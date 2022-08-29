ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

kvrr.com

Construction Begins On Townhomes At Center of City of Fargo Dispute

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Roers has started construction on seven townhomes on the east side of St. Paul’s Newman Center in north Fargo. They were supposed to be built by December 2021 in an agreement with the city for the project that includes the center, faith-based housing, and the “View on University Apartments.”
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

I-94 ramp exit ramp in Moorhead closing today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) Heads up for drivers in the Fargo-Moorhead area, for people driving on interstate 94 in Moorhead on Thursday, September 1st. The Minnesota department of transportation says the eastbound exit ramp at 20th street is closing from 8:30 this morning to about 3 this afternoon. The...
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Gas Leak In West Fargo After Crews Cut Natural Gas Line

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A contractor cut a four-inch natural gas line during installation this morning causing a gas leak that cut off service to about 30 Xcel Energy customers. The area impacted was from the intersection of County Road 17 and 32nd Avenue north of West Fargo.
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Pet Connection: Meet LeRoy Jenkins

LeRoy Jenkins knows how to make a good impression. He may be a two-year-old ball of energy, but he can mellow out with the best of them. The Catahoula Leopard Mix at 4 Luv of Dog Rescue is a working dog, so he’s smart. He already knows commands like sit, stay and shake.
MOORHEAD, MN
City
Fargo, ND
City
Mapleton, ND
Fargo, ND
Food & Drinks
Fargo, ND
Lifestyle
Fargo, ND
Restaurants
kvrr.com

West Fargo Public Library offers memory kits to seniors

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo Public Library now offering memory care kits to senior living communities across the city. The kits help those experiencing Alzheimer’s, dementia, memory loss or other cognitive decline. Each kit has CDs, essential oils, and other sensory tools like photos, puzzles and games.
WEST FARGO, ND
Kat Kountry 105

This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever!

I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Vehicle crashes through garage at south Fargo apartments

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An early afternoon crash at a south Fargo apartment complex. Ninety-one-year-old Timothy Klontz crashed his vehicle in his garage when he was pulling in, breaking through the walls on both sides. The car was wedged into the wall of the neighboring garage to the left.
FARGO, ND
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Drekker Brewing
valleynewslive.com

Oklee man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 46-year-old man was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon while loading a truck in East Grands Forks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to 340th Ave SW near the intersection of 110th St SW around 2:15 p.m. They...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
wdayradionow.com

All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed

(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Four detained after SWAT team enters apartment in south Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Police say the Red River Valley SWAT Team and the Cass County Drug Task Force assisted them in using a high-risk, knock-and-announce warrant to search an apartment Thursday in the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway. A perimeter was set up around the building shortly before...
FARGO, ND
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: High-risk search warrant prompts police perimeter in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four people are detained following a high-risk search warrant in Fargo prompting a police perimeter. Officials say around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 authorities went to an apartment building in the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway for the warrant. Red River SWAT,...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cost estimates for proposed Fargo pedestrian bridge range from $6M to $11M

(Fargo, ND) -- A proposed pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North in downtown Fargo could come with a price tag ranging from $6 million to roughly $11 million. "If there is a $3 million up front dollar amount and it's a $2.4 million grant and a six hundred thousand dollar local match, yet the project could conceivably cost $10 [million] to $12 million, how would this get budgeted?" asked Commissioner John Strand, during an informational meeting of the Fargo City Commission Wednesday afternoon.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two arrested following chase through Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are arrested following a car chase that turned into a foot chase in Fargo and Moorhead. Fargo Police say around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30 they tried to stop a car on the Main Ave. bridge, but the driver kept going into Moorhead. There Moorhead Police took over the chase and tried to stop the vehicle, but it went back on I-94 and drove back into Fargo.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Dragons Fall Short in Season Opener

MOORHEAD MN.– The Dragons fell behind 10-0 early and were unable to pull off the the comeback losing to the Cougars 27-14. MSUM has never beaten Sioux Falls.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

First ever first day of school for new Capstone Academy in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The doors opened for the first time this morning for a new school in south Fargo which aims to teach students the ‘classical’ way. “Well, good morning! I am glad you’re here!” Capstone Academy’s Headmaster Paul Fisher said as he greeted a student walking up the school’s sidewalk.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

S. Fargo woman speaks out after car stolen for 2nd time this summer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A S. Fargo woman is once again dealing with the emotions of her car being stolen for the second time this summer. Amber Dahl’s KIA Soul was stolen and all that is left behind is broken glass. ”It’s just really frustrating because I...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo affordable housing issues starts with demolishing the high rise

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – City and State officials are teaming up to provide needed affordable housing in Fargo. It starts with the high rise being demolished late next summer or early fall. “It’s the Lashkowitz Tower. 248 apartment units. The low cost apartments for seniors and it served the...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Dangerous terrorizing suspect on the loose in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a dangerous suspect. Authorities say 31-year-old Robin Heinonen is the suspect in what police described as a "terrorizing incident." He is listed as about 5'10, 180-pounds, with dark hair and the letters "N" and "M" tattooed down the right side of his face over his eye.
FARGO, ND

