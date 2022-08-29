Read full article on original website
Editorial: Air conditioning in schools
A Maryland summer can be relentless. The tandem of heat and humidity can be unbearable, and in some cases, a dangerous combination. Fortunately, finding relief from the heat can be as easy as heading to a library or a cooling center or cranking up your air conditioning. This makes it hard to believe that some of our schools still are not equipped with A/C, forcing students and teachers to sweat it out.
Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
Historic funding will go toward preserving Black history at Maryland state parks
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Part of historic funding intended to improve Maryland's state parks will go toward telling the story of Black people in Annapolis. A part of Carr's Beach in Annapolis will be developed thanks to funding from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act. The property is the last undeveloped parcel of the famous Black beach that served as a safe, welcoming recreational and entertainment destination for African Americans during the segregation era.
7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year
Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
Low humidity but still hot with temps near 90 for Maryland
Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be mostly sunny and hot again with temps in the high 80's, but with lower humidity. This weather will continue through the weekend as we will see the clouds as well as the humidity increase. This will lead to an isolated thunderstorm possible for...
Here's what you need to know for the Maryland Cycling Classic: Road closures, parking restrictions
The Bike Jam Community Bike Ride kicked off Thursday at Patterson Park as part of the excitement surrounding the inaugural, world-class Maryland Cycling Classic. The Maryland Cycling Classic is the top-ranked one-day professional cycling race in the United States. The best of the best in cycling will ride more than 120 miles of roads Sunday from Baltimore County into Baltimore City. The race ends with a big finish at the Inner Harbor.
Latest campaign finance reports: What do they mean for Maryland general election?
The latest round of campaign finance reports is in. They show a potentially tight contest in two Maryland county executive races. Money is the lifeblood of campaigns. Fundraising numbers reveal completeness and who is evenly matched. Howard County executive race. Fundraising in the Howard County executive race reveals a potentially...
11 News Today: Police denounce claims of extortion; DOJ latest on Mar-a-Lago documents
Here's what you need to know from 11 News to get a head start on your day. Weather | Traffic | Local News | I-Team | National/International News | COVID-19 | Sports. | WATCH LIVE: You can watch 11 News Today live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., or when not live, watch the latest archived newscast: Tap here.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Milford Mill area
MILFORD MILL, Md. — A recent Powerball game player is a million dollars richer after a winning ticket was sold in the Milford Mill area. The $1 million winner was sold at Milford Liquors located at 8100 Liberty Road in Baltimore after the Aug. 31 drawing. The winner almost claimed the Powerball jackpot, only missing the drawing by one number.
