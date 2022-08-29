Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Face a New Covid Battle
When the cruise industry in July 2021 returned from the shutdown, imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from U.S. ports, I was one of the 800 or so passengers on the first sailing of Royal Caribbean's (RCL) Freedom of the Seas. Protocols hadn't quite fully formed at...
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Share Private Island/Port Plans
The biggest cruise ships have become destinations as you're essentially sailing around the ocean in a ship that's the equivalent of a major Las Vegas resort casino. That's a necessity, as once ships hit a certain size they can't dock in many ports. And while these mega-ships have more to...
cruisefever.net
Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises
Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships. If you’re looking for free drinks on your next cruise, here’s a list of cruise lines you may want to check out and the deals they are currently offering.
Carnival Makes a Key Addition to Its Beverage Menu
For many people taking a cruise means imbibing quite a few adult beverages. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, and many other lines make an awful lot of money selling drinks and drink packages,
IN THIS ARTICLE
Royal Caribbean Fixes Something Passengers Didn't Like
During the pandemic, canceled cruises happened from March 2020 through well into the summer of 2021. Even as some cruise ships came back in July 2021, the full Royal Caribbean International (RCL) fleet had not returned, so cancelations remained common. Even during the darkest days when the Centers for Disease...
Norwegian Cruise Line Makes a Huge Port Move
Cruise ports and private island destinations keep growing in importance as cruise ships themselves become as important, if not more important than where the ships are going. Since ships need to stop somewhere (that's literally the law for cruises leaving from ports in the United States) Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) , and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) need ports that can both accommodate their biggest ships and be a destination that passengers like seeing on the itinerary.
Norwegian Makes a Beverage Move Many Passengers Will Love
Cruise lines, and any business that offers food and drink, must make some choices that have the potential to anger customers. If, for example, a coffee chain decides to stop stocking 2% milk because people tend to order whole, skim, or plant-based milk, that might be the right thing for its bottom line but it'll upset a small subset of customers.
Royal Caribbean Is Adding Something Really Big to Every Ship
Taking a cruise offers passengers a chance at escape for a few days as they spend time at the pool, partake of a wide variety of foods, use exercise facilities or simply stare out across the ocean breathing the sea air. But in a world where people are accustomed to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disney World Discount Actually Gives Families A Break, For A Change
Disney World isn’t known for being super affordable for visitors. A visit to the park adds up quickly and the company isn’t known for giving discounts or dropping prices. But, in a rare moment, Disney World has decided not to be super cheap and is offering a limited-time discount on merchandise. Here’s what you need to know.
Virgin Voyages Tries to Disrupt Cruise Ship Loyalty Programs
Every aspect of billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Voyages looks to disrupt the business model that powers Royal Caribbean Internations (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) . Those two companies go after families by catering to mom and dad by offering them onboard "clubs" to entertain their kids, allowing for a family vacation that also includes adult alone time.
teslarati.com
Royal Caribbean will be the first in the cruise industry to adopt Starlink
Royal Caribbean Group announced that it plans to use SpaceX’s Starlink internet services to enhance its guests’ and crew members’ experience fleetwide. The company will install Starlink on its International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruise ships. And it will also add Starlink to all new vessels for the brands.
Royal Caribbean Shares News on World's Next Biggest Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean International (RCL) has traded the "world's biggest cruise ship" title between its Oasis-class ships, Most recently, Wonder of the Seas claimed the crown from its sister ship, Symphony of the Seas. There's not all that much difference between Wonder of the Seas and Symphonies with the bigger "sister"...
disneytips.com
The Secret Exit Most Guests Don’t Know About on Pirates of the Caribbean
The Magic Kingdom contains some of the best hidden details at Walt Disney World. From classic attractions to immersive dining experiences, Disney World’s flagship Park has it all, if you know where to look. One classic attraction is Pirates of the Caribbean, the iconic Adventureland attraction that brings Guests...
cruisefever.net
Norwegian Cruise Line Switching to Coca-Cola
Norwegian Cruise Line has signed a beverage partnership with Coca-Cola and the world’s #1 soft drink is debuting on the cruise line’s newest ship, Norwegian Prima. While Coca-Cola is currently only on Norwegian Prima, it will be rolled out to the other 17 cruise ships in Norwegian’s fleet by the end of the year.
WDW News Today
Josh D’Amaro Says Rising Prices & Discontinuation of Services at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort is ”An Inevitable Result of Progress”
As prices continue to soar at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, Josh D’Amaro describes it as “the inevitable result of progress” according to a new article from the Wall Street Journal. Over the past two years, many changes have been made that impact the typical guest...
Engadget
Starlink will deploy satellite broadband on Royal Caribbean cruise liners
Cruise ship giant Royal Caribbean has announced that it will equip its fleet with SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellite internet service. The dishes are designed to provide a "better onboard experience for guests and crews fleetwide," and will be installed on its Royal Caribbean International, Silversea Cruises and Celebrity Cruises ships.
Comments / 0