeagley spoke glowingly of his squad’s performance. On Tuesday night at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, however, there was a distinct sense of frustration that ensued the Hoosiers’ 3-3 draw to the University of Portland Pilots. The draw snapped a nine-game home winning streak for the Hoosiers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

