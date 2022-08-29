ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

CDC Clears Reformulated Covid Shots Targeting Omicron in Time for School

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the reformulated omicron boosters Thursday. An independent committee recommended shots, which target the dominant omicron BA.5 subvariant. Pfizer's omicron boosters are for people ages 12 and older, while Moderna's updated shots are for adults ages 18 and older. Vaccinations are expected to...
