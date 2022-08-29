Read full article on original website
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Texas State Troopers No Longer Need to Lose as Much Weight
It's always good to be in proper shape, but it looks like some folks here in Texas can cancel the diet plan if they want to. Back in April of this year, I let you know about a new policy that was going into effect for Texas State Troopers. Men with waists sizes over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will now have to track and share their weight loss efforts. It looks like around 200 troopers would fall above those requirements. Well good news to those folks an oversight board approved changes to the standards. Drum roll please.
Hear Ye, Hear Ye – Texas Renaissance Festival Tours the State for a Great Cause
Come one, come all to the King of Texas Renaissance Festival. It's touring around the state of Texas in the coming weeks. If you've never been to a renaissance festival, it's a sight to see. Plus, the King of Texas Renaissance Festival is the biggest and best out there. I...
5 Favorite Southern Snacks to Try On Your Next Trip To Buc-ee’s
When you're in Texas, there's no pitstop like the one at Buc-ee's. They are taking the state by storm and folks love it. Tired travelers search for miles for the sight of that cartoon beaver mascot. Buc-ee's has it all from delicious food to great gifts and tasty treats. I personally know folks who could spend hours in a Buc-ee's if you'd let them.
3 Texas Cities Made the Top-20 List of Great Tennis Cities in America
With the US Open Tennis Championship at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at the Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City. It's a fact that more and more Americans will be racing through the Internet to learn more about tennis. That said Texas, is one of the top states in America with a huge interest in tennis according to Gambling.com's latest findings.
Kayaks With Sweet Neon Lights Are Now A Thing In Texas
Maybe I'm just late to the game, but I've never seen a kayak with neon lights on it until I came across a TikTok of people out enjoying the San Marcos river after dark. You can actually book them for a totally cool night-time kayaking experience and now I'm dying to go.
Forbidden Texas License Plates in 2021: No, It Can’t Say…
We spend a lot of time and money on our vehicles, so it's understandable that you might want your license plate to stand out among all the random letters and numbers out there. You have to admit, you do notice a personalized license plate when you see one. License Plate...
Anyone Look Familiar? These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Criminals
It is an unfortunate part of life in Texas, but crimes happen daily in the Lone Star State. Thanks the fine men and women in law enforcement, most suspects are eventually arrested and charged for their crimes. However, some escape justice and go on the run. Thankfully, it's easier than...
Did You Know Some of Your Favorite Restaurants Started in Texas?
You might be surprised to see how many of your favorite restaurant chains got their start here in Texas and have gone on to national success. It's got to start somewhere, and the Lone Star State seems to be a great place to do it. Texas, A Fine Place to...
3 Texas Cities Made the Top 10 List for Having the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals
While we've all seen those unique-looking Airbnbs, you know the ones that look like teepees, treehouses, a dollhouse, out of storybooks like the Harry Potter house, or TVs Munsters Mansion. Well, it appears that we Texans love our unique Airbnbs, so much so that Texas just ranked number one for having the most unique Airbnb rentals in the Lone Star State according to the Shane Co and the Loupe.
Here Are the Top 5 Most Popular Used Vehicles in Texas
Last week my wife and I began looking for a new vehicle for her. She, on the one hand, is in love with her 2005 Toyota Highlander and doesn't think she needs one. However, it's got over 150,000 miles on it and I believe she needs a new vehicle. So...
Score 1 for The Good Guys, 3 Texas Top 10 “Most Wanted” Taken Down
The streets are a little more safe tonight thanks to the efforts of those working day and night to keep us protected. Three of Texas' "10 Most Wanted" criminals are now behind bars where they belong. Texas Department of Public Safety. In many ways, it's a thankless job. The men...
Experts Say Conditions Are Heating Up for This Year’s Dove Hunting Season
As a native Texan, I'm used to the heat in the Lone Star State, and when it comes to hunting season I know I have to be prepared because we've not only had a very hot summer but add to that a very dry summer as well. I have two...
Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
New CDC Report: People in Texas Can Expect to Live Shorter Lives. But Why?
A recent report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, or the CDC, announced that natives of Texas can expect to live shorter lives. This just isn't one of those reports you want to hear about. After decades of seeing an increase in the average life expectancy for people all over the nation, and in Texas specifically, a new report reveals that we're going in the wrong direction.
Yes! In Texas Snipe Hunting Is Real and You’ll Need a License
Yes, I'm being serious, snipe hunting in Texas is real and you will need a hunting license. I remember as a child growing up, whenever we visited grandparents or any of our other relative's places every time the weather was nice outside we would go snipe hunting in the evenings after dark.
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States
We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
Viral Video Shows That American Women Had ‘Texas Hair’ in the 80s
If you've been on social media at all lately, then there's a good chance you've seen this video floating around. The video is from 1989 and is a spot-on representation of what we all looked like back in the 80s. The video is of a high school classroom as it...
KEAN 105
Abilene, TX
ABOUT
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
