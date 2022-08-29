Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Construction Begins On Townhomes At Center of City of Fargo Dispute
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Roers has started construction on seven townhomes on the east side of St. Paul’s Newman Center in north Fargo. They were supposed to be built by December 2021 in an agreement with the city for the project that includes the center, faith-based housing, and the “View on University Apartments.”
valleynewslive.com
I-94 ramp exit ramp in Moorhead closing today
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) Heads up for drivers in the Fargo-Moorhead area, for people driving on interstate 94 in Moorhead on Thursday, September 1st. The Minnesota department of transportation says the eastbound exit ramp at 20th street is closing from 8:30 this morning to about 3 this afternoon. The...
kvrr.com
Gas Leak In West Fargo After Crews Cut Natural Gas Line
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A contractor cut a four-inch natural gas line during installation this morning causing a gas leak that cut off service to about 30 Xcel Energy customers. The area impacted was from the intersection of County Road 17 and 32nd Avenue north of West Fargo.
kvrr.com
Pet Connection: Meet LeRoy Jenkins
LeRoy Jenkins knows how to make a good impression. He may be a two-year-old ball of energy, but he can mellow out with the best of them. The Catahoula Leopard Mix at 4 Luv of Dog Rescue is a working dog, so he’s smart. He already knows commands like sit, stay and shake.
kvrr.com
West Fargo Public Library offers memory kits to seniors
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo Public Library now offering memory care kits to senior living communities across the city. The kits help those experiencing Alzheimer’s, dementia, memory loss or other cognitive decline. Each kit has CDs, essential oils, and other sensory tools like photos, puzzles and games.
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever!
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
This Northern Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By Popular YouTube Star
If you are heading up North this weekend, maybe make a stop at this Northern Minnesota bar where a popular YouTube star recently reviewed the 'wildest' burger he has ever had. The bar is the Sunlite Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes and the burger he tried was the Wild 'Elk-Bison-Beef-Bacon' burger.
kvrr.com
Vehicle crashes through garage at south Fargo apartments
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An early afternoon crash at a south Fargo apartment complex. Ninety-one-year-old Timothy Klontz crashed his vehicle in his garage when he was pulling in, breaking through the walls on both sides. The car was wedged into the wall of the neighboring garage to the left.
valleynewslive.com
Oklee man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 46-year-old man was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon while loading a truck in East Grands Forks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to 340th Ave SW near the intersection of 110th St SW around 2:15 p.m. They...
wdayradionow.com
All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed
(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
kvrr.com
Four detained after SWAT team enters apartment in south Fargo
FARGO (KVRR) – Police say the Red River Valley SWAT Team and the Cass County Drug Task Force assisted them in using a high-risk, knock-and-announce warrant to search an apartment Thursday in the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway. A perimeter was set up around the building shortly before...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo man frustrated after Job Service North Dakota accuses him of fraud related to Covid-19 unemployment benefits
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man says Job Service North Dakota is accusing him of fraud and asking him to pay back more than three thousand dollars in Covid-19 related unemployment funds. "Basically Job Service said hey you actually got money you should not have received and now we are...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: High-risk search warrant prompts police perimeter in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four people are detained following a high-risk search warrant in Fargo prompting a police perimeter. Officials say around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 authorities went to an apartment building in the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway for the warrant. Red River SWAT,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cost estimates for proposed Fargo pedestrian bridge range from $6M to $11M
(Fargo, ND) -- A proposed pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North in downtown Fargo could come with a price tag ranging from $6 million to roughly $11 million. "If there is a $3 million up front dollar amount and it's a $2.4 million grant and a six hundred thousand dollar local match, yet the project could conceivably cost $10 [million] to $12 million, how would this get budgeted?" asked Commissioner John Strand, during an informational meeting of the Fargo City Commission Wednesday afternoon.
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested following chase through Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are arrested following a car chase that turned into a foot chase in Fargo and Moorhead. Fargo Police say around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30 they tried to stop a car on the Main Ave. bridge, but the driver kept going into Moorhead. There Moorhead Police took over the chase and tried to stop the vehicle, but it went back on I-94 and drove back into Fargo.
kvrr.com
Dragons Fall Short in Season Opener
MOORHEAD MN.– The Dragons fell behind 10-0 early and were unable to pull off the the comeback losing to the Cougars 27-14. MSUM has never beaten Sioux Falls.
valleynewslive.com
First ever first day of school for new Capstone Academy in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The doors opened for the first time this morning for a new school in south Fargo which aims to teach students the ‘classical’ way. “Well, good morning! I am glad you’re here!” Capstone Academy’s Headmaster Paul Fisher said as he greeted a student walking up the school’s sidewalk.
valleynewslive.com
S. Fargo woman speaks out after car stolen for 2nd time this summer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A S. Fargo woman is once again dealing with the emotions of her car being stolen for the second time this summer. Amber Dahl’s KIA Soul was stolen and all that is left behind is broken glass. ”It’s just really frustrating because I...
kvrr.com
Fargo affordable housing issues starts with demolishing the high rise
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – City and State officials are teaming up to provide needed affordable housing in Fargo. It starts with the high rise being demolished late next summer or early fall. “It’s the Lashkowitz Tower. 248 apartment units. The low cost apartments for seniors and it served the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Dangerous terrorizing suspect on the loose in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a dangerous suspect. Authorities say 31-year-old Robin Heinonen is the suspect in what police described as a "terrorizing incident." He is listed as about 5'10, 180-pounds, with dark hair and the letters "N" and "M" tattooed down the right side of his face over his eye.
