Citizens Preparedness Trainings to Return Starting September 15th. Poughkeepsie, NY… September is National Preparedness Month and the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response announces the return of the County’s popular, free Citizens Preparedness Trainings. The first sessions will be held in partnership with the Town and Village of Rhinebeck on Thursday, September 15th at the Rhinebeck Village Hall, located at 76 East Market Street in Rhinebeck. Two sessions will be offered at 2pm and 7pm and will provide participants with the tools and resources necessary to better prepare for any type of disaster. The sessions are open to the public; view the event flyer.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO