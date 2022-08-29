A Maryland summer can be relentless. The tandem of heat and humidity can be unbearable, and in some cases, a dangerous combination. Fortunately, finding relief from the heat can be as easy as heading to a library or a cooling center or cranking up your air conditioning. This makes it hard to believe that some of our schools still are not equipped with A/C, forcing students and teachers to sweat it out.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO