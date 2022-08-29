Read full article on original website
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
NBC Miami
CDC Clears Reformulated Covid Shots Targeting Omicron in Time for School
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the reformulated omicron boosters Thursday. An independent committee recommended shots, which target the dominant omicron BA.5 subvariant. Pfizer's omicron boosters are for people ages 12 and older, while Moderna's updated shots are for adults ages 18 and older. Vaccinations are expected to...
