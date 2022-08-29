ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

Comments / 1

Related
myklgr.com

Two bird flue outbreaks reported in Meeker County

Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in two commercial turkey flocks in Meeker County. They were the first detections of avian influenza in Minnesota since May 31, when a backyard flock was struck in Becker County.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Man reported missing from the Minnesota State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public's help in finding a missing vulnerable adult who got separated from his party at the State Fair. Brian Lawrence Nienstadt is 60 years old, 5'6" and around 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
SAINT PAUL, MN
DL-Online

Crime and fire report: Aug. 29-31

2:30 p.m., Shoplifting of products totaling less than $300 at a business is under investigation. 2:33 p.m., ATV went by a Lake Park store at a high rate of speed. Juvenile was located and admitted to conduct, noting he was late for football practice and knew he had done wrong. A warning was given.
LAKE PARK, MN
valleynewslive.com

I-94 ramp exit ramp in Moorhead closing today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) Heads up for drivers in the Fargo-Moorhead area, for people driving on interstate 94 in Moorhead on Thursday, September 1st. The Minnesota department of transportation says the eastbound exit ramp at 20th street is closing from 8:30 this morning to about 3 this afternoon. The...
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeborn, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
County
Becker County, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Becker County, MN
Government
wdayradionow.com

All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed

(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Bena Woman Linked to Trailer Fire that Left one Dead, Arrested

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) – The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says a person has been arrested in connection with a suspicious fire that left one person dead Tuesday night near Bemidji. First responders responded to a camping trailer fire and found the trailer engulfed in flames and were told it was occupied. Cass Lake firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered human remains inside.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
Bring Me The News

2 dead in northern Minnesota ultralight crash

Two men – one from Minnesota, and the other from Las Vegas – were killed in a ultralight crash in Crow Wing County this past weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 28 at about 6:44 p.m. Deputies received a report that a plane took off near Emily, Minnesota but never reached its destination.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota

UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#State Emergency#Paul
lakesarearadio.net

15,000 Minnesota Nurses Set Strike Dates That Will Affect 15 Hospitals

(MNN/KDLM) – Union leaders gave notice Thursday morning that 15 thousand members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to go on strike September 12th through the 15th, at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth/Superior area, saying they’re fighting for “fair contracts to put patients before profits”.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Swelling deer herds are eating the profits of some Minnesota farmers: "It's a big problem"

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Farmers are used to dealing with different challenges from Mother Nature, but in some parts of Minnesota it's an animal that's taking over.Les Anderson knows all about the highs and lows of farming in Goodhue County. Over the years he's dealt with insects, drought and storms. But lately, it's a four-legged pest that's caught his attention."The corn right here should be way over my head right now," Anderson said. "As you can see there's no crop here now. There's not going to be any ears on any of this."Over knee high by the Fourth of July...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay appeal period closed; next steps

From the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry - August 31, 2022. The appeal period for Frontline Worker Pay closed Aug. 31, 2022, at 5 p.m. (CT). Appeals are now being processed. Those who submitted an appeal will be notified of the final decision after all appeals have been processed. Those who were notified no further action was needed for their application will also be notified of the final decision after all appeals have been processed. The commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry's decisions on an appeal is final.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
kvrr.com

Vehicle crashes through garage at south Fargo apartments

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An early afternoon crash at a south Fargo apartment complex. Ninety-one-year-old Timothy Klontz crashed his vehicle in his garage when he was pulling in, breaking through the walls on both sides. The car was wedged into the wall of the neighboring garage to the left.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy