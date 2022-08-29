Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Straps OK, But Watch Those Slogans. Bangor Schools Revise Dress Code.
Dress codes are kinda weird. When I was a youngster in junior high and high school, there was a pretty loose dress code in Hampden. Although there were definitely a few that raised eyebrows. For instance, I can understand why school kids didn't need to wear Marlboro and Budweiser shirts in school. But shorts?
Hermon Man Provides New Flags To Replace Those Burned by Vandals
On Monday, we brought you a story about an unfortunate incident of vandalism in Hermon, during which some residents in the area of Fuller and Billings Road and the Hermon Meadows Apartment Complex allegedly had a number of American Flags stolen from their properties and burned. Hermon Fire Chief Frank...
ROAD TRIP ALERT: The Blue Hill Fair Is This Weekend
Wrap up the summer of 2022 with one of the biggest fairs in the state of Maine!. Described as A 'Down to Earth' Country Fair” The annual Blue Hill Fair is upon us once again. Starting today, you can join in the fun this Labor Day Weekend with a...
Bangor Police Share Local Kid’s Incredible Act of Compassion
Look who is up to their up old tricks again. It's everyone's favorite community of cops (well, I guess not your favorite if you live a life of crime), the Bangor Police Department. The often-viral department has hit Facebook once again. However, this time around it's a bit of a...
Bangor Police Say a Body Was Found on a Bench by the Kenduskeag
Bangor Police are investigating after a body was found near the Kenduskeag Stream. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says police were called to the area behind 262 Harlow Street, just before 9:00 Thursday morning, to do a welfare check. The person reporting the incident said the individual was on a bench on the walking trail and had not moved in quite some time.
John Travolta Can’t Seem to Sell His Luxurious Maine Mansion
In February of 2021, superstar actor John Travolta made international headlines when he listed his Islesboro, Maine, home for sale. Despite the attention, the $5 million dollar price tag proved to be too pricey for potential buyers during the pandemic. By late 2021, it appeared Travolta had either quietly sold the property or removed the listing altogether.
Listen + Win Tickets to Sting on the Bangor Waterfront
When Sting brings his "My Songs" tour to Bangor on Sept. 11, we want our loyal listeners to be there. If you'd like to score some free tickets to what will be a great show, make sure you're listening to the I-95 Morning Show with J. Stew and Cori. Starting...
Beautiful Orrington House for Sale Has a Bonus Airbnb Tiny House
A beautiful house for sale in Orrington comes complete with a tiny house currently listed on Airbnb. I pass this house on Dow Road every day on my way home from work and I love the set-up. The house itself is well-kept and looks very spacious, from the outside. But then there's this cute tiny home in the backyard with a wooden walkway leading to it. I could never figure it out. Why is that house in the backyard? Then I saw the listing on realtor.com that explained it all to me.
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
Pet Of The Week: Beautiful Jewels Is A Gem Of A Lady
If you're looking for a sweet and loving companion, our SPCA of Hancock County 'Pet Of The Week', Jewels might just be an awesome fit for you. According to the SPCA's Executive Director, Nicole Rediker Jewels is ready for some company she can count on. "Jewels is a 8 year...
Aerosmith Gives A Sneak Peek Of Their Bangor Show On Sunday
The band gets “Back In The Saddle” again this Sunday at Maine Savings Amphitheatre!. It goes without saying that just about everyone is pretty psyched up for Labor Day Weekend, especially since there is a monster show coming to the Bangor Waterfront, this Sunday at Maine Savings Amphitheatre.
Should There Be A Law in Maine About Drive-Thru Traffic?
A Reddit user posed an interesting question about drive-thru lines. Have you ever been annoyed at a line that stretches out in the street, when you are passing by a Dunkin', or the massive amount of cars that always seem to be at the Chick-fil-A at the Bangor Mall?. When...
The Names of 2 Men Killed in a Car Crash in Carmel Revealed
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two men who died in a crash in Carmel. Officials say the Nissan sedan was driven by Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon and his passenger was Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh. Both men died as a result of the crash that happened Monday night. It was just after 9:00 when members of the Sheriff's Office were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Hampden Road in Carmel, also known as Route 69. Both men were deceased when Deputies arrived.
American Flags Burned in ‘Destructive’ Hermon Vandalism Spree
The Town Of Hermon Fire Department put up a request for help on its Facebook Page Monday morning:. They were asking for assistance from the public in finding out more information on some vandalism that may have occurred late Sunday night. "American flags and Service flags were taken off of...
Know the Code + Enter to Win Tickets to Aerosmith in Bangor
When Aerosmith comes to Bangor on Sunday, Sept. 4, we want our loyal listeners to see the show. The boys from Boston will play the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor waterfront, and it will be a show to remember. Starting Wednesday, we here at Bangor's Classic...
Connected Random Acts of Kindness in Maine
The story starts with a woman on her way to work. And one of the tires on her car blows out. She pulls into the nearest parking lot, and that was A&G Shooting on Center Road in Fairfield. That was a good choice. You’ll know why in a minute.
Want To Touch Big Trucks? Head To Carmel Saturday & You Can
If you get all giddy at the thought of being able to get an up-close-and-personal look at big trucks and machines, you're gonna want to head to Carmel Saturday because you'll not only be able to see them...you can actually touch them!. The Carmel Municipal Parking Lot will be the...
Annual ‘Paranormal Fair’ At Fort Knox This Weekend
This weekend, haunted Fort Knox will be the epicenter of all things unexplained. Aliens, Bigfoot, cryptids, and ghosts are taking over Fort Knox in Prospect this weekend. The fort will host an annual event that highlights unexplained phenomena here in Maine. The Paranormal Faire is Saturday, August 27. Admission is free with a park entry fee.
Man Stopped by Witnesses after Allegedly Hitting 5 Cars in Bangor
A Levant driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting five cars in Bangor over the weekend. Bangor Police received a report of an erratic driver at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main and State Streets. Sergeant Jason McAmbley tells us that by the time officers caught up to Brent Clark, 51 of Levant, he was on Broadway, being restrained by two other people.
