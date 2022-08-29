ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KEAN 105

Texas State Troopers No Longer Need to Lose as Much Weight

It's always good to be in proper shape, but it looks like some folks here in Texas can cancel the diet plan if they want to. Back in April of this year, I let you know about a new policy that was going into effect for Texas State Troopers. Men with waists sizes over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will now have to track and share their weight loss efforts. It looks like around 200 troopers would fall above those requirements. Well good news to those folks an oversight board approved changes to the standards. Drum roll please.
TEXAS STATE
KEAN 105

5 Favorite Southern Snacks to Try On Your Next Trip To Buc-ee’s

When you're in Texas, there's no pitstop like the one at Buc-ee's. They are taking the state by storm and folks love it. Tired travelers search for miles for the sight of that cartoon beaver mascot. Buc-ee's has it all from delicious food to great gifts and tasty treats. I personally know folks who could spend hours in a Buc-ee's if you'd let them.
TEXAS STATE
KEAN 105

3 Texas Cities Made the Top-20 List of Great Tennis Cities in America

With the US Open Tennis Championship at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at the Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City. It's a fact that more and more Americans will be racing through the Internet to learn more about tennis. That said Texas, is one of the top states in America with a huge interest in tennis according to Gambling.com's latest findings.
TEXAS STATE
KEAN 105

Kayaks With Sweet Neon Lights Are Now A Thing In Texas

Maybe I'm just late to the game, but I've never seen a kayak with neon lights on it until I came across a TikTok of people out enjoying the San Marcos river after dark. You can actually book them for a totally cool night-time kayaking experience and now I'm dying to go.
TEXAS STATE
KEAN 105

3 Texas Cities Made the Top 10 List for Having the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals

While we've all seen those unique-looking Airbnbs, you know the ones that look like teepees, treehouses, a dollhouse, out of storybooks like the Harry Potter house, or TVs Munsters Mansion. Well, it appears that we Texans love our unique Airbnbs, so much so that Texas just ranked number one for having the most unique Airbnb rentals in the Lone Star State according to the Shane Co and the Loupe.
TEXAS STATE
KEAN 105

New CDC Report: People in Texas Can Expect to Live Shorter Lives. But Why?

A recent report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, or the CDC, announced that natives of Texas can expect to live shorter lives. This just isn't one of those reports you want to hear about. After decades of seeing an increase in the average life expectancy for people all over the nation, and in Texas specifically, a new report reveals that we're going in the wrong direction.
TEXAS STATE
KEAN 105

Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States

We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
TEXAS STATE
KEAN 105

This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.

I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
KEAN 105

KEAN 105

