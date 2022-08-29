Read full article on original website
Alyssa Chatterjee, who grew up with Oregon early learning, takes the reins as new department head
Children with access to quality early education experience better social, health and economic outcomes later in life. This message has slowly percolated through the United States since the 1960s, when Head Start, a federal program that offers pre-kindergarten and social services to children from low-income families, began as an eight-week demonstration project as part of President Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty.” Georgia piloted statewide free pre-kindergarten in 1992. Oklahoma has offered near-universal preschool access since 1998.
Labor Day 2022 in Portland: What’s open, what’s closed, and weekend events
Here’s a list of government offices and some local attractions and their status for the Labor Day holiday, which falls on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Federal offices and courts: closed. Oregon and Washington state offices and courts: closed. Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington and Clark county offices, city of Portland and...
Oregon coalition gets $41 million in federal funds to advance ‘mass timber’ for housing
An Oregon group working to produce affordable housing and boost the state’s timber industry will get a big infusion of federal funds, the White House announced Friday. The Mass Timber Coalition, a group that’s helmed by the Port of Portland and includes several Oregon state agencies, will get $41.4 million from the “Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” an economic development competition funded by President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief program.
Record number of 1st-year students withdraw from University of Portland, contributing to $13.4M shortfall
A near record number of first-year students signaled their intent to start classes at the University of Portland this fall, a seeming boon for the school after two years of small class sizes during the pandemic. But then a record number canceled their deposits. After originally receiving deposits from almost...
U.S. life expectancy drops again; here’s how Oregon ranks among the states
expectancy declined in the U.S. for the second-consecutive year, according to the latest National Vital Statistics Reports released by the CDC in August.
Aurora could be visible in Seattle this Labor Day weekend, but what about in Oregon?
A geomagnetic storm is brewing, but will it be strong enough to see the northern lights in Oregon?. Probably not, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center, which is predicting a “moderate” storm for Sunday, Sept. 4. A storm of that magnitude would mean the aurora will be...
How leaders in a small Oregon town positioned themselves for an Amazon ‘windfall’
This special report from The Oregonian/OregonLive examines what happens when one of the world's biggest companies lands in one of Oregon's smallest communities. Internet data centers bring big economic upside, but they come with costs — often amplified by tax breaks. Read the second installment on Tuesday. When one...
150 miles eastbound I-84 in eastern Oregon closed for wildfire
More than 150 miles of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon were closed Thursday afternoon due to a wildfire. Westbound lanes were reopened Thursday evening, but eastbound remained closed. The hope was to fully reopen the freeway by 7:00 p.m. The wildfire is between mileposts 365 and 367, but the eastbound...
Portland area homelessness tax houses 1,600 in its first year
For six years, Donna Farrar experienced both homelessness and housing instability in Portland area suburbs, moving between living on the street with just the clothes on her back to staying at a friend’s home for free following her divorce. It wasn’t until she severely fractured bones in her right...
Ready-to-eat seafood items sold at Albertsons, Safeway in Oregon, SW Washington recalled
Albertsons said Thursday it was expanding its July recall of certain ready-to-eat seafood items because some allergens were not listed among the ingredients. The two items subject to the expanded voluntary recall -- Ready Meal shrimp cooked with cocktail sauce and ReadyMeal snow crab legs imitation surimi -- were sold at Safeway and Albertsons stores in Oregon and these Washington cities: Battle Ground, Camas, Hazel Dell, Kelso, Longview, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Washougal and Woodland.
Portland man running across the country, likely to succumb to his injuries, family says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the pandemic, will succumb to his injuries after being hit by a truck along a road in Texas earlier this week. Grady Lambert’s parents, Mark and Julie, said their son was running...
Benson Hotel Loses Large Corporate Customer Scared Off by Downtown Portland Conditions
In another blow to Portland’s struggling downtown, the Benson Hotel has lost a recurring corporate contract for 300 rooms a month because of “safety issues,” and the hotel’s owner is mulling a lawsuit against the city, according to an email obtained by WW. “The city is...
State Treasurer Tobias Read Wants Distant Employees to Come to Salem—and Bear Their Own Travel Costs
The state’s new policy for employees electing to work remotely on a permanent basis is causing conflict at the Oregon State Treasury. Specifically, union-represented employees at the agency are balking at State Treasurer Tobias Read’s request that they come to the office once a quarter—and pay their own travel expenses.
Portland bartender running from Oregon to South Carolina hit by driver in Texas
Grady Lambert was making the cross-country journey to show support for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He is not expected to survive.
Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials
The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Readers respond: Better government won’t reward incompetence
The first question that popped in my mind after reading The Oregonian/OregonLive’s article about the $1.4 million cyberscam, enabled by incompetent employees of Portland’s Housing Bureau, was, “How much money are we taxpayers going to reward them to leave their jobs?” (“Portland treasurer flagged $1.4M cyber scam before housing officials authorized it,” Aug. 22) After all, we did that with the former housing director, who was ultimately responsible for that decision and the overall performance of her team.
Lower Columbia River salmon fishing shut down for recreational anglers, leaving frustration in wake of decision
Ambushed by unexpectedly high returns of fall chinook salmon into the Columbia River, but handcuffed by federal regulations to protect some of them, Oregon and Washington biologists took unprecedented action Thursday to shut down all salmon and steelhead fishing on the lower river, from its mouth at Buoy 10 to Bonneville Dam.
What to do with green tomatoes and more Oregon gardening advice for September
Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. The Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices.
Column collapses at Portland college, killing student in hammock
PORTAND, Ore. — Authorities say a brick column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, killing one student who was in a hammock hanging from the column. Portland Fire & Rescue said two other people were injured Monday night. KGW reports that fire and rescue crews responded to the scene about 8:15 p.m. Six people were in three hammocks hanging from the column, authorities said.
State Rep. James Hieb Misted Downtown Portland With Pepper Spray Alongside the Proud Boys
For the past two weeks, a state lawmaker has faced intense scrutiny following his arrest for disorderly conduct at the Clackamas County Fair. On the night of Aug. 17, state Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was intoxicated and belligerent when Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies attempted to eject him from the fairgrounds. (A fair employee had asked him to stop smoking a cigarette.) After a sheriff’s deputy told Hieb he was going to perform a pat-down, the legislator revealed he was carrying a concealed handgun.
