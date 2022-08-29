The first question that popped in my mind after reading The Oregonian/OregonLive’s article about the $1.4 million cyberscam, enabled by incompetent employees of Portland’s Housing Bureau, was, “How much money are we taxpayers going to reward them to leave their jobs?” (“Portland treasurer flagged $1.4M cyber scam before housing officials authorized it,” Aug. 22) After all, we did that with the former housing director, who was ultimately responsible for that decision and the overall performance of her team.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO