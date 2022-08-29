ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby GT500 Code Red Delivers 1,300 HP

By Elizabeth Puckett
 4 days ago
This Mustang is a truly scary sight for any Camaro racer…

Shelby American is a wildly loved and sought after brand within the American performance automotive industry for their incredible work and attention to detail. This company is all about speed and has been for decades because of the passion for racing presented by their founder. The GT500 has always been the pinnacle of this constant innovation in performance technology, especially the modern examples. With all of this in mind, you can assume some pretty wild performance numbers both on the road and track. However, this particular vehicle boasts such ridiculous horsepower and torque numbers that it's almost unbelievable.

Under the hood of this incredible American pony car is an engine unlike anything we've seen yet in the American automotive enthusiast community. As far as displacement goes, this incredible pony car utilizes about 5.2-liters which is nothing to scoff at as it is bigger that the GT’s 5.0-liter V8. However, the displacement alone is not the only good thing about this engine as forced induction has become somewhat of a ritual in the American performance automotive market. Typically, you might expect to hear the scream of a supercharger but in reality this stunning vehicle uses something so much more.

Rather than a supercharger, this incredible Mustang utilizes a great twin-turbocharging system which helps make even more power. It does this through the use of a ball-bearing design and some incredible routing for the various pipes and plumbing which maximizes cooling. All of this adds up to a whopping 1,300 horsepower which is absolutely ridiculous and more than enough to satisfy most American car enthusiasts with a passion for speed. With that in mind, this Mustang will probably be faster than pretty much any supercar you can buy and at a price point of around $209,000, it might just be a great performance deal.

ECONOMY
