ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Alyssa Chatterjee, who grew up with Oregon early learning, takes the reins as new department head

Children with access to quality early education experience better social, health and economic outcomes later in life. This message has slowly percolated through the United States since the 1960s, when Head Start, a federal program that offers pre-kindergarten and social services to children from low-income families, began as an eight-week demonstration project as part of President Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty.” Georgia piloted statewide free pre-kindergarten in 1992. Oklahoma has offered near-universal preschool access since 1998.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon coalition gets $41 million in federal funds to advance ‘mass timber’ for housing

An Oregon group working to produce affordable housing and boost the state’s timber industry will get a big infusion of federal funds, the White House announced Friday. The Mass Timber Coalition, a group that’s helmed by the Port of Portland and includes several Oregon state agencies, will get $41.4 million from the “Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” an economic development competition funded by President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief program.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
Wilsonville, OR
Health
Wilsonville, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Beaverton, OR
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Wilsonville, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Portland, OR
Health
centraloregondaily.com

150 miles eastbound I-84 in eastern Oregon closed for wildfire

More than 150 miles of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon were closed Thursday afternoon due to a wildfire. Westbound lanes were reopened Thursday evening, but eastbound remained closed. The hope was to fully reopen the freeway by 7:00 p.m. The wildfire is between mileposts 365 and 367, but the eastbound...
PENDLETON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Public Schools#School Shootings#School Teachers#Elementary Schools#K12
The Oregonian

Ready-to-eat seafood items sold at Albertsons, Safeway in Oregon, SW Washington recalled

Albertsons said Thursday it was expanding its July recall of certain ready-to-eat seafood items because some allergens were not listed among the ingredients. The two items subject to the expanded voluntary recall -- Ready Meal shrimp cooked with cocktail sauce and ReadyMeal snow crab legs imitation surimi -- were sold at Safeway and Albertsons stores in Oregon and these Washington cities: Battle Ground, Camas, Hazel Dell, Kelso, Longview, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Washougal and Woodland.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials

 The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Better government won’t reward incompetence

The first question that popped in my mind after reading The Oregonian/OregonLive’s article about the $1.4 million cyberscam, enabled by incompetent employees of Portland’s Housing Bureau, was, “How much money are we taxpayers going to reward them to leave their jobs?” (“Portland treasurer flagged $1.4M cyber scam before housing officials authorized it,” Aug. 22) After all, we did that with the former housing director, who was ultimately responsible for that decision and the overall performance of her team.
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Column collapses at Portland college, killing student in hammock

PORTAND, Ore. — Authorities say a brick column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, killing one student who was in a hammock hanging from the column. Portland Fire & Rescue said two other people were injured Monday night. KGW reports that fire and rescue crews responded to the scene about 8:15 p.m. Six people were in three hammocks hanging from the column, authorities said.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

State Rep. James Hieb Misted Downtown Portland With Pepper Spray Alongside the Proud Boys

For the past two weeks, a state lawmaker has faced intense scrutiny following his arrest for disorderly conduct at the Clackamas County Fair. On the night of Aug. 17, state Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was intoxicated and belligerent when Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies attempted to eject him from the fairgrounds. (A fair employee had asked him to stop smoking a cigarette.) After a sheriff’s deputy told Hieb he was going to perform a pat-down, the legislator revealed he was carrying a concealed handgun.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy