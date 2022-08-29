Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
Two bird flue outbreaks reported in Meeker County
Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in two commercial turkey flocks in Meeker County. They were the first detections of avian influenza in Minnesota since May 31, when a backyard flock was struck in Becker County.
Man reported missing from the Minnesota State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public's help in finding a missing vulnerable adult who got separated from his party at the State Fair. Brian Lawrence Nienstadt is 60 years old, 5'6" and around 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Aug. 29-31
2:30 p.m., Shoplifting of products totaling less than $300 at a business is under investigation. 2:33 p.m., ATV went by a Lake Park store at a high rate of speed. Juvenile was located and admitted to conduct, noting he was late for football practice and knew he had done wrong. A warning was given.
valleynewslive.com
I-94 ramp exit ramp in Moorhead closing today
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) Heads up for drivers in the Fargo-Moorhead area, for people driving on interstate 94 in Moorhead on Thursday, September 1st. The Minnesota department of transportation says the eastbound exit ramp at 20th street is closing from 8:30 this morning to about 3 this afternoon. The...
wdayradionow.com
All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed
(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
fox9.com
Man charged with assault at Minnesota State Fair blames PTSD from witnessing George Floyd's killing
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who witnessed the killing of George Floyd blamed post-traumatic stress from that disturbing incident while explaining why he fought officers during an arrest outside the Minnesota State Fair last weekend. According to the complaint, officers responded around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday for...
NWS confirms Saturday tornadoes in Dakota, Ramsey counties
Heavily damaged and fallen trees outside the Cedar Valley Apartments at 733 128th St. W. in Apple Valley, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Photo by Jan Ramstad. The National Weather Service has confirmed that tornadoes hit parts of Dakota and Ramsey counties in the Twin Cities Saturday evening. Preliminary investigations...
lakesarearadio.net
Bena Woman Linked to Trailer Fire that Left one Dead, Arrested
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) – The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says a person has been arrested in connection with a suspicious fire that left one person dead Tuesday night near Bemidji. First responders responded to a camping trailer fire and found the trailer engulfed in flames and were told it was occupied. Cass Lake firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered human remains inside.
2 dead in northern Minnesota ultralight crash
Two men – one from Minnesota, and the other from Las Vegas – were killed in a ultralight crash in Crow Wing County this past weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 28 at about 6:44 p.m. Deputies received a report that a plane took off near Emily, Minnesota but never reached its destination.
Popular North Dakota Recreation Lake on Algae Advisory List
We are transitioning into the algae bloom season. Watch where you play in the water.
Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota
UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
Tornado watch for Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Mankato Sunday night
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for southern parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. The watch is in effect until midnight. Tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 mph and large hail (up to the size of tennis balls) are possible, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
lakesarearadio.net
15,000 Minnesota Nurses Set Strike Dates That Will Affect 15 Hospitals
(MNN/KDLM) – Union leaders gave notice Thursday morning that 15 thousand members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to go on strike September 12th through the 15th, at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth/Superior area, saying they’re fighting for “fair contracts to put patients before profits”.
Swelling deer herds are eating the profits of some Minnesota farmers: "It's a big problem"
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Farmers are used to dealing with different challenges from Mother Nature, but in some parts of Minnesota it's an animal that's taking over.Les Anderson knows all about the highs and lows of farming in Goodhue County. Over the years he's dealt with insects, drought and storms. But lately, it's a four-legged pest that's caught his attention."The corn right here should be way over my head right now," Anderson said. "As you can see there's no crop here now. There's not going to be any ears on any of this."Over knee high by the Fourth of July...
mprnews.org
Tornado watch for Twin Cities metro area and much of Minnesota until midnight Sunday
The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until midnight Sunday night for central Minnesota, the Twin Cities metro area and a portion of southern Minnesota:. Here are details of the tornado watch:. URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 526 NWS Storm...
boreal.org
Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay appeal period closed; next steps
From the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry - August 31, 2022. The appeal period for Frontline Worker Pay closed Aug. 31, 2022, at 5 p.m. (CT). Appeals are now being processed. Those who submitted an appeal will be notified of the final decision after all appeals have been processed. Those who were notified no further action was needed for their application will also be notified of the final decision after all appeals have been processed. The commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry's decisions on an appeal is final.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo man frustrated after Job Service North Dakota accuses him of fraud related to Covid-19 unemployment benefits
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man says Job Service North Dakota is accusing him of fraud and asking him to pay back more than three thousand dollars in Covid-19 related unemployment funds. "Basically Job Service said hey you actually got money you should not have received and now we are...
6 Things North Dakota Drivers Do That Annoy People
Here's a list of some of North Dakotans' worst offenses.
fox9.com
Tornado in west central Minnesota, late night lightning in Twin Cities
(FOX 9) - Storms developed in western Minnesota and tracked east toward the Twin Cities on Sunday night, with threats of tornadoes, damaging winds and very large hail. A slow-down in the speed of this storm delayed the arrival in the Twin Cities metro until the 10 p.m. hour. Tornado...
kvrr.com
Vehicle crashes through garage at south Fargo apartments
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An early afternoon crash at a south Fargo apartment complex. Ninety-one-year-old Timothy Klontz crashed his vehicle in his garage when he was pulling in, breaking through the walls on both sides. The car was wedged into the wall of the neighboring garage to the left.
